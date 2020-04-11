Now Playing: The Movie Theater Apocalypse

When we think about the new-normal in a post COVID-19 world, we can’t help but wonder how long it’s going to be before people snuggle up at the movie theater.

We’ve spent a lot of time recently highlighting the unprecedented damage that COVID-19 and the social distancing policies that have been put in place to attempt to slow the spread of the disease has done to economies in the U.S. and abroad.

Frankly put, we’ve never seen an environment like this where the cash flow spigot to many of the companies that we follow has simply been turned off. An economic slowdown is one thing, but even during the worst recessions and depressions, the doors of businesses that make up entire industries aren’t forced to remain shut for months on end.

It’s difficult to analyze companies without accurate guidance and future estimates, but we’ve done our best to highlight potential issues that these unique economic struggles are presenting to REITs.

In this piece, we’re going to take a look at the movie theater space.

To Pay, Or Not To Pay, That’s The Question

This area of experiential retail is one of the hardest hit of all of the industries that we follow and many of our favorite REITs have exposure. We recently published a cautionary article related to EPR Properties (EPR), which has roughly 54% exposure to theaters. This is a prime example of a company that will be impacted by the performance of this industry.

Source: Yahoo Finance (EPR)

But, while EPR may be the poster child of the theater industry from the REIT perspective, many more high-quality names also have exposure to this space. As you can see in the graphic below, many of the triple net players have theater as tenants, including a few of our favorites: Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and STORE Capital (STOR).

Source: Raymond James

The biggest issue with these exposures is the fact that we don’t have any idea when movie theaters will be able to re-open their doors. Right now, they’re shuttered nationwide, meaning that essentially zero revenues are coming in.

As the COVID-19 crisis persists, issues regarding rent collection have been brought up. This is a concern for the tenants, the landlords, and even the creditors, and frankly, we haven’t seen a precise answer as to how it ultimately be resolved.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen companies, such as the Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), famously say that they cannot pay rent. On the flip side of this coin, we’ve seen landlords, such as Taubman (TCO) say that its tenants must pay rent.

In a recent report, news also surfaced that AMC Entertainment (AMC) also has apparently informed its landlords that it will not be making rent payments, starting April 1, due to being forced to close its doors to customers.

AMC is the largest publicly-traded theater company, and while the decision does not necessarily imply that others theaters will follow suit, we suspect that they will.

Issues, such as force majeure clauses, have been brought up and we suspect to see many lawsuits play out in the future with regard to this issue. We suspect that the triple net players may be fairly well protected from this specific concern due to the nature of their leases. However, that doesn’t change the fact that tenants aren’t making moneym and therefore, may not be fiscally able to pay rent.

This leaves the landlords in a precarious situation. Termination of leases due to rent collection concerns leads to vacancies may not be easy to fill in a post-COVID world. This is especially the case when it comes to a movie theater due to the unique physical footprint of these properties.

Because of this, it’s our belief that there will have to be some give-and-take between tenants and landlords. We wouldn’t be surprised to ultimately hear about deferrals or even lease re-negotiations with regard to extending the terms, though ultimately, nothing outside of simply demanding that rent is paid and successfully collecting it will protect the FFO that REITs can produce in the short-term.

Right now, the National Association of Theater Owners is trying to sing a positive tune, highlighting news that the theater industry is expected to receive stimulus from the government.

On March 25, NATO published a letter praising the Senate for the stimulus package, which included this highlight regarding the aid:

Source: NATO

The NATO letter concluded that, “With this aid, movie theaters can get through the crisis confident in being able to re-open, knowing their vital, trained workforce is able to weather the pandemic and have their jobs waiting for them when it is safe to reopen.”

While this is certainly great for the workers, it's not so great for the landlords. The aforementioned note that AMC allegedly sent its landlord was dated March 27, so it appears that the company has decided to forgo rent payments with the knowledge of these stimulus prospects.

Furthermore, in recent days, we’ve seen speculation about an AMC bankruptcy increase. Citi posted a bearish note recently highlighting this risk, noting that EPR has ~17% annualized rent exposure to AMC alone.

Even before the COVID-19 crisis began, AMC appeared to be in trouble. Although the box office has been booming in recent years, AMC has generated negative free cash flows in two out of the last three years. The company’s revenues have grown nicely, but its operational income remains stagnant, showing the pressure that the theater industry faces on the whole.

What’s more, AMC’s balance sheet is weak. It was weak before the COVID crisis began and it’s likely getting weaker by the day.

At the end of its most recent quarter, the company had total liquidity of $597m, including $265m in cash. This liquidity figure is compared to long-term debt of more than $4.7b.

AMC operates roughly 10,700 big-screens across the world, 8,000 of which are located in the United States. Doing so isn’t cheap.

AMC’s average ticket price in the U.S. came in at $9.54 last year, which was higher than its $9.08 average international ticket price, yet those higher proceeds at the ticket booth did not trickle down to the company’s bottom line.

AMC’s domestic operations generated a net loss of $241.4m in 2019, which was a banner year at the box office.

In 2019, AMC paid $982.3m in rent overall. $708.2m of this came from its U.S. operations. This is what we’re primarily interested in, from a REIT standpoint.

Rent represented roughly 18% of AMC’s operating expenses. At first, this doesn’t appear to be a large portion. And, when you consider that things like film exhibition costs, food and beverage costs, and other operating expenses are likely to be very small in a world where theaters are closed, things may appear to be more manageable. Yet, without any revenues, there’s no wonder this struggling business isn’t paying rent.

AMC generated roughly $5.5b in revenues in 2019. However, with its doors closed and likely to stay that way, we expect to see this figure fall precipitously in 2020. It’s unlikely that AMC will be able to open its doors before summer, and with that in mind, major liquidity concerns arise.

Just this morning, MKM downgraded AMC to a sell rating, with a $1/share price target (representing ~70% downside from the company’s share price at the time), because of these liquidity concerns. The firm does not believe that AMC has the liquidity to remain operational in a zero-revenue period like this.

MKM believes that even with stimulus, bankruptcy appears to be the most likely outcome because of the weakness of the balance sheet headed into the crisis. We agree.

This certainly doesn’t bode well for AMC’s landlords.

Source: Yahoo Finance (AMC) (CNK)

Luckily, analysts are more bullish on several of AMC’s competitors, who have stronger balance sheets and higher prospects of being able to stay liquid through a long zero-revenue period, yet at iREIT, we remain bearish on the long-term prospects of the industry at large.

In our view, the rise of streaming platforms presented a major threat to theaters and the COVID-19 crisis is likely to accelerate it. We’ve already seen content creators move films directly to their OTT platforms due to the social distancing. The rise of these platforms gives producers a high margin option to monetize their work outside of the traditional theater route that has never existed before.

On April 8, Disney announced that its Disney+ platform had over 50m paying subscribers (just five months after launch). Netflix already has over 160m subscribers and AT&T (T) and Comcast (CMCSA) are both making big streaming pushes in 2020 as well.

As the popularity of platforms like this rise, content creators will be further incentivized to take major film projects directly to digital as they compete to offer exclusive benefits to their members. And, while theaters have traditionally play large roles in film studio’s top and bottom lines, as their subscriber count grows, it will start to make more and more sense to simply cut out the middle man (even if he has an extra-large screen).

While we don’t expect to see movie theaters go the way of the dodo, we do expect to see a drastic reduction of screens across the U.S. and international markets as well. And with this, we circle back to the issue that arises when attempting to re-lease these large physical footprints.

When we think about the new-normal in a post COVID-19 world, we can’t help but wonder how long it’s going to be before people are happy to go sit, shoulder to shoulder with strangers in a crowded theater?

While we expect to see a recovery across much of the physical retail, restaurant, and entertainment industries, we don’t have high hopes for movie theaters. These FFOs may never return, and with that in mind, we remain wary of companies with high exposure to theaters in their property portfolio.

Source: BTG

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.