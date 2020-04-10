Natural Gas Equities & Natural Gas Prices Lead The New Energy Reality

The day to day volatility can be nauseating, however, taking a step back shows a bigger picture that is coming into view, specifically with natural gas equities outperforming.

Low prices had cured low prices and an adjustment process was underway well before the widespread COVID-19 outbreak and the Russia/Saudi oil dispute.

Natural gas prices and natural gas equities have been the red-headed stepchild of the financial markets for well over a decade.

(Source: Author Photo)

Introduction

I have been writing about the flawed current structure of the stock market for some time, highlighting how crowded trades were poised to unwind with a series of public articles, including these selected entries:

The nature of the markets is that sometimes the obvious in the moment takes time to play out with the benefit of hindsight.

We saw that with Carnival Corp. (CCL), the cruise line operator, that started to see price weakness earlier in 2020, which many saw as an opportunity earlier in February, when CCL shares were off over 20% on the year.

With the benefit of hindsight, and to be fair, bargain hunting investors in Carnival shares could not know what was coming on the horizon, specifically how fast COVID-19 would spread, and the destructive damage that it would do to almost all travel related businesses. Additionally, we have all made our bad calls, myself certainly included, so being wrong is part of investing too. Ultimately, while the $42.50 share price that CCL traded at on February 20th, 2020, may have seemed like a bargain at the time, however, shares got a lot cheaper in the ensuing weeks.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, the decline was just getting started, with shares going from the bargain price of $42.50, with a "safe" dividend, to shares trading below $10 with the complete elimination of the dividend.

Why am I bringing this up in an article about natural gas, and natural gas equities?

In the comments section of a February article on Carnival, I wrote the following, highlighting what I feel is relevant specific to natural gas prices and natural gas equities right now.

(Source: Author)

The emphasis on the paragraph above says that analysts are too conservative in their modeling changes at inflection points. That is precisely where we stand today in the natural gas market, where natural gas prices, and natural gas equities are beginning to price in an inflection point that was already in progress prior to COVID-19, and the Russia/Saudi oil war, and is bigger than many imagine.

Inflection Point Was Already Here

I cannot emphasize this enough. Prior to the widespread outbreak of COVID-19, and the Russia/Saudi oil war, we were already seeing a rollover in both dry natural gas production, and liquids production, as the charts below from my colleague Lothar Grall aptly demonstrate.

(Source: Lothar Grall, The Contrarian)

With record breaking shut-ins of energy wells, and a significant additional pullback in rig counts, and more importantly frac spreads, the production declines the next several months are going to be breathtaking.

(Source: Primary Vision)

For all the criticism shale companies receive, some of it very justified, as I wrote in this article for members, one of its redeeming qualities is the short capital cycle, meaning production can be stopped, and started very quickly. The "stopping" part, particularly the speed that shale production can be capped and shut in, is going to surprise many market participants in the next month or two, in my opinion.

Building on this narrative, even the longer-term strategic players, like Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX), who are both in the middle of multi-year Permian build outs, are cutting back capital expenditures sharply, with Exxon recently slashing its cap-ex budget for 2020 by 30%, with a bulk of the cut directly impacting their Permian shale operations.

Natural Gas Prices Are Starting To Respond

The 2021 strip, which accounts for future prices, has moved from below $2.20 to above $2.50, and now approaching $2.60, according to the CME Group's (CME) latest data.

(Source: CME Group)

This recent up move in dry natural gas prices is happening, as $WTIC oil prices (USO) are down 61.3% year-to-date, and $BRENT oil prices (BNO) are down 51.7% year-to-date.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Said another way, the market is starting to discount, that associated gas production from oil-directed drilling, which compromises between 30% and 40% of dry natural gas production, depending on how it is classified, is going to decline significantly.

Natural Gas Equities Are Responding

The following is a list of the largest natural gas producers in the United States.

(Source: Natural Gas Supply Association)

The focused natural gas producers not only had strong relative performance during Black Monday, March 9th, 2020, for energy equities, where Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and many more equities declined over 50% in a single trading session, they have continued to exhibit outperformance, both on a relative, and absolute basis.

(Source: Author, Stockcharts.com)

Since the start of trading on Friday, March 6th, 2020, which is inclusive of the Black Monday for energy equities on Monday, March 9th, 2020, Southwestern Energy (SWN), which I touted as a potential stock of the next decade last year, is up 99.2%, CNX Resources (CNX) is up 82.5%, EQT Corp (EQT), which I wrote about recently here, is up 70.4%, Range Resources (RRC), which I wrote about in January of 2020, is up 48.2%, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), a company I have called the gold standard of Appalachia, is up 26.5%, and Antero Resources (AR), is up 8.9%, lagging in performance partly because of its large natural gas liquids production.

For comparative purposes, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which is dominated by oil-oriented equities, is down 26.5% since Friday March 6th, the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) is down 40.4%, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is down 23.0%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is down 9.0%, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is down 7.5%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is down 4.9%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Thus, clearly as a group, the leading natural gas producers are significantly outperforming, particularly over the past month, as the market digests the future paths for both liquids and dry gas production.

Momentum Is Starting To Work In Favor Of Natural Gas Equities

Momentum trading dominates markets today, from sophisticated multi-billion dollar quantitative funds, all the way down to individual traders. Ironically, the leading natural gas equities are starting to demonstrate relative and absolute price strength, attracting the very elements of the market structure that have held down longer-term performance for so long.

Looking at the Appalachia focused natural gas producers in terms of production size, it should be clear that a majority of these selected equities are now trading above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, demonstrating relative strength, and attracting momentum oriented investors attracted to price strength.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the charts above, only Antero and Range Resources, which both have relatively more natural gas liquids production, are trading below their 200-day moving averages.

Lost among the market volatility is the fact that these two companies possess the best reserves in the core Marcellus, so higher future strip prices will benefit them the most.

Additionally, for those asking, I have not focused on Chesapeake Energy (CHK) in this article, as Chesapeake has spent all of their growth capital expenditures the past 5 years on oil focused growth, letting their world class dry natural gas assets in the Marcellus and in Haynesville generate free cash flow, however, the collapse in oil prices has made this strategy look questionable at best.

Also, for those asking about Gulfport Energy (GPOR), this is a very interesting speculative situation, however, their combined acreage in the Utica and SCOOP/STACK is not on par with the core Marcellus natural gas companies.

Wrapping up this section, to provide perspective of the change in market psychology that is occurring real-time, Antero Resources shares gained 90.5% last week, Range Resources shares gained 42.1%, Southwestern Energy shares gained 38.2%, CNX Resources shares gained 33.8%, EQT Corp. shares gained 23.4%, and Cabot Oil & Gas shares gained 8.8%. As momentum begets momentum, expect the current market structure, which has provided a headwind for these natural gas equities for years, to now provide a tailwind.

Closing Thoughts - The Inflection Point Is Here & It Is Underappreciated Right Now

Major inflection points in the market are often underappreciated in the moment, as the shock of a significant change in the longer-term narrative takes time to be appreciated.

That set-up is playing out real time with natural gas prices, and natural gas equities. Yes, they have moved significantly higher, demonstrating relative strength in performance in the short-term. However, even this recent relative strength does not fully capture the significance of the longer term implications of significantly higher natural gas prices.

For a long time, those with a variant view on natural gas prices, and natural gas equities have been mocked, and ridiculed, even though the turning of the proverbial battleship has been occurring for a long-time prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, and the Russia/Saudi oil war. For reference, look at the comments of this article, "Natural Gas Prices Are Poised To Move Above $3 As Production Declines", which I authored on January 29th, 2020.

At the time, $3 dry natural gas prices seemed like a remote possibility, however, as 2021 strip prices advance towards $3, with Goldman Sachs (GS.PK) now calling for $3.25 to $3.50 gas in the winter of 2020/2021, and $3.25 plus gas in the summer of 2021, what was in the minority is now becoming more of a mainstream consensus forecast.

To be clear, we are nowhere near that point yet, as natural gas prices, and natural gas equities are still the red-headed step child of the U.S. stock market, scorned and ridiculed for over a decade now, however, that narrative is slowly starting to change as relative price performance demonstrates what those of us who have researched this fundamentally for a long-time understand.

Wrapping up, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth to value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved and most out-of-favor sector today, which is of course the energy sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed, and thus, they are not a big part of the market indices, and subject to index, passive, and ETF selling pressure.

More specifically, from my vantage point, there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago. As a result net income and, more importantly, free cash flows should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

