Weatherproofing A Portfolio For The Bear Market

It will allow you to profit in any market environment and tactically shift between offense and defense, which was beneficial during this bear-market rally.

It's looking like this bear market will be far less severe than what we saw in 2008.

Introduction

Just as the bears were starting to enjoy their day in the sun, the bulls came roaring back, as the S&P 500 has surged 25% from its low three weeks ago. The rally started out as a bounce from a deeply oversold technical condition for the market, but then sentiment started to turn. When no one can determine the fundamentals, which is the position we find ourselves in today, markets run on swings in sentiment, which continue to be extremely volatile.

Discussions about a cresting of the curve in several European countries and the state of New York, as well as plans for reopening the economy, began to stir animal spirits. A credible market strategist at Morgan Stanley asserted that the bear market was over and that it was time to buy stocks. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race, erasing fears of policies that might be punitive for investors. Lastly, the Fed provided the details of its Main Street Lending Program, including the intent to purchase non-investment grade corporate debt, which led to a surge in junk bond prices. The S&P 500 rode the coattails of this improvement in sentiment, rising 12.1% last week, which was its best weekly performance since 1974.

This let the bulls breathe a sigh of relief, in hopes that a V-shaped recovery may yet be at hand. Meanwhile the staunchest of bears were left defending their positions of Armageddon to come. I'm struck by how negative some of the bearish calls are today, particularly the ones calling for a repeat of the financial crisis of 2008, a decimation of dividend income and widespread insolvency for publicly-traded companies. The problem with these assertions is that this is not a banking crisis like we had in 2008, when banks lost faith in each other and refused to lend. Despite our frustration with them, banks are a part of the solution to today’s crisis. This is a healthcare crisis that has led to a credit and liquidity crisis due to the self-imposed shut down of the economy.

The biggest mistake market strategists can make is that they become so myopically focused on one outlook, which gains traction as events unfold, emboldening their egos, that they ignore incoming data that leads in a different direction. I was as bearish as a strategist could get at the beginning of this year, but I now see developments that lead me to less draconian conclusions. Throughout I have maintained varying degrees of exposure to the stock market because I’m not smart enough to know when to be all in or all out.

The lesson I have learned and encourage investors to follow is to never make heavy-handed bets with their portfolios that are entirely dependent on one specific outcome—a horrific bear market or a euphoric bull market. Be positioned for either outcome, tilting the portfolio in the direction of the incoming data. I will explain what I mean by that in my game plan that concludes this piece.

The Fundamentals

In a previous article, I discussed the deteriorating condition of economic and market fundamentals prior to the onset of the pandemic, which should accentuate the depth and duration of this recession. I could try to impress you with a proprietary calculation of how severe the contraction will be in Q2 or Q3 of this year, but it would be a ruse. No one knows, and it doesn’t matter anyway. There are too many variables that impact economic growth for which we can’t account today. I could throw a dart at how high the unemployment rate might go, but again, it doesn’t matter. We all know that these figures will ultimately be as jaw dropping as the 6.6 million people who filed for unemployment claims this week. The estimates will change dramatically as this crisis evolves.

What's important in economics is not the absolute number, but the rate of change in that number. Financial markets respond to rates of change, and an astute market strategist identifies when and where that change occurs. Predicting whether we contract 20% of 25% in Q2 is trivial compared to determining the point at which we return to sequential growth.

This is because we know that market prices, serving as discounting mechanisms, have historically turned up in advance of an improvement in the economic data. Markets typically bottom coincident with the most severe periods of contraction in economic activity. Waiting for economists to tell us when that point occurred in arrears will result in markets leaving us behind.

Without knowing when the virus will be contained and when the economy will reopen for business, we can’t make any determinations. It's pure speculation. Therefore, markets are swinging wildly on the commentary coming from government officials, healthcare experts and members of the Fed.

My best guess is that the point of inflection between sequential contraction and growth will come in the third quarter, which leads me to believe that we may see the market bottom around the same time frame. I can’t know for sure without more concrete information about containment and a reopening of the economy, but that's my speculation.

The Technical Indicators

In the first of this series, I shared the steady deterioration in the technical indicators for the market, starting with the Russell 2000 (IWM) in August 2018 and finishing with the blow-off top that was driven by the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) in January of this year. Now it's time to look at the technical damage this bear market has caused and the upside potential left in this bull-market run off the bottom.

Despite the schizophrenic swings in the market indices over the past three weeks, there has been an orderly progression in the charts. The past three weeks look like nothing more than a 50% retracement of the bear-market decline. Note that the 50% Fibonacci retracement level in the chart below is 2790.92 and we closed at 2789.82. That's a resistance level.

We have further resistance at the declining 50-day moving average, which sits at 2909. If sentiment took us this far, I think we need some positive fundamental data points to hold us up at these levels, much less push us higher to the 200-day at 3015. With first quarter earnings reports starting next week, the risk seems to be to the downside. There won't be a lot of good news.

History As A Guide

The reason history is so important is that while it may not repeat, it typically rhymes. There are a handful of strategists, like Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, who think that the bear market is over. The overwhelming consensus is that we retest the lows, to which I uncomfortably subscribe, simply because it's a very crowded room. There also are a handful of strategists that expect a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis and a decimation of public equity markets. I don’t think either of the extreme scenarios can be substantiated with anything other than hopium or fear mongering.

Since we don’t have any idea what the fundamentals are that necessitate calculating corporate profits, I have resorted to looking at historical data to arrive at my target of 2,000 for the ultimate bottom in this bear market.

If we look at where valuations bottomed for the S&P 500 in the last two bear markets relative to the peak earnings power of the index during the expansion that preceded them, as well as trough earnings during the recession, we come up with a range of multiples. Valuations bottomed at an average of 12.7 times prior peak earnings and 19.9 times prior trough earnings. If we use prior peak earnings of $155 for the year ended June 2019, we arrive at a bottom of 1,968 for the S&P 500 during this bear market. We have to guess at what trough earnings will be during this recession. If I discount for a 40% plunge from the $155 peak, it leads to $93. When I apply a 19.9 multiple to that number, it leads to 1,850. This range of 1,968 to 1,850 is close to my estimate of 2,000.

Now consider that the average bear-market reversal from the highs has been 71% since World War II, and the median reversal has been 54%. This leads to a range of 1,455 to 1,800 when we discount from the all-time high of 3,386 for the S&P 500. Combine all of these historical data points and we come up with a wide range of 1,455 to 1,850.

The reason I have bumped up my target to 2,000 is to account for the unprecedented size of the fiscal and monetary stimulus coming into the financial system and economy, as well as the speed with which it's being delivered. It's massive, and the Fed and government have committed to do what ever it takes. Now I don’t like the fact that the Fed is back to manipulating markets, and I'm irate that the government is borrowing trillions to help an already over-indebted economy recharge, but that doesn’t matter. It will inflate financial asset valuations.

It's my expectation that this tsunami of stimulus will ignite a rally in risk asset prices that shortly follows the deepest point of contraction in economic activity later this year. I’m on guard for that inflection point. That said, I don’t want to put my portfolio in peril if my market outlook is inaccurate or if new developments change the reality on the ground. We must be flexible, as does our portfolio strategy.

The All Weather Strategy

I wrote about the modifications I made to my strategy to profit from the oversold condition of the market that followed the bear-market decline. More recently I have been reducing risk as the S&P 500 climbs to levels of overhead resistance. I'm still in the camp that believes we retest the recent lows. At that point I must decide if we bounce again or breach that support level and fall to new lows.

The tactical shifts I make all operate within the confines of my all-weather investment strategy, which I think it is ideal for this market environment. The foundation of the original All-Weather investment strategy, which was created by Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates in 1996, is the understanding that there are two basic economic variables, both of which are always either increasing or decreasing. The first is the rate of economic growth and the second is the rate of inflation. This leads to four potential combinations, or seasons, that can define the state of the economy. As the business cycle evolves, we move from one season to another, but it's very difficult to determine with any consistency which season is approaching.

Each of these four distinct seasons has a profound impact on our investments, because the value of any investment is determined by the volume of economic activity, or economic growth, and its pricing, which is inflation.

We have a good understanding of which asset classes perform well in each of the seasons. For example, when the rate of growth is rising and the rate of inflation is falling, equities tend to outperform. When the rate of growth and inflation are both falling, bonds tend to outperform. If the rate of growth and inflation are both rising, then commodities outperform.

The problem is that if our investment strategy is based upon one season approaching, but then a different one arrives, it could completely undermine the performance of our portfolio. This is the danger of betting your entire portfolio on a bull- or bear-market outlook. Therefore, Dalio’s All-Weather strategy dictates that we implement a strategic asset allocation that has exposure to each asset class in the percentages you see below and then rebalance at the beginning of each year. It's strategic in that the percentages remain constant.

The risk-adjusted performance has been impressive since inception, but I have serious concerns about this allocation moving forward. Since its inception, there has been a tremendous tailwind for the overall portfolio from the steady decline in long-term interest rates to what is now less than 1%. Any meaningful increase in long-term rates over the coming decade would be detrimental to future performance. I also think the stock allocation is too low for investors who require income from their portfolios, which means that the stock allocation must be increased. Additionally, this strategy places no value on active management, which may be appropriate for some investors, but not me. Still, there are valuable tenets to this strategy to which I want to adhere.

My All-Weather Strategy

Today there are many funds and asset managers advertising what are called all-weather investment strategies because they are designed to perform well in all economic and market conditions. Yet they don’t embrace the building blocks of Dalio’s strategy, which I think are brilliant. Therefore, I built the Portfolio Architect’s all-weather investment strategy using these building blocks, but with several modifications that I think improve upon it for the decade ahead.

My strategy dictates maintaining a core exposure to each asset class, which ensures that I will always be invested to a certain degree in the best performing asset class each year, regardless of which economic season is upon us. This is the strategic part of the portfolio, but it does not require rebalancing, because it remains a constant. The major difference is that I have a tactical overlay that allows me to use the remaining percentage of the portfolio to increase exposure above the core weighting for any of the asset classes. Increasing exposure to a specific asset class depends on the macroeconomic landscape, as well as on fundamental and technical developments I see in the market.

In other words, I'm giving myself the ability to modify the asset allocation weighting from one that is more defensive and focused on wealth preservation to one that is more offensive and geared toward wealth accumulation. These shifts in strategy from defense to offense and back to defense don’t have to be significant and they may occur very gradually. This would be typical of shorter-term developments that might occur during a season. For example, I briefly increased exposure to risk assets after the stock market declined 30% from its highs. I then reduced that exposure after a 20% bear-market rally. The season has obviously not changed, as the rates of growth and inflation are both declining. Still, this was a tactical opportunity that I took to enhance the strategic performance of the portfolio.

The tactical changes to the asset allocation will be far more significant as I gain conviction that we are moving from one season to another. An example is when the rate of contraction in the economy during this recession troughs and it appears that growth will be restored.

The second adaptation I have made to Dalio’s strategy is that I'm actively managing individual securities (stocks, bonds and commodities) within each asset class weighting. I also use broad-based index and sector ETFs, which are ideal for fulfilling my core exposure, as shown in Dalio’s model portfolio. I prefer a more active approach, but this strategy can be implemented with the simplicity of index and sector ETFs, the complexity of a large number of individual securities, or a combination of the two.

The primary benefit is that if your market outlook is off base, your portfolio wont be destroyed when a bear-market decline of 34% occurs at record speed. It also won't be left behind when the S&P 500 surges 25% in three weeks. You will have all the bases covered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Portfolio Architect is published as an information service. Lawrence Fuller, the publisher, is also the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Advisor, which is unaffiliated with this Marketplace service. While this service includes opinions about buying, selling and holding a wide range of securities, the publisher is not acting as an investment adviser or providing advice or recommendations to any particular subscriber. Any investment recommended should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor or completing your own due diligence. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Mr. Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals or the strategies discussed by will be met.