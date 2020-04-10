Comcast: Please Recognize This Opportunity

Comcast is one of those dividend stocks I never bought because of price.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

During the past few days, I’ve been sifting through dozens of companies on the look out for a buy list during these volatile times. Many of the companies I look at, I end up turning down because they don’t meet my strident criteria.

Others, like Comcast (CMCSA) put a cheesy grin on my face. Comcast is very much the sort of stock I’m looking to purchase in the current environment.

From a dividend investing perspective, it has yielded too little to be attractive for the better part of the last decade. Now, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the yield is at a level which I find attractive, given the stock’s dividend safety and growth potential.

Comcast has a dividend yield of 2.44% & trades around $37.68. Based on our MAD Scores CMCSA has a Dividend Strength score of 77 and a Stock Strength score of 85.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors who are committed to being net buyers through all markets should invest in Comcast.

I will analyze Comcast, the media giant, from the perspective of the dividend investor before considering its potential for market beating performance in upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

Any seasoned dividend investor will not be surprised at the fact that I’m looking first and foremost for stocks which pay a safe dividend. When the economy is at risk, the benefits and importance of looking for such stocks becomes obvious. But this is only half of the selection process. It is essential, but not sufficient. I also want the stock’s dividend to significantly contribute to total returns. For this to be effective, there needs to be a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The lower the yield, the higher the required dividend growth. As a rule of thumb, between about 2.5% and 2.75%, I’m looking for at least double digit dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

30% of Comcast's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 64% of dividend stocks.

CMCSA pays 15% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 71% of dividend stocks.

Comcast has a free cashflow payout ratio of 35%, a better ratio than 57% of dividend stocks.

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Dividends $0.5000 $0.5600 $0.6800 $0.7300 $0.8200 Net Income $3.24 $3.57 $4.75 $2.53 $2.83 Payout Ratio 16% 15% 14% 29% 29% Cash From Operations $7.52 $7.96 $4.49 $5.41 $5.52 Payout Ratio 7% 7% 15% 14% 15% Free Cash Flow $3.03 $2.96 $1.84 $2.44 $2.40 Payout Ratio 17% 19% 36% 30% 35%

It goes without saying that Comcast’s dividend looks super safe. Despite aggressive growth in the past 5 years, the stock has maintained low payout ratios as attested by the 35% free cashflow payout ratio during full year 2019. At this rate, whatever business the company loses due to coronavirus, it should be more than able to continue paying its dividend going forward.

What’s more, CMCSA can pay its interest 5 times, which is better than 58% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered sufficient. It isn’t fantastic but is largely sufficient, especially given how little of the company’s cash the dividend requires.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that CMCSA’s dividend is very safe. Management has shown commitment to growing the dividend consistently, it remains well covered and is unlikely to go anywhere soon.

Dividend Potential

Comcast's dividend yield of 2.44% is better than 37% of dividend stocks. This yield still classifies it as a somewhat low yielding stock, yet compared to comcast’s historical yields, we can see that it is pretty much as good as it gets. Could the stock go lower? Sure, all stocks could take a serious haircut depending on how the Covid-19 pandemic plays out, yet it is still interesting to note that CMCSA’s dividend yield is higher than it historically has been.

This last year, the dividend grew 9.5% which is slightly lower than their 5 year CAGR of 12%.

This level of dividend growth is just about satisfying for a stock yielding around 2.5%, and should be easily maintained in upcoming years, thanks to the stocks low payout ratio.

Business has been pretty good too. Over the previous 3 years Comcast has seen its revenues grow at a 11% CAGR and net income at a 15% CAGR.

As you can see in the chart, the company has grown revenues throughout the entire cycle. The company has an interesting future, especially with PeacockTV expected to launch in a week. The ad driven streaming service will set itself apart from its competitors by providing premium content for free, but forcing users to see ads.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, CMCSA’s dividend has really good potential for growth.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CMCSA a dividend strength score of 77 / 100. The dividend yield is quite low. The low double digit dividend growth potential is only just acceptable given this yield, but the dividend is so low in relation to free cashflow, and this safety is very much appreciated in the current environment.

All things considered, now would be an interesting time to gain exposure to Comcast from a dividend investing point of view.

Stock Strength

But what of potential for market beating performance? We don’t know which way the market is going in upcoming months, although it is very possible that it will go lower as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the lives of consumers and businesses. When the market loses money, I’m not too concerned with booking capital gains, but I do want to loose less than the market. Doing so then sets you up perfectly for the subsequent bull market, and trust me, there will always be a subsequent bull market.

Therefore, I turn as always to time proven factors of value, momentum, and quality, which I combine into my stock strength score, which measures the likelihood of a stock beating the market in upcoming months.

Value

CMCSA has a P/E of 13.31x

P/S of 1.61x

P/CFO of 6.82x

Dividend yield of 2.44%

Buyback yield of -3.70%

Shareholder yield of -1.26%.

According to these values, CMCSA is more undervalued than 69% of stocks, which is encouraging. The company trades at very low multiples of earnings and cashflow, as well as at a reasonable multiple of sales. The only blemish in the value profile is the negative buyback yield, which in of itself isn’t enough to deter me from investing. I believe Comcast looks quite cheap at the current multiples.

Value Score: 69 / 100

Momentum

Comcast' price has decreased -16.99% these last 3 months, -15.50% these last 6 months & -7.44% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $37.68.

This gives it better momentum than 65% of stocks, which is sufficient. Once again Comcast locates itself in the not too cold not too hot area, ahead of 2/3rds of US stocks. During the recent market correction it did just as bad as the market, but hasn’t bounced back as much. This is likely what maintains the opportunity from the perspective of valuation.

Momentum score: 65 / 100

Quality

CMCSA has a gearing ratio of 2.2, putting it ahead of 37% of stocks. Comcast's liabilities have remained flat this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 14.2% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.4 in revenue, which is better than 41% of stocks. CMCSA’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -10.4% is better than 58% of companies. The company generates a return on equity of 15%. This suggests CMCSA has better quality better than 74% of stocks.

Here Comcast comes to life. The stock has a reasonable gearing ratio, a decent liability and interest coverage as well as good levels of negative accruals. It is well rounded on most of the quality measures, which nicely tops off Comcast’s factor profile

Quality Score: 74 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 85 / 100 which is very encouraging. It goes to show that you don’t need to be in the top 15% of stocks in any one factor to still end in the top 15% of stocks based on stock strength. It is actually quite rare to see stocks which have decent value, momentum and quality, and this well rounded nature will serve the stock well during these volatile times.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 77 & a stock strength of 85, Comcast is a great choice for dividend investors. Low yielding stocks don’t work for everybody, and we invite you to learn more about whether they are suitable for you or not in our article “Dividend Investing For Individuals Like You And Me”.

I will be initiating a starter position in Comcast in the next few days, and looking to add more. I am not eager to add full positions to any stock, as I keep finding new opportunities and want to make sure I have enough dry powder to gain exposure to everything I identify.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMCSA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.