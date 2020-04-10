S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Bulls Come Roaring Back

The fastest decline in history has been followed by the strongest and quickest rebound on record.

Central banks and governments around the world have provided unprecedented stimulus, there is no playbook for this.

Look to companies with fortress balance sheets and those that could benefit in the post COVID environment.

“Nourish your hopes, but do not overlook realities.” ..... Sir Winston Churchill

Economists, analysts, and market pundits are all busy now trying to figure out what any potential economic recovery is going to look like. In the coming days/weeks we will hear about the square root type of recovery and the “V”, “U” or “L” shaped rebounds.

A square-root shaped recovery suggests a quick bounce then back to slow growth similar to the past few years. The recession is a short-term event that is balanced by the monetary and fiscal stimulus recently put into effect. However, with social distancing still the "norm", it takes time for the employment scene to recover.

A U-shaped recovery implies a longer bottoming process before the economy settles back into a slow-growth mode. The 'virus" leaves consumer behavior changed and the “saving” patterns that were seen after the financial crisis are back in vogue. Back then the personal saving rate more than tripled, despite a low-interest rate backdrop that is still with us 10+ years later. A higher saving rate may help consumers withstand future economic shocks. However, being a consumer-based economy, this reversion back to savings will have a huge impact on growth.

In the best-case scenario, a V-shaped recovery, the virus stops on a dime, and the economy exits the induced coma with little to no damage to consumer or business behavior. The massive fiscal and monetary response will help the economic situation but will also provide the fuel to ignite a faster pace of expansion than seen in prior recessions. The global economy recovers in the same fashion and supply chain disruptions are repaired in short order. In my view, a lower probability than the first two recovery options. While consumers are resilient, the FEAR that has been planted in their psyche will take a long time to fade away.

In the worst-case scenario, a "no" recovery L-shaped situation where the spread of the virus continues to gnaw at society, maintaining high anxiety and doubt. The monetary and fiscal stimulus won't be enough to drown out this long drawn out health issue. With that backdrop consumers and businesses stay in a risk-averse mindset. That curtails spending and investing across the board.

The debates will now ensue and investors will hear opinions from every angle imaginable. Similar to the warnings in the past when it came to the ‘tariff” tantrum, beware of “agendas” that will be attached to many of these forecasts. While it is still very early in any recovery discussion, it is time to start giving this some thought. The first step, assign a probability for each one of those scenarios.

Notice that just about every economic analysis offered to investors now is void of discussion on the medical scene. While we have to be realistic we should also recognize this isn't 1918. The strides already made in testing and research for a therapeutic are amazing and can not be discounted. A reliable therapeutic can change the game overnight. Stay flexible.

As the situation plays out in the next few weeks those initial views can easily be altered. This ‘event” is no different from others. It is imperative to avoid jumping to a premature conclusion, and worse yet staying with a flawed view as the facts change. I can guarantee that many investors already have their minds made up, they will be the first to fail. One thing that is certain with a probability of 90-100%, this situation will be ever-changing.

Three months after the first case of Coronavirus was announced here in the U.S., we see an economy in an induced coma. Hopefully, the worst is behind us on the health side of the equation here in the U.S. Before this past week many other countries were showing improvement as they appeared to be following what has taken place in the parts of the world that were initially infected.

The crowd that was following the “exponential” increase in cases and deaths from the outset issued dire warnings. Countries around the world were told 70% of their populations would be infected. Forecasts of millions, then thousands of deaths here in the U.S. were found everywhere. That translated to many millions dead across the globe. Perhaps this group will finally “see the light”. We have just experienced an event that contained little to no BALANCE in any of the discussions, and that too comes with a price.

The message on this "event" has been consistent. Stay away from the worst-case scenarios and refrain from getting stretched in any ONE direction. Patience and Balance will pay off. Bull market or Bear market, nothing has changed. The emotionally charged contingent will wind up being the losers.

In keeping with the tradition of fooling the majority, the stock market rallied during this Holiday week. Some relatively encouraging news over the weekend regarding the status of the COVID-19 outbreak in both Europe and the U.S. gave equities a boost from the outset of trading as the major indices all gapped higher at the open and never looked back. All of the major indices including the Russell 2000 which has been a laggard gained 7+% for the day.

The S&P 500 Index gapped higher on Tuesday quickly traded up as much as 3.5%, shortly after the open. But the 10+% gains in less than 2 trading days were too much too fast. The index closed at the low of the day with a minor 4-point loss. That was a pretty wild reversal, making it a major disappointment for the Bulls.

Wednesday took on a "glass half full" mindset took over once again and pushed the Dow 30 and the S&P 500 to a gain of 3.4% for the day, Small caps outperformed again with a 4.6% gain. We have seen plenty of “all or nothing” type days, but this time it was “all” as stocks moved higher for yet another 90% upside session.

Positive news form the Fed kept the optimism elevated and when the dust settled the S&P and Dow 30 both gained 12+% for the week, while the laggard Russell 2000 posted an 18% bounce in the four trading days.

The swiftest decline from an all-time HIGH in history has just been followed by the fastest and strongest rebound off BEAR market lows on record.

While we shouldn't dismiss the damage that has already been done, we also should note what was stated here two weeks ago.

There was nothing "routine" about the recent decline, the rebound may take on the same traits.

A snapshot of 72 country stock market returns through the first quarter of 2020 shows the average Q1 performance was a decline of 23.9%, with only one of 72 in the green. A total of 68 out of 72 countries are down more than 10%, while 53 of 72 are down more than 20%. Three of the four BRIC countries are down at least 30%, Brazil, Russia, and India. China is the only BRIC country not down 30%, and in fact, it is one of the best-performing countries year-to-date with a decline of only 10%.

Looking at the major G7 countries, Europe has been hit the hardest with France, Italy, Germany, and the UK all down more than 27.5%. The U.S. is the top-performing G7 with a decline of 20%, while Japan is down 23.6% and Canada is down 21.6%

This week's global rally has temporarily changed the negative tone. Like the U.S., many global equity markets have fallen dramatically over the past couple of months but have seen sizable rallies averaging a gain of 16.2% more recently. Australia (EWZ), Canada (EWC), and Norway (ENOR) have risen the most since the March 23rd bottom, each rising over 25%.

That is after a strong week where some of the top performers were those that had fallen the most from 2/19 through 3/23 like South Africa (EZA), Australia (EWA), and Brazil (EWZ). As for EWZ, it had fallen the most significantly from 2/19 through 3/23 (over 50%) which still leaves it down the most YTD and since 2/19 even after its 12.68% rally since 3/23.

On the other hand, another one of the worst performers during the initial sell-off, Mexico (EWW), has seen the smallest rally since 3/23 only rising 7.76%. Despite the smaller rally, it is still down less since 2/19 and YTD than Brazil.

Economy

On March 27th, Congress passed the largest economic stimulus package in history. While the details will be debated along party lines, there should be no argument when it comes to the size of this stimulus package. The direct stimulus of $2.2 trillion is the equivalent of 10% of GDP, while the full benefit, inclusive of additional lending, is over 25% of GDP.

The Michigan sentiment survey revealed an April headline drop to an 8-year low of 71.0 from a 3-year low of 89.1 in March and a 2-year high of 101.0 in February. The figure is the lowest reading since December of 2011 and is down from the 101.4 14-year high from March 2018.

Jobless claims were forecast to come in at 5 million this week. Instead, claims came in much higher at 6.6 million while last week's number was revised up even higher to 6.8 million. That 261K decline over the past week surpassed the 141K decline back in July of 1992 for the largest weekly drop in claims on record. Granted, that does not mean too much given how high claims are and the fact that over the past three weeks there has been a total of over 16.78 million claims reported, or about 5% of the entire US population.

Earnings Observations

Earnings estimates are all over the map. Some of the latest forecasts on earnings indicate a backdrop where corporations use this event to toss in the kitchen sink in their upcoming reports bringing earnings down about 30%. If that were to take place it would suggest a decline worse than the average recessionary earnings drop of -20%. Companies will use the obvious scapegoat, setting a clean slate for 2021.

The Political Scene

Bernie Sanders has ended his campaign for president. That leaves Mr. Biden in the pilot's seat. Biden, a fixture of Democratic establishment politics with whom Sanders disagrees but personally respects, will almost certainly secure the Democratic nomination when party members plan to convene later this year for their national candidate.

When the news was first reported stocks rallied led by Healthcare. Some still were holding on to the idea that Mr. Sanders would be the next President.

The Fed

FOMC Minutes to the unscheduled March 15 meeting and the March 3 conference call revealed considerable concern and anxiety over the virus and the "extremely large degree" of uncertainties. Of interest, "most participants" thought a 100 basis point cut would be appropriate, mostly due to the big unknown over how long and how severe would be the decline in economic activity. Risk management considerations pointed to a "forceful" monetary policy response. Regarding the future course, the Committee believed it would be appropriate to keep the target at the lower bound until they were "confident that the economy had weathered recent events and was on track."

A few participants wanted a 50 basis point easing (Mester dissented and voted for this stance), preferring a wait and see approach. There was a discussion over the other policies enacted, including QE, with the importance of stressing communications and that the actions were designed to support the smooth functioning of the Treasury, agency, MBS markets, not as a stimulus measure.

On Thursday, The Federal Reserve unveiled details of $2.3 trillion in programs to help support the economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell ;

“Our country’s highest priority must be to address this public health crisis, providing care for the ill and limiting the further spread of the virus. The Fed’s role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible.”

All of us can voice their opinion, but when the history of this is written, no one will be able to accuse the Fed of not going big. They obviously cannot change the economic decline as we are shut-in, but they are doing EVERYTHING they can to prevent another credit crisis. The Fed will;

Bolster the effectiveness of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by supplying liquidity to participating financial institutions through term financing backed by PPP loans to small businesses. The PPP provides loans to small businesses so that they can keep their workers on the payroll. The Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (OTC:PPPLF) will extend credit to eligible financial institutions that originate PPP loans, taking the loans as collateral at face value;

Ensure credit flows to small and mid-sized businesses with the purchase of up to $600 billion in loans through the Main Street Lending Program. The Department of the Treasury, using funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) will provide $75 billion in equity to the facility;

Increase the flow of credit to households and businesses through capital markets, by expanding the size and scope of the Primary and Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facilities (PMCCF and SMCCF) as well as the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF). These three programs will now support up to $850 billion in credit backed by $85 billion in credit protection provided by the Treasury; and

Help state and local governments manage cash flow stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic by establishing a Municipal Liquidity Facility that will offer up to $500 billion in lending to states and municipalities. The Treasury will provide $35 billion of credit protection to the Federal Reserve for the Municipal Liquidity Facility using funds appropriated by the CARES Act.

The data is bad and going to get worse economically, so we will have to deal with that volatility, but for now, credit fears have been largely relieved because the Fed is buying just about everything.

The 10-year Treasury bottomed at 0.40% over the worldwide fears that are present. The 10-year note yield rallied off those lows to 1.18% before falling back to close the week at 0.73%, up .11% from last week

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3-month/10-year yield curve once again on February 18th, and that inversion ended on March 3rd. The 2/10 Treasury curve is not inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 50 basis points today.

Sentiment

Crude Oil

A virtual meeting between OPEC and its allies kicked off on Thursday, and it was reported that Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached a deal on deep production cuts.

The Weekly inventory report states U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 15.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 484.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% above the five year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 10.5 million barrels last week and are about 10% above the five year average for this time of year.

The trading in WTI remains volatile. Price settled at $23.19, down $5.14 giving up 85% of the prior week's gain.

The Technical Picture

Breadth becomes a bright spot over the past couple of trading days. Every sector’s A/D line has begun to confirm these breakouts. Additionally, the 10-day A/D lines have been rising, and those of Energy, Consumer Staples, and Utilities are a bit overbought.

Wednesday was another “all or nothing” type day, but this time it was “all” as stocks moved higher for yet another 90% upside session. The rally broke above initial resistance at the short term 20-day moving average (Green Line).

The 50-day moving average (blue line) is resistance and it has started to flatten. IF price can continue to stabilize here and inches higher that could also start to turn higher. A positive scenario takes the index and uses the upward sloping 20-day MA as support. Trading then settles into an upward sloping trading range. The negative slant, price drops quickly again turning these short term moving averages down.

I’ll stress that the situation can still change day-to-day and while the VIX has come down it is still near a decade-high level. That means volatility can still make it tough on us all and we need to be vigilant.

Fighting the tape is always a risky exercise, but investors should keep a balanced perspective between optimistic headlines and the longer-term uncertainty. That will be the most difficult part for all investors to practice now.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

In the prior Bull market or the current Bear scene, I believe Healthcare and Technology are the places to be. Several stocks in those sectors will be less affected in the post COVID world and some may benefit in that new environment.

When the index posted new lows on March 23rd, ALL sectors were trading below their 20 MONTH moving average (Bullish/Bearish demarcation line). Savvy investors may have already sniffed some of the opportunity that lies in the sectors I just mentioned and purchased those opportunities. FOUR sectors have now rallied and have retaken that important trendline. Large Cap Biotechs (IBB), Healthcare (XLV), Technology (XLK) and a sub-sector of Tech, semiconductors. (SOXX).

The first positives anywhere that we have seen since the BEAR market started. Now the challenge is for them to remain ABOVE these important trendlines. Something to watch for in the coming weeks.

With solid consumer spending and one off the strongest labor markets seen in history, there was no significant indicator signaling that the U.S. economy would be unable to extend its record-long expansion in 2020. Yet some say some signs warranted investors to “get out” of the stock market. The problem is they were saying that back in 2015 as well, and at every new high in the S&P for 6+ years.

As it turned out the COVID-19 outbreak in China unexpectedly escalated into a global pandemic, with the U.S. thrust into the role of leading the world in the number of cases. A distinction that no one wants to claim.

Week after week, I used the words "panic-demic" to describe the tone that overwhelmed the entire world. Far too many self-ordained experts then emerged selling their stories about how "Everyone MUST be in cash, everyone should be net short the market or at the very least, hedged. Rallies can't be trusted. The S&P 500 MUST retest the lows."

While there is no reason to deny this is a BEAR market, going overboard in any ONE direction can backfire quickly. When you manage money for the long term the most important job is to strike the appropriate balance between being Bearish and being Bullish.

That was THE message last week. One that highlighted BALANCE.

“Whether an investor finds themselves bearish, bullish, or undecided, it never pays to get too stretched in any one direction.

In this Bearish backdrop, the "virus" commentary was the same as every major news outlet kept showing the same video snippets to the American public last weekend. It has been that way since the beginning of this health scare.

“Prepare for a horrible week. This is our “Pearl Harbor” moment, our “9/11” moment. A very deadly period where death will spike and hospitals will be overwhelmed with patients.”

A “picture is worth a thousand words” is a perfect way to describe the images of lockdowns that are everywhere. Many are simply eerie as they could be easily be mistaken as a movie set from the “Walking Dead”. Investors feel like they are part of that movie as well. The unnerving volatility is taking its toll on both the Bulls and the Bears alike.

Anyone that questioned the forecasting "models" was labeled a fool. The models were constantly revised (lower) but continued to be horribly incorrect. After the initial commentary that millions could die, one hundred to two hundred thousand were forecast to perish after the country was already locked down. This fool mentioned the models weren't worth the paper they were written on from the outset, but also realized the damage was done.

February 29th

"The fact remains that the perceived worst-case scenarios are enough to get the "FEAR" snowball rolling down the hill."

March 7th

"My concern isn't with what I foresee as potential global economic impacts. For sure there will be many. My concern lies with the uncoupling from reality that the never-ending fear rhetoric is adding to the storm."

The U.S death toll from Coronavirus stands at 17,000. The related percentage is too small to post. The "worst-case" is New York State with 8,000 fatalities. That equates to .0004% of the state's population. Global deaths stand at approximately 98,000 in a population of 8 billion or .00001225‬%. With the stock market rallying this week in the face of all the horrific projections, perhaps the majority is now slowly coming around and placing some perspective on the situation.

Now it is time to figure out how to deal with the devastating emotional toll that will now take place in societies across the world. Forecasting during an economic “black hole” is challenging. We know the economic data will be bad. One thing for sure the damage to the psyche of average citizens will be devastating, and its just beginning. Another result of this event that is hardly being mentioned now, but it is one of the most important.

This comment from March 14th is applicable today;

There will be strong rallies, and strong downdrafts all occurring in this new trend. Volatility will remain high as will emotion. How an investor navigates these moves is crucial. There should be no panic and it is best to avoid guesses, speculation and emotional decisions."

We may be in the process of moving into the third wave in this market decline. The first wave was the 23-day -34% "waterfall" selloff when uncertainty and fear of the situation were compounded by forced liquidations and credit concerns.

The second wave was a six-day 18-19% bounce as liquidity was restored and fiscal measures passed. The next wave could be more back and forth price action that eventually will be viewed as a pause from the violent double-digit swings we just witnessed. It also could be a complete retest of the lows at 2191. All of that will take place as the potential length of the economic shutdown is contemplated. Outcomes (and forecasts) are all over the board, which is normal in a period of uncertainty due to a major catalyst.

Without a confident consumer, all of the projected recoveries from "Square Root” to an “L”, will come into question. As far as the stock market goes some of the damage to the consumer mindset was "priced in" during the 34% drop from the February high. The market has a way of getting right to the root of the problem and the unprecedented swiftest drop from a high in history told us the induced coma could be more destructive than anyone could have imagined.

The decline was unprecedented in terms of severity and speed. The central banks and governments around the world have provided unprecedented stimulus. There is no playbook to tell us how the recovery "should" take place. Any market pundit that is forecasting how this will play out is simply "guessing".

For anyone with a time frame longer than six months to a year, I cannot help but feel that they are getting an enormous opportunity to buy great companies and what will turn out to be bargain prices. Those that stayed balanced have already added to their bottom line. However, there is no rush. I’ll remind everyone again, while it is nice to add a position at its low point, we don't have to buy at the absolute bottom to make money. Exercise PATIENCE.

There is going to be an abundance of land mines to traverse in this recovery. Rest assured everyone will now become an "expert" on how we get back to running the economy. Investors can expect to hear plenty of doubt in forecasts along with more worst-case scenarios presented. Sadly, debates will now be part of the norm and some of that will be politically motivated. Once the recovery starts we can also expect to see plenty of 20/20 hindsight on display. The people who had the entire story wrong from the outset will now claim they are "Einstein reincarnated".

Similar to our world after 9/11, certain things will change forever; the trends towards work at home and ordering on the internet and long-distance communications will accelerate from this. Opportunities will be presented in those companies. While the list may be limited, there will be beneficiaries from this event.

And that is exactly the area I have focused my attention on.

“Anticipate, Monitor, Adjust if Necessary, There are no Guarantees”.

This week I'll add something to that quote;

However, there is common sense".

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Happy Passover

Happy Easter

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Members of the Savvy Investor Marketplace service get straight forward advice and client satisfaction is always a priority. "I have been a subscriber since Steve launched and think the service is excellent. Steve's big picture view of the market really keeps me on track as an investor. Also, I have learned a lot about the market and how to think like an investor from this service. Steve details his trades and provides a lot of research on stocks, ETFs and option trading. When the time comes I hope to use these services more. I highly recommend this service. " The time to join is now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short the VIX using ETF's.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me.



IT IS NOT A BUY AND HOLD STRATEGY. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as each individual situation is unique.



Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel calmer, putting them in control.

The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die.

Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.