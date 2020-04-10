Comcast: Please Recognize This Opportunity
by: Robert & Sam Kovacs
Summary
Comcast is one of those dividend stocks I never bought because of price.
The recent correction in price has provided dividend oriented investors with an interesting opportunity.
I am buying Comcast for its good dividend, and superior factor profile.
Written by Sam Kovacs
Introduction
During the past few days, I’ve been sifting through dozens of companies on the look out for a buy list during these volatile times. Many of the companies I look