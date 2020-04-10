Fair Isaac: Strong Competitive Position But Slightly Pricey

Fair Isaac seems overvalued by 16% based on my estimates. Its relative valuation also points to a more expensive price.

The company also has enough free cash flow at $220M to invest in growth and tide through difficult times.

Fair Isaac's (NYSE:FICO) stock price has fallen roughly 30% from its recent high, mostly due to multiple adjustments from the recent market turmoil. Despite the drop in share price, I believe that Fair Isaac has a strong track record with a strong brand and growing switching costs. At $297, however, it is overvalued by roughly 16% based on my base-case assumptions.

Fair Isaac is tackling a large total addressable market while posting decent growth

The company has achieved decent revenue growth in recent years. Revenue has grown from $605M in 2010 to $1.2B in 2019, compounding above 7% year on year. Throughout the same period, gross margins have maintained around 70%.

Fair Isaac has a few segments such as marketing applications, customer experience management, and global fraud detection and prevention. These are large markets, which shows that Fair Isaac still has a long runway for growth.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Fair Isaac has a strong brand with increasing switching costs

Fair Isaac has more than 90% of the market share when it comes to consumer credit lending decisions. By being the industry standard, there are high barriers to entry for new companies that want to replicate similar services. This competitive advantage helps Fair Isaac protect its high margins.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Fair Isaac's other segments also contain many integrations with various data sources:

We have developed software systems, sometimes known as decision engines and decision rules management systems, which perform the necessary functions to execute a decision strategy. Our software includes very efficient programs for these functions, facilitating, for example, business user definition of extremely complex decision strategies using graphical user interfaces; simultaneous testing of hundreds of decision strategies in “champion/challenger” (test/control) mode; high-volume processing and analysis of transactions in real time; integration of multiple data sources; and execution of predictive models for improved behavior forecasts and finer segmentation. Decision management software is an integral part of our decision management applications, described earlier.

(Source: Latest 10K)

These integrations increase the switching costs for the Fair Isaac. As companies adopt more services using Fair Isaac's platforms, they become more entrenched with time. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity which leads to business disruption. An imperfect data migration could lead to huge amounts of frustration and business risk that would cause any company to think twice about switching from Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac's balance sheet looks reasonable

To ensure that Fair Isaac does not run into liquidity issues, one way to determine that is to monitor its cash and debt balances, as well as its cash-burn rate.

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Fair Isaac has $111M of cash and $738M of long term debt. Given that Fair Isaac's free cash flow for fiscal 2019 was roughly $220M, it gives them ample room to pay back the debt or refinance it in the future. This provides a large cushion for Fair Isaac to invest in growth. It also helps Fair Isaac tide through any operational difficulties in this volatile period.

(Source: Latest 10K)

Investment Risks

When the economy experiences a downturn, customers might cut back on non-essential services to conserve cash flow. If these businesses deem that Fair Isaac is not crucial to their operations due to the reduction of lending activities, it might lead to a sharp decline in revenues for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac faces competitors in this space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform or switching from Fair Isaac to other platforms. There are many agencies that have come up with their own ratings like Equifax (NYSE:EFX). Fair Isaac has to ensure that its platform continues to delight customers to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

Valuation

Revenue: I estimated that growth will be roughly 12% going forward for the next five years, then tapering off to 2% in the future. This growth rate assumption is mainly due to Fair Isaac's positive track record of executing and achieving decent growth rates. There is also a long runway for Fair Isaac so 12% seems to be a reasonable estimate. My analysis of investment risks above also shows that competition could be an issue that could cause growth to be negatively impacted if competitors are stronger than expected.

Operating Margin : Fair Isaac's gross margin has been high, at 70% in the most recent year. This gives the company room to invest in growth and overhead such as sales and marketing. By being a company that deals with higher fixed costs, Fair Isaac would be able to drive operating leverage once profitability and efficiency become a priority. However, higher-than-expected costs from challenging strong competitors could also put some downward pressure on margins. As such, I assume the operating margins will reach 30% after 3 years.

Cost of Capital: On average, the cost of capital for U.S. companies is 6.9%. Being in a higher growth industry, investors should demand a higher cost of capital for taking on this increased risk. However, Fair Isaac is already profitable, so an 8% cost of capital reflects that risk.

(Source: Author creation using Fair Isaac financials) (Figures are in $millions except per share data and percentages)

The value I derived for Fair Isaac is roughly $7.1B for the entire company. This represents a 16% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for most companies, my point estimate valuation of $247.60 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against some other companies.

(Source: Atom Finance)

Peer analysis shows that Fair Isaac's EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and P/E ratios all seem slightly higher than the median. This might imply that Fair Isaac is expensive on a relative valuation basis. However, its consensus growth rates of 7.4% are higher than the median-peer growth rates of 6%, while Fair Isaac's EBITDA margin is in line with the median. Hence, the slightly expensive pricing could be justified.

Takeaway

Track record is positive : Fair Isaac has steady growth over the years and has room to grow. The company's switching costs and its brand also help maintain its competitive position.

Forward-looking data is neutral: Based on my assumptions, Fair Isaac is overvalued by 16%. Based on relative valuation, Fair Isaac is priced more expensive than peers based on all the pricing multiplies I used, although it has slightly better fundamentals. Fair Isaac's liquidity position is also strong enough to support growth and handle operational difficulties.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Fair Isaac will be able to execute better than my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be weaker and future sales growth is better than expected, Fair Isaac might actually be a good buy.

