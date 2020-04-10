China Lilang: Attractive Yield Backed By Significant Cash Pile

China Lilang trades at 7.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and offers a forward dividend yield of 9.6%, with net cash accounting for 33% of market capitalization.

Amidst the gloom, there are several bright spots which point to a positive outlook for the company in the medium to long term, such as increased e-commerce and footwear sales.

China Lilang's retail sales declined by 40%-45% YoY in 1Q2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the company is guiding for a mid-single-digit YoY retail sales growth in 2H2020.

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China branded menswear company China Lilang Ltd. (OTC:CHGDY) [1234:HK] from "Neutral" to "Bullish".

China Lilang trades at 7.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 9.5 times and 10.9 times, respectively. More importantly, China Lilang offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 11.9% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 9.6%. The company's future dividend payouts are backed by its huge net cash balance of RMB1,750 million as of December 31, 2019, which accounted for approximately 33% of China Lilang's market capitalization.

China Lilang's retail sales declined by 40%-45% YoY in 1Q2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the company is guiding for at least a mid-single-digit YoY retail sales growth in 2H2020, implying a strong recovery. Amidst the gloom, there are several bright spots which point to a positive outlook for the company in the medium to long term. These include increased e-commerce and footwear sales, a change in operating model for its smart casual collection, and a commitment to store footprint optimization.

This is an update of my initiation article on China Lilang published on January 9, 2020. China Lilang's share price has declined by -27% from HK$6.52 as of January 8, 2020, to HK$4.77 as of April 9, 2020, since my initiation.

Readers are advised to trade in China Lilang shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1234:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $800,000, and market capitalization is above $700 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Challenging 1Q2020 As A Result Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

On April 9, 2020, China Lilang announced that the company's retail sales have declined by 40%-45% YoY in 1Q2020. This is unsurprising, taking into account the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the company's business operations.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 20, 2020, China Lilang provided more details of how the coronavirus has affected the company since the start of the year. The company highlighted that it delivered strong retail sales growth in January 2020, prior to witnessing a -90% YoY drop in retail sales in February 2020, which was primarily attributable to the temporary shutting down of the majority of its stores.

On the positive side of things, China Lilang's retail sales had recovered to post a much narrower 60%-70% YoY decline in retail sales growth in the first two to three weeks of March 2020. China Lilang's improved performance in March 2020 was driven by two key factors.

Firstly, approximately 70% of China Lilang's stores have opened their doors again as of the date of the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 20, 2020. The company guided that it expects that up to 90% of its stores should be open for business by end-March 2020. Retail businesses in Mainland China are gradually re-opening for business, as the coronavirus situation in the country has been improving, as per the charts below.

Total Coronavirus Cases And Daily New Cases In China

Source: Worldometer

Secondly, China Lilang has been focusing on driving sales through online channels to offset the decline in sales from physical stores. The company estimated that approximately 70% of the company's year-to-date sales have been generated on the Chinese social media platform, WeChat.

Looking ahead, China Lilang is cautiously optimistic, and the company has guided for a minimum mid-single-digit YoY retail sales growth in 2H2020. Notably, China Lilang has historically generated more sales in the second half of the year vis-a-vis the first half; the company generated 58% of its FY2019 revenue in 2H2019.

China Lilang operates on a wholesale model, and there are concerns that its distributors could be under tremendous pressure. In the company's FY2019 results presentation slides, China Lilang disclosed that it will be "granting sales rebates to distributors who are most affected as subsidies for discount clearance sales of the spring products." Furthermore, the company also highlighted at its FY2019 earnings call on March 20, 2020, that it plans to open approximately 100 outlet stores this year, which should help to partially clear channel inventories.

Bright Spots Amidst The Gloom

Amidst the gloom, there are several bright spots which point to a positive outlook for the company in the medium to long term.

Firstly, China Lilang is doing well in growing its e-commerce sales channel. As highlighted in the preceding section, the company generated approximately 70% of its year-to-date sales via WeChat during this challenging period affected by the coronavirus outbreak. China Lilang mentioned at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 20, 2020, that e-commerce sales more than doubled YoY last year (albeit off a low base). Going forward, the company has set a target for e-commerce sales to double again this year.

Secondly, China Lilang has expanded its product mix. The company has traditionally been focused on tops, which contributed 60.3% of its FY2019 revenue. Last year, the company's footwear sales surged by over +60% YoY, and footwear products' contribution as a percentage of total revenue increased from 7% in FY2018 to more than 10% in FY2019. In the company's FY2019 results announcement, China Lilang attributed the strong growth in footwear sales to the fact that it had "stepped up its research and development efforts during recent years."

Thirdly, China Lilang plans to replace the current consignment model for the company's smart casual collection with a direct retail model later this year. The company emphasized that this change will "strengthen various retail management areas such as inventory, market expansion, brand marketing and training of retail personnel" for the smart casual collection in its FY2019 results presentation slides.

China Lilang has a single menswear brand, LILANZ, sold under two collections, the core collection (targeting men aged between 25 and 45 years old) and the smart casual collection (targeting men aged between 20 and 30 years old). The company adopts a wholesale model for the core collection, and the smart casual collection has been operated under the consignment model since its launch in 2016.

Lastly, China Lilang signaled its commitment to store footprint optimization by guiding for "the total number of stores to remain at the current level", as per the company's FY2019 presentation slides.

The company has a strategy of closing street stores which are underperforming and opening new stores located in well-located shopping malls with healthy shopper traffic. As of December 31, 2019, China Lilang has 780 stores located in shopping malls, which accounted for 28% of its total number of stores and represented a +30% increase from 600 shopping mall stores as of end-FY2018.

In addition, there was a net reduction of -48 stores operated by the company's sub-distributors in FY2019, while there were 193 net new stores opened by its distributors last year. China Lilang is focusing on its distributors which are exclusively distributing the company's products, versus its sub-distributors which sell a variety of brands in their stores.

Attractive Valuations And Huge Cash Pile

China Lilang trades at 6.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 7.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$4.77 as of April 9, 2020. The stock's historical five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 9.5 times and 10.9 times, respectively. In contrast, China Lilang's historical trough trailing twelve months' and consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 5.7 times and 5.5 times, respectively.

China Lilang offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 11.9% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 9.6%. The company is paying out HK$0.57 in dividends per share for FY2019, which represented a +5.5% YoY growth in absolute terms and a dividend payout ratio of 76%. China Lilang's dividend payout ratio has remained above 70% in the past decade. The company's total FY2019 dividends per share of HK$0.57 includes HK$0.18 in special dividends per share, but the company has consistently paid out special dividends on a recurring basis in the past.

Market consensus expects China Lilang to reduce dividends per share to HK$0.46 in FY2020, which still implies an attractive forward dividend yield of 9.6%. The company's future dividend payouts are backed by its huge cash pile. Net cash of RMB1,750 million, as of December 31, 2019, accounted for approximately 33% of China Lilang's market capitalization.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Lilang include a longer-than-expected time taken for the coronavirus to be contained, a slower-than-expected pace of e-commerce sales growth, and a cut in dividends for FY2020 and beyond.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I am/we are long CHINA LILANG [1234:HK]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.