Paradox: The Biggest, Fastest Job Losses In U.S. History, And The Market Is In Rally Mode

I was counting on the huge jobless number to rock the market

After the market shrugged off the previous two huge, and historic unemployment numbers, I thought that, this time, market participants would act rationally. I thought that the additional fact that today would be Good Friday and with the stock market closing there would be a 3-day weekend. Who would want to be staying long going into a 3-day weekend in these crazy times? Also, there was a well-defined pattern of Friday sales going back for several weeks. Then, Powell lowers the boom, right as the jobless number is announced. A 2.3 trillion dollar liquidity program buying all kinds of commercial paper, even junk bonds. This was yet another brilliant, historic move by Powell, who is turning out to be a masterful Fed Chief. All this largess is setting up problems in the future, but right now, we need it. As an aside, get ready for higher taxes sometime in the next 5 years to pay it back, but as I said, this is necessary. I was not expecting this announcement, but that is exactly why Powell timed the new program debut the way he did. Powell knew that there was a danger that the market would sell off and perhaps violently. He knew that if this happened, that it could set up a bearish pattern going into the next 2 or 3 Thursday unemployment reports. They don't want that; they want to anodyne the markets. They don't want the projection of fear; fear can hurt the economy.

Or in other words, I got yesterday totally wrong

Frankly, the past two weeks' jobless numbers have puzzled me. The first at 3.3 million jobless numbers (3 weeks ago) was only a bit above expectations, but also a comparatively small increment to the overall expected number which could be as high as 30 million. How can market participants be sanguine about the effect of having mostly low-wage workers living paycheck to paycheck with hardly any savings be thrown out of work? Yes, I know these are unemployment numbers, which means they are going on a dole which just got bumped up. Now, even gig workers can apply, though I am unsure how that would work if someone lost 2 of 3 different gigs they are working on. Still, how can the stock market be ok with this? Not only ok but rally off of this number. You probably know by now that I am not a bleeding-heart, but this is a real concern for our country, forgetting about stocks for a sec. We have got to reopen the economy, or other causes of death will jump, like suicide, opiate and meth overdose, domestic violence, gun violence. I believe I stated this before, that 10% unemployment will result in a 1.5-year drop in life expectancy, which is 100s of thousands of deaths. News flash - despite the current 4.5% level reported for March last week, we are already above 10%.

Just in from CNBC alerts...

JPMorgan economists cut their second-quarter forecast even more, now expecting the economy will decline by 40%.

The economists said the 16.8 million jobless claims filed in the last three weeks indicate a huge surge in job losses, which they estimate at 25 million in April.

A number of Wall Street firms expect contractions in the second quarter of 30% or more.

The Fed and Congress to the rescue

We are all gladdened by the bipartisan fiscal packages and the amazingly bold moves coming out of the Fed (more on both later). However, as this grim jobless statistic piles up, and the stock market goes up with it, I am a combination of shocked, bewildered, and feeling cautious. I would be less alarmed if the market fell a few percentage points, and then, over a few days, get back to rallying. That is how the market usually reacts to new news that is less than perfect, a drop first, then the overall economic picture overwhelms the concern and gets back to rally mode. Am I making myself clear? How on god's green earth is this good news, because that is how the market is reacting to it. Last Friday, we had a hard sell-off which made a bit of sense to me. We had negative job growth of 700,000, and the unemployment number jumped to 4.5%. Okay, but the previous Thursday, the unemployment number jumped 6.6 Million and the market rallied. Then, this Monday gave us a monster rally, and Tuesday, we had a sharp reversal. I wrote about that in my last piece. I think there are some mechanical forces at work, some market technical action, and some algorithmic trading action. Monday had some fierce short-covering as fundamentally driven traders felt that, finally, the market is about to turn and got caught out. Tuesday, the short-covering faded as the buyers were overwhelmed by sellers that are trapped at much higher stock levels (I will chart that below). Look, I can make sense of the trading adjacent to the jobless numbers, but these Thursday rallies confused me until I had the realization…

When Bad News is Good News…

Then, I remembered, historically, in previous recessions, sometimes, the market rallies on terrible economic news. Forgive me for not getting this right away since the last recession was more than 10 years ago. The idea that job loss will buoy the stock market is alien and seemingly illogical at first. It is simple, if the economy worsens, the Fed will lower rates. If the Fed lowers rates, the value of the future stream of cash flows will be worth more lofting stocks higher. Now that we are at zero interest rates, the game has moved to add liquidity to the debt markets. This has an outsized effect on the stock market, even though most traders and investors don't think about it. Yet, with buying all kinds of paper even junk that is basically a "Put" under stocks. That's why low-quality names really made the most progress the last few days - take Macy's (NYSE:M), just this Friday, it jumped almost 11%. Retail names along with other underperforming sectors are doing much better than the high-beta tech names lately. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) closed down fractionally yesterday. In fact, all the FAANG names underperformed. Of course, there are exceptions, but overall, the high beta names were outperformed by retailers and other sectors that would suffer if they were completely shut out of the debt market.

Eventually, the Fed and Congress will stand pat and see if they've done enough…

There are only so many rabbits a magician can pull out of a hat. Look, I have said this before. The $355 Billion allocated to small businesses, especially the one-man operation with a pick-up truck needs more help. The $250 Billion McConnell is calling for is a start. The government mandated this shutdown. It is unconstitutional in my opinion to force a shutdown of a business to its ruination without just compensation. That is a 5A violation. Period, end of the story. No one wants to crush the hopes and dreams of the small business guy. This is the heart of the American dream, so the government needs to step up and do all it can. I am not rooting for a depression, certainly not. All I am saying is, in the short term, the stock market needs to assess all this information, ingest the downside questions, and go through the discounting process. That is just how the market works. I suspect that we will be in a trading range where 2,200 will hold as the bottom and 2,900 will be an interim top for the next several months.

I am as bullish as ever on the US economy

I had said in December that I thought that reaching 3,700 was very feasible. My thesis was that, with the tariff war in the rear-view mirror, China committing to buy billions of our exports, including US oil, and that Boeing (NYSE:BA) would start selling MAXs again, that we'd have a GDP reaching 3% in 2020. Those dreams are delayed, not destroyed. 2021 will have great growth, and the stock market will focus on that. As the second half of the year draws near, stocks will rally strongly as the US economy shows signs of life. I, therefore, will lower my target for the S&P 500 to a range of 3,400-3,600.

Where to next

We market participants need to do the hard work of figuring out where we are right now. Right now, we have to analyze where the economy is actually going, what stocks are worth right now, not in 2021. I think the announcements of all Fiscal and Monetary maneuvers have forced an overly optimistic view of stock valuations. I still am short-term bearish. I would not trade for the long side unless I had a very strong conviction of near-term good news on any one name.

So, where can the market go? We have shockingly shot up from 2,200 to nearly 2,900 yesterday to retrace about 50% of the loss, this is the classic retracement rate where technicians would expect a bounce would fail. I, therefore, think we are at the top of the range of trading is 2,850 to 2,900, and the prior low will hold at 2,200. If there is no new negative news, the first support area is about 2,500. I charted it out below...

3 Month Chart of the SPY S&P 500 ETF

Source: TradingView

As you can see, the 3 horizontal lines describe the huge overhead congestion of stranded buyers. It is only natural to expect that, at some point, profit-taking will win out overbuying. I suspect that there soon be some news about the money not going to where it is supposed to or that new money is being delayed, or bipartisanship is evaporating, and the market will react.

1-Month Close-up

Source: TradingView

The two blue lines outline overhead resistance from a closeup of the 3-month chart. I would not be surprised at all if Thursday's price action will signify a rollover of the index towards the black line, which is the 2,500 level. This area shows good support. If there is some fundamentally bad news like the virus getting stronger in NYC or Atlanta, or the economy is showing troubling signs questioning the positive optimistic case for recovery, then perhaps 2,500 does not hold. Right now, I would believe 2,500 does hold.

My Trades: I am still net short, but smarting from the losses. I have a high conviction that I am right, so I will stick with it. Even so, I am not going to promote how I am expressing my bearish view. I am beyond just hedging my long-term investments. I trust that those who are comfortable in writing calls against their long-term investments have already done so. The VIX is over 40, you will be paid handsomely for Calls that you sell against your positions. Just bear in mind that, if you have long-term investments outside of your IRA, when you write a Call, you have the obligation of letting the Call buyer "Call Away" the shares you wrote the Call for. If you agree with me that the market is about to correct, then be ready to roll that Call up if I am wrong in that assumption. Those that are still uncomfortable writing Calls against your long-term positions, you can buy Puts on the SPY, DIA or the QQQ. Those readers who are following along and, therefore, have been trimming into this sharp rally should have about 30% cash right now, and that is just fine. If we continue to soar, that 70% in equity will gain value. If we fall, then you'll have the cash to go shopping, when everyone else will be panic selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.