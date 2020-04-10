The Cheapest Day In 140 Years Of Stock Market History

Are stocks cheap today?

The answer depends entirely on how you define "cheap". One definition of a cheap stock market is that the earnings yield on stocks trades at some premium to the risk-free rate of return on a ten-year US Treasury. The higher that premium, the cheaper the stock.

But, is that the correct definition of "cheap?" The answer is that it's ultimately up to the stock market to determine whether any definition of "cheap" holds water or not. If you assume stock returns have anything to do with the value of corporate earnings, then a definition of "cheap" can only be correct if (and only if) it earns money for investors. Put another way, a high earnings premium shows that stocks are "cheap" ONLY if there is some clear evidence that buying stocks when earnings premiums are high tends to produce higher investment returns over the ensuing five or ten-year period.

In fact, history shows that there is some relationship (and far from a perfect relationship) between the earnings premium on the S&P 500 and subsequent five-year investment returns. Using online data from Professor Robert Shiller's homepage, I divided the monthly inflation-adjusted price of the S&P 500 by the average of the previous five years' worth of inflation-adjusted earnings. I did this for every year since 1880 to generate the average earnings yield for the S&P 500 for the past 140 years. I then divided that average earnings yield by the then-prevailing interest rate on a ten-year US Treasury for that month to produce the average earnings premium for the S&P 500 for every month of every year since 1880. The blue line in the chart you see below represents those figures.

Next, for each month up to the year 2015, I calculated the total capital gain (or loss) and total dividends collected over the subsequent five-year period. The red line in the chart represents those figures (which I multiplied by a dummy factor of 2, so the two lines are in scale with one another).

You can see from the chart that much of the time (although certainly not all of the time), buying stocks when the earnings premium is high leads to relatively higher returns over the ensuing five years. So, what that shows us is that the stock market has given a verdict. Much of the time (but not every time), stocks are indeed "cheap" when the five-year average earnings premium over prevailing interest rates is high.

So, where is the earnings premium today? The average earnings over the past five years for the S&P 500 comes to $114, and as of the April 9th market close, with the S&P 500 at 2,789, the average earnings yield for the S&P 500 stood at 4.1%.

Interest rates on a ten-year US Treasury stood at 0.729% on April 9th, so the earnings premium on the S&P 500 stood at 5.6 times higher than the risk-free rate of return on Treasuries. That is almost equal to the all-time historic monthly high earnings premium of 5.65 set in May of 1942. If you believe that the average earnings premium on the S&P 500 is any indication of whether stocks are cheap or expensive, the answer is that this past Thursday, stocks were the second-cheapest that they have ever been for any month over the last 140 years of stock market history.

Hey! Want to know an interesting fact? Did you know that March 23rd of 2020 marked an all-time record in US stock pricing? When the S&P 500 hit an intraday low of 2,191, and the yield on a ten-year US Treasury hit an intraday low of 0.318%, the average five-year earnings premium hit a record of 16.352 times the risk-free rate on a ten-year US Treasury. Going by that measure, March 23rd of 2020 was the date when stocks were three times cheaper than they have ever been for any month throughout the entire history of the U.S. stock market.

Sadly, this fact tells you nothing about where stock prices are headed from here. Interest rates could rise, earnings can (and certainly shall) fall for at least some period of time, and the earnings premium could thereby evaporate in a puff of blue smoke. Or perhaps, the stock market could deliver returns over the next five years that have little to nothing to do with earnings or interest rates. Or who knows? We might even have to rename the S&P 500 because there won't even be 500 companies left in the world that aren't bankrupt. Today, the future looks convincingly dark and uncertain. But one constant throughout history is that whenever stocks are cheap, it's always and precisely because risks are high, and the future looks convincingly dark and uncertain.

What do I think is going to happen next in the stock market? Let me preface my response with the disclaimer that I know nothing more than you do about what the future will bring (but that's never stopped me before from spouting off theories and conjectures). I've lived through three major bear markets, and each one felt like the rule book had become obsolete because the world would never, ever be the same again. This time around, I feel particularly convinced that the world is never going back to the way it was before the Covid-19 crisis. But one basic aspect of the rule book can never change: investors can only get paid for taking risk, and for no other reason besides that. In other words, high risk is good for stock investors, and to my way of looking at things, risks are convincingly high, dark, and uncertain right now. Of course, buying risk is only profitable if the risk is well-priced, but historically speaking, an earnings premium of 5.6 clearly satisfies the definition of "well-priced."

So, my hunch is that the market will grind lower for months on end as disastrous earnings reports, dividend cuts, and the occasional bankruptcy here and there leave investors sallow-faced and pessimistic. And then, in five years' time, stock prices will be much, much higher. Accordingly, my plan is to continuously reinvest dividends as they come in and buy more shares of the highest quality companies I can find at the best prices than available... although that's what I've always done over the past 20 years irrespective of market conditions.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice and I am not an investment advisor. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data used in this article, or the calculations drawn from that data.