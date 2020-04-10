Tesla Needs Lower Margins To Capitalize On Long-Term EV Growth

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its best ever first quarter of vehicle deliveries, increasing by 40.3% from last year's. Although this is a monumental achievement for the company, the EV market is tiny in comparison to the overall vehicle market but is expected to gain in traction, with falling battery prices creating competitive pricing with internal combustion cars. Tesla can turn its increasing share in the EV market to an increasing long-term share in the total auto market with lower margins on more competitive pricing in the US or by gaining traction in China and Europe.

EV Market and Growth

Source: Electrek

Tesla's unveiling of the Model 3 in late 2017 started to increase its market share against the traditional carmakers leading in EV sales (Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/GM (NYSE:GM)/Toyota (NYSE:TM)), as the Model 3 was priced more competitively with competitors. Chevy Volt's base MSRP stands at $33,250, Nissan Leaf at $31,600, and the Model 3 modestly higher at $39,990. By producing a sedan-style vehicle priced at in a similar range to other EVs, Tesla was able to capture nearly 30% of the market QoQ for six quarters straight.

However, the total market share of EV vehicles (shown below) in the US remains tiny. From 2019 (2020 data from EEI on EV data has not yet been updated), the total market share of EV vehicles lies at 1.8%, up slightly from 2018.

Source: EEI

Reports by BNEF predicted cumulative sales of EV vehicles to increase exponentially up until 2040, where cumulative sales could hit 400 million. With battery prices still higher than the average cost of combustion engines, pricing for EV vehicles remains higher and less competitive, with consumers, on aggregate, opting to buy cheaper fuel-operated cars. Even so, projecting 400 million in cumulative sales represents a huge market, with Tesla's 2019 cumulative sales totaling 381,190 cars. Today's market is merely a fraction of what BNEF predicts, leaving astronomical room for growth.

Source: BNEF

The overall EV market is not led by the US - instead, it is led by China (with the largest population) and Europe, as the focus on renewable energy is higher. The total EV market has been predicted to increase eight-fold by 2030, with total units around 27 million. Tesla's 2019 delivery forecast was 360,000, and actual deliveries were 367,500. This leaves enormous room for growth, not only in North America, the smallest of the three regions by predicted units in 2030, but for China. Tesla has already started to focus on China as the region with most potential growth, and its Shanghai factory is prepped to produce 3,000 Model 3 weekly and begin with the Model Y.

Source: MarketsandMarkets

Cheaper Batteries are Key

Source: BNEF

With EV cars, the production cost of the battery has been keeping car prices higher, not only with Tesla but with other companies as well. Battery costs still account for almost one-third of the retail price but are expected to decrease to below 25% by 2023 and continue falling.

Looking back to 2014, Tesla led the market with the lowest average cost per kWh, ranging from ~$270 to $370 per kWh. Combining estimates from experts, publications, the whole industry and costs not reported, the average cost for the industry was nearer to $450 per kWh. Estimates from 2014 for commercialization (large-scaling) for EV batteries are less than $150 per kWh, which is high in comparison to what it is today.

Source: IFLScience

From 2018, battery prices had dropped to $176 per kWh, already nearing the commercialization estimates from 2014 - future estimates for implied prices are less than half of current prices, and less than one-third of the commercialization estimate. At a battery size of 100 kWh for the Model 3, and a 2018 price of $176, the battery cost would be $17,600, on a retail price of $39,990 base; by 2024, battery prices could fall to $9,400 or lower, assuming the outlook holds, giving Tesla a more competitive edge on pricing should it choose to do so.

Source: BNEF

With Tesla already the market leader for EV, unlocking the power to price below competitors could surge demand higher, as it increases the consumers willing to purchase based on price alone. However, Tesla seems keen to keep its status as a luxury carmaker and might keep prices higher than competitors in order to keep its profit margin per vehicle much higher than its peers.

Tesla's foothold in the market could be strengthened by lowering vehicle prices to match combustion prices, as predictions for EV market growth assume would begin exponential growth; for example, the newest Ford (NYSE:F) Fusion's base MSRP is ~$23,000, so the Model 3 is about 74% more expensive.

A Look at Margins

Tesla's 2020 outlook of 500,000 vehicles produced is 36.05% higher than 2019's actual deliveries, continuing Tesla's rapid production growth and similarly delivered vehicles. Focusing solely on auto sales (ignoring energy generation and storage for the moment), Tesla has reported $20,821 million in revenue costing $16,398 million. In comparison to Ford and GM, Tesla's revenues are fractional of the two, yet margins are significantly higher.

Data sourced from annual reports (Ford 10-K, GM 10-K, Tesla 10-K)

At Tesla's stage of production, high margins on auto sales are necessary to generate income since energy generation and services had negative margins, as well as operating expenses equaling auto gross profit. Tesla has not yet had a profitable full year, but could be on the way to that soon, with delivery and revenue increases and margins remaining the same. For the short term (one to two years), margins staying high while increasing growth could benefit the company, but for the long term, and after profitability, margin shrinkage similar to GM and Ford could be necessary to keep market share.

For a long-term forecast, consistent with predictions of EV market growth by 2030, Tesla must reduce its gross margins, or it will be beaten by competition producing and selling on lower margins to sell equally efficient cars at a cheaper cost. Tesla still will have its value in the luxury EV market, but long-term capture of market share might depend on Tesla dropping sale price on Model 3 to a basic range, closer to $20,000, and accepting a lower margin to increase the number of customers willing and able to purchase.

Even with a 10% margin, Tesla still would be performing better on margin than peers and, due to the image linked with the name, can still command a higher price. But if competitors keep margins stable with future pricing dropping in line with decreasing costs of production associated with cheaper battery cost per kWh, Tesla's ability to charge a higher price while increasing deliveries could suffer.

Conclusion

Tesla is currently the main catalyst in the EV market, which has repeatedly been predicted to grow almost exponentially by 2030. Battery cost per kWh has been decreasing rapidly as well, bringing the cost of a 100 kWh battery (used in top selling Model 3) nearly by half by 2024, assuming predictions hold. With cheaper batteries, EV cars will be able to compete on the bottom line for price with the cheapest combustion cars (~$20,000 MSRP) and contribute to rapid gains in market share for the EV industry leaders (GM/Nissan/Tesla).

Tesla has yet to break into profitable for the fiscal year and has been running on significantly higher margins for automotive sales and costs of sales than peers GM and Ford. For Tesla to continue rapid ascension into the EV market, it will have to drop prices of Model 3 in three to five years' time and sell on lower margins to compete on a price basis for peers. By that point, EV cars could all operate at similar efficiencies and mileages per charge, and although there will be consumers buying for luxury or for brand name (Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)/Tesla), the average consumer (again assuming that the EV market begins to rapidly grow at the end of the decade) will be buying cars for cost and efficiency, leaving Tesla behind peers if it does not lower its margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.