What A Difference A Week Makes (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 4/6-4/10)

The markets are grinding higher in anticipation that the COVID-19 seizure of economic activity will be short-lived.

My normal economic analysis -- which is based on the business cycle model developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore -- is not effective during the current situation when national productive capabilities are shutdown for national health reasons. Instead, I'm using the National Pandemic Adjustment Period concept developed by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

As I noted last week, my main focus right now is the credit markets, which are vital to the economy while the economy is in a period of national shutdown. Let's start with commercial paper, where there continues to be good and bad news.

The good news is that non-financial paper has declined: 30-day nonfinancial commercial paper has dropped sharply, as has ... ... 90-day non-financial corporate paper.

However, financial CP is still elevated, both in the ... ... 30-day market, and ... ... 90-day market.

The financial system is essentially operating as an arm of the Federal Reserve right now, performing a massive amount of work to keep the economy afloat. It makes sense that investors would ask for additional compensation from this sector.

There is also some easing in the corporate markets. The yield on AAA credits (upper left) has declined to near a five-year low. While still elevated, BBB yields (right) have dropped. The yield on junk credits (lower left) is still high, but that shouldn't be surprising considering the high degree of financial stress.

The entire corporate curve has also decreased. The yield on the 1-10 year section of the corporate curve continues to decline, as does ... ... the 10+ year section.

Here's the best news: For the second week in a row, the St. Louis Financial Stress Index has declined, this time by a good amount.

As I noted above, my current focus on the credit market is based on the primary need for liquidity right now. But that doesn't mean we shouldn't be aware of what's coming down the pike. The jobs market has morphed from the best in 50 years to the worst. And then there's this: It's only going to get worse from here.

Let's look at this week's performance tables: That's a great table for the bulls. Mid, small, and micro-caps each advanced over 10% during the last week. Larger-caps also had strong gains. The only drawback to this table is the Treasury market performance; the long end of the curve was off, but only modestly. All eleven sectors advanced this week. Real estate had a huge gain, advancing 20.51%. Other bullish sectors also made strong moves higher. There isn't a clear aggressive/defensive structure to the table.

Last week's summation was titled, "The Markets are Setting Up For Another Move Lower." Yet they rallied strongly this week for several reasons. First, the data regarding infections and deaths may be approaching a peak. This was the best news the markets could have had. There is also talk of additional stimulus coming from Washington.

The charts for the week are turning positive. Let's start with this week's 5-minute chart: That's a classic example of a solid, four-day rally. Prices were in a solid uptrend for the last four days.

Prices are also advancing beyond the cup and handle consolidation pattern:

The SPY's daily chart shows the advancing trend: Prices have now retraced back to the 50% Fibonacci level.

On Wednesday, I gave four developments that need to happen for this to be a "real rally." One of these was that small-cap indexes had to make advances. That's happening: Mid-caps have broken through resistance and are now through the 10 and 20-day EMA. Small-caps have also made technically strong advances, as have ... ... micro-caps.

There are still two problems for the bullish argument. The first is that these advances are occurring on declining volume. The second is that Treasuries are still at elevated levels: This tells us that there is still a very strong safety bid in the market.

Still, bulls have reason to be happy with this week's gains. But, we should be aware that the upcoming economic data is going to be the worst of our lifetimes. We'll have to see how the market weathers the April data onslaught

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.