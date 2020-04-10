Zscaler To Acquire Cloudneeti For Data Protection Tech

ZS the stock has been pushed down by investors but still appears highly priced; I'm Neutral until the firm can grow earnings more.

With the acquisition, ZS adds more data protection capabilities to its offerings.

Zscaler said it will acquire Cloudneeti for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Zscaler (ZS) has announced the proposed acquisition of Cloudneeti for an undisclosed amount.

Cloudneeti has developed a cloud security posture management system for enterprises.

With the deal, ZS gains capabilities as it builds out its data protection offerings.

The stock is highly priced even as investors have pushed it down nearly 30% from its 52-week high. My bias is Neutral until the firm can generate higher earnings growth.

Target Company

Redmond, Washington-based Cloudneeti was founded to enable enterprises to more effectively monitor and remediate their data security systems.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Gururaj Pandurangi, who was previously Engineering Manager for the Bing program at Microsoft.

Below is an overview video of Cloudneeti's system:

Source: Cloudneeti

Cloudneeti’s primary offerings include:

Security Assurance

Compliance Assurance

Data Privacy Assurance

Company partners or major customers include:

Managed Service Providers

Risk Advisors

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the market for big data security is expected to grow from $10.6 billion in 2016 to $26.9 billion in 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of robust 17.1% from 2017 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an evolving regulatory and compliance landscape, increasing need from companies as a result of transitioning from on-premise systems to cloud environments as well as rising cyber attacks in an ever-changing threat landscape.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

DataVisor

Hortonworks

Symantec

Proofpoint

Fortinet

AlienVault

FireEye

LogRhythm

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Zscaler didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of January 31, 2019 Zscaler had $384.9 million in cash and short-term investments and $357.3 million in total liabilities with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended January 31, 2020 was $26.2 million.

In the past 12 months, Zscaler’s stock price has fallen 4.2% vs. the U.S. Software industry’s rise of 12.1% and the U.S. overall market index’ fall of 8.1%, as the ZS chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in all eight of the last eight quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $8,400,000,000 Enterprise Value $8,050,000,000 Price / Sales 22.85 Enterprise Value / Sales 22.35 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $89,670,000 Revenue Growth Rate 48.23% Earnings Per Share [FWD] $0.15

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a public comparable to ZS would be CyberArk (CYBR); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric CyberArk (CYBR) Zscaler (ZS) Variance Price / Sales 7.83 22.85 191.9% Enterprise Value / Sales 6.42 22.35 248.0% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $115,540,000 $89,670,000 -22.4% Revenue Growth Rate 26.4% 48.2% 82.5%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

ZS is acquiring Cloudneeti for its technologies that prevent and fix misconfigurations in applications that can leave companies open to data breaches and compliance violations.

As Zscaler Chairman and CEO Jay Chaudhry stated in the deal announcement,

Cloudneeti augments Zscaler’s data protection capabilities and will dramatically improve organizations’ cloud security by discovering and eliminating some of the most common causes of data breaches and compliance violations.

Although terms weren’t disclosed, the deal was likely for under $30 million and valued based on a ‘team and technology’ basis; a result of the deal is that ZS can implement the solution faster and with less risk than building it on their own.

The technology will be integrated into Zscaler’s Cloud Security Platform in order to extend its capabilities to ‘public cloud workloads…[to] further improve Zscaler’s comprehensive data protection offerings.’

The benefit to customers is that security incidents due to misconfiguration issues can be reduced sharply, possibly up to 80% according to Gartner.

Zscaler is a fast-growing tech firm and the stock is certainly highly priced.

Notably, the stock regained its pre-Covid19 selloff level, indicating investors believe it will be little affected by the economic downturn ahead.

The firm has an enviable track record of beating analyst consensus opinions but the stock sports a forward Price / Earnings of 286…

As to its growth prospects, consensus estimates of earnings and revenue growth are expected to exceed the market and the industry, as the chart shows here:

Source: Simply Wall St.

The question in my mind is whether ZS is currently priced for perfection given forward earnings of only $0.15 per share and its growth trajectory.

The stock’s performance in the past year indicate investors have become skeptical of the firm’s prospects to some degree, pushing the price down from a high of $88 to its current $62.

I’m in the cautious camp. Although security spending may be less recession resistant than other spending, I suspect that ZS will need to produce more profits or more growth to catalyze the stock higher.

Given that, my current bias on ZS is Neutral until it can grow earnings more convincingly.

