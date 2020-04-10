Dividend Ideas | Services 

Comcast: Please Recognize This Opportunity

About: Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)
by: Robert & Sam Kovacs
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Summary

Comcast is one of those dividend stocks I never bought because of price.

The recent correction in price has provided dividend oriented investors with an interesting opportunity.

I am buying Comcast for its good dividend, and superior factor profile.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

During the past few days, I’ve been sifting through dozens of companies on the look out for a buy list during these volatile times. Many of the companies I look