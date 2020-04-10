Parsons Prepares For Growth Despite Economic Headwinds

PSN has made a number of realignment moves preparing itself for growth despite the economic challenges ahead, so I'm Bullish on the stock.

The firm provides information technology software and services to federal and local agencies in the U.S.

Parsons Corporation went public in May 2019, raising $500 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Quick Take

Parsons Corporation (PSN) went public in May 2019, raising $500 million in gross proceeds in its IPO.

The firm provides a range of information technology services to U.S. Federal agencies and other public entities.

PSN has room to grow as its Federal Solutions segment leads organic growth.

I’m bullish on the stock from its present level over the next 12 - 18 months as many of its service segments are mission-critical applications likely less affected by the economic downturn.

Company

Centreville, Virginia-based Parsons was founded in 1944 to provide systems integration, software development, program management and critical mission support for the cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, connected communities, physical infrastructure, military training, and mobility industries.

Management is headed by Charles L. Harrington, who has been with the firm for over 30 years and is currently on the board of directors at AES Corporation and J.G. Boswell Company.

Parsons has developed a long-lasting client relationship with the US military, intelligence agencies as well as various state and local governments and agencies.

The company provides integration solutions for large digital and physical systems throughout the entire product lifecycle, including design, implementation, testing as well as verification.

Parsons’ software engineers and developers are tasked with the design, development, integration, operation, and maintenance of mission-critical software applications and systems across the cyber, intelligence, defense and commercial sectors.

The company’s military-oriented services include “mission training, protecting national airspace, fighting infectious diseases, digitizing the health environment, performing contingency operations and providing operations and maintenance for physical infrastructure.”

Parsons sees cybersecurity, machine learning, big data analytics, and cloud applications as the key technology investments to further expand its offerings.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Media, the U.S. federal cybersecurity market is projected to reach $22 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12% between 2017 and 2022.

The company provides other types of services, such as military training, development, and maintenance of mission-critical software applications, as well as complex systems integration, among others.

Major areas of investment will be centered around the growing frequency and intensity of cyber attacks, mainly to address vulnerabilities and harden up critical infrastructure.

Management states that the budget of the U.S. intelligence community for 2019 was estimated at around $81 billion and has grown at a CAGR of 5% since 2017.

Moreover, the global infrastructure market was valued at $712.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% between 2018 and 2021, according to Fitch Solutions.

The connected communities market was expected to reach $921 million in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2018 and 2021, according to Bloomberg Government.

Major competitors that provide U.S. federal solutions include:

CACI International (CACI)

Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Science Applications International (SAIC)

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

CSRA

The Raytheon Company

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Perspecta (PRSP)

ManTech International (MANT)

Recent Performance

PSN’ topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly, especially so in Q4 2019 versus Q4 2018, an increase of 11.7%:

Gross profit by quarter has similarly grown, although Q4 2019’s results were disappointing:

Operating income by quarter has been uneven:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have also been uneven; not unexpected in a ‘lumpy’ business like selling services to U.S. Federal government agencies:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO pricing, PSN’s stock price has risen 33.3 percent vs. the U.S. Aerospace & Defense index’ fall of 16.7 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 8.1 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $3,450,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,800,000,000 Price / Sales 0.80 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.96 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 20.23 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $152,600,000 Revenue Growth Rate 11.07% Earnings Per Share $1.30

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $37 versus the current price of $36, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to PSN would be ManTech International (MANT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric ManTech (MANT) Parsons (PSN) Variance Price / Sales 1.34 0.80 -40.3% Enterprise Value / Sales 1.42 0.96 -32.4% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 16.16 20.23 25.2% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $106,750,000 $152,600,000 43.0% Revenue Growth Rate 13.5% 11.1% -17.9%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted its ‘strong finish to 2019,’ with ‘record revenue, record profitability, and generated solid cash flow in the second half of the year.’

The firm continued to execute on its focus on its Federal Solutions segment while completing two acquisitions during 2019.

Notably, the company expanded margin (adjusted EBITDA) by more than 130 basis points during the calendar year.

Management said it intends for M&A to ‘continue to be a significant part of our growth,’ by focusing its target on three areas:

Enhance existing business

Extend into new markets

Build technology and product revenue streams

As to its financial results, for the full year 2019, revenue increased by 11%, of which 4% was organic. Federal Solutions grew organically by over 6% as a highlight.

The firm generated $269 million in cash flow in 2H 2019 with slightly elevated CapEx spend for office consolidations and systems automation efforts.

Its backlog at the end of 2019 was $8 billion, or approximately two years revenue.

My DCF assumptions, which are admittedly generous, conclude the stock is essentially fully valued at its current level.

If PSN grows revenue at a higher rate than my assumed 8%, which may be possible due to its recent strategic realignment, market consolidation initiatives and continued strong federal defense and cyber spending environment, the stock may have room to grow from its present level.

Accordingly, I’m Bullish on Parsons over the next 12 - 18 months as many of its segments are likely little affected by the economic downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.