Weekly High Frequency Indicators: The Awful Short-Term Readings Continue; Premiering Business Formations

The long-term forecast is buoyed by extremely low interest rates and Fed pumping up the money supply.

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

March data included a decline in both producer and consumer prices, the latter mainly driven by the price of gas. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan had the biggest single decline ever.

In February ancient news, the JOLTS report showed a slowing but still somewhat positive labor market.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 4.52%, down -0.03 w/w (1-yr range: 3.29-5.18)

10-year Treasury bonds 0.73%, up +0.12% w/w (0.54-2.79)

Credit spread 3.79%, down -0.15% w/w (1.96-4.31)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +0.50%, up +0.12% w/w (-0.04 - 0.55)

10 year minus 3 month: +0.49%, down -0.01% w/w (-0.52 - 0.70)

2 year minus Fed funds: +0.18%, unchanged w/w

(Graph here)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

3.25%, down -.27% w/w (3.13-4.63)

BAA Corporate bonds and Treasury bonds turned positive several months ago. That corporate bonds recently fell to yet another new expansion low would ordinarily be extremely bullish into Q1 2021, but the spike to nearly five-year highs would ordinarily mean this is a negative. Together, these make corporate bonds a neutral, while Treasuries remain a positive.

The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries has turned very negative. All three measures of the yield curve are now solidly positive. Mortgage rates remain low enough to be scored a positive.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps -12% w/w to 187 (187-315) (SA) (new one year low)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -24 to 230 (SA)

Purchase apps YoY -31% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. -14% (NSA)

Refi apps -19% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph here)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.1% w/w

Up +4.9% YoY (2.8-4.9) (tied for new high)

(Graph here)

With lower rates since early 2019, purchase mortgage applications were solidly positive. Two weeks ago they reversed back to negative. Lower rates also recently led to a decadal high in refi, but these have retreated back to neutral.

With the exception of several weeks in 2019, real estate loans generally stayed positive for the past several years.

Money supply

M1

+4.0% w/w

+5.4% m/m

+14.9% YoY Real M1 (-0.1 to 13.9) (new one year high)

M2

+2.3% w/w

+5.8% m/m

+13.1% YoY Real M2 (2.0-13.1) (new one year high)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

In 2018 and early in 2019, real M1 turned neutral and very briefly negative. Real M2 growth fell below 2.5% almost all during 2018 and early 2019, and so was rated negative. Last year, both continued to improve and for the past few months, both have turned and remained positive. Fed actions to combat the economic crash have only amplified that.

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via Factset.com)

Q4 2019 actual, down -0.08 to 41.70, down -1.0% q/q, down -2.8% from Q4 2018 peak

Q1 2020 estimated, down -0.99 to 35.81, down -14.1% q/q, down -16.5% from Q4 2018 peak

(Graph: P. 24 at here)

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. Based on the preliminary results, I expanded the "neutral" band to +/-3% as well as averaging the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

Q1 earnings have been downgraded over -10% in the past month. Needless to say, this metric is negative.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index up +.02 (tighter) to +0.07

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) up +.06 (tighter) to +0.48

Leverage subindex up +.08 (tighter) to +0.60

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical break-even point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. Three weeks ago three rose into "neutral" territory from positive. Two weeks ago all turned negative and are decidedly negative again this week.

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US$

Both measures of the US$ were negative early in 2019. In late summer, both improved to neutral on a YoY basis. The measure against major currencies took a major spill recently. Both measures had recently been neutral. This week, the broad measure remained negative, while against major currencies it remained neutral.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +1.28 to 63.48 (61.10-83.08)

Down -23.6% YoY

(Graph here)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

92.93, up +1.70 w/w (88.46-124.03)

Down -23.6% YoY

Commodity prices surged higher after the 2016 presidential election. Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes declined to very negative into 2019. Industrial metals briefly improved enough to be scored neutral and then positive, but both are now extremely negative.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up +12.1% to 2789.82

In 2019 stocks made repeated new three-month and all-time highs, right up into February. With the past two weeks' crash, they made a new three month and one year lows. Since in the past three months there have been both new three month highs and lows, in my discipline - which does not know whether the next three months will be L-, V-, or some other shape, this makes this metric neutral.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week) (no reports this week)

Empire State down -31.4 to -9.3

Philly down -49.1 to -15.5

Richmond up +10 to 0

Kansas City down -46 to -38

Dallas down -49.7 to -41.3

Month-over-month rolling average: down -14 to -21

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. It was "very" positive for most of 2018, but cooled beginning late last year. All during 2019 it had been waxing and waning between positive and flat until it turned negative in January. In February there was a strong positive spike, which I interpreted to mean that manufacturers were trying to lock in supplies in advance of what they anticipate will be major disruptions. In March this fell apart and the average is now as negative as during the Great Recession.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

6,606,000, down -42,000

4-week average 4,265,500 up +1,653,500

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Initial claims made new 49-year lows last April. Needless to say, that has all gone out the window.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Down -4 to 81 w/w

Down -13.0% YoY

This index turned negative in February 2019, worsened in the second half of the year, and has worsened still in the last month, and badly so in the past two weeks.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$211.1 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $209.4 B one year ago, up +$1.7 B or +0.8%

YoY comparisons were almost uniformly positive since February 2019, until one week ago. While just above zero, and so neutral this week, for the past 15 days they have been negative. I expect the 20 day average to follow next week.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil down -$5.40 to $23.19 w/w, down -61.8% YoY (near 18 year low)

Gas prices down -$.09 to $1.92 w/w, down -$0.82 YoY (four year low)

Usage 4-week average down -19.3% YoY

(Graphs here)

At the beginning of this year, they went higher YoY, but since have abruptly turned lower; thus they have turned positive. Gas prices are near 20-year lows. Usage was positive YoY during most of 2019, but has oscillated between negative and positive for the last several months. It turned decisively negative in the past two weeks.

Bank lending rates

1.010 TED spread down -0.30 w/w (0.21-1.51) (graph at link)

0.081 LIBOR down -0.017 w/w (0.61-2.50) (graph at link)

Both TED and LIBOR rose in 2016 to the point where both were usually negatives, with lots of fluctuation. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. After being whipsawed between being positive or negative in 2018, since early 2019 the TED spread remained positive - until two weeks ago, when it turned negative again. LIBOR has been negative and remains so.

Business formations

Five week average down -17.4% YoY (Census bureau)

I want to express my appreciation to Cam Hui, a former Seeking Alpha contributor who publishes a newsletter called "Humble Student of the Markets," for bringing this indicator to my attention. Prof. Geoffrey Moore included net formations minus bankruptcies as measured by Dun and Bradstreet among his 11 short leading indicators. This statistic, which isn't exactly the same and is only 15 years old, is a similar measure. There is marked seasonality and considerable variance week to week, but a five week average cuts down on most of that noise while retaining at least a short leading signal that appears to turn 1-3 months before the cycle.

This turned negative YoY four weeks ago as soon as coronavirus turned into a real issue.

Coincident indicators

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

Apr 2 -100%

Apr 9 -100%

I will update this for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. The last day that restaurant reservations were positive YoY was February 24. The sharp break downward began on March 9.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +5.3% YoY

Retail Economist -6.8% w/w, -16.0% YoY

One week ago the bottom finally fell out below the Retail Economist reading. Redbook uses an unusual method of averaging each week as the month goes on. I expect it to turn decisively negative this month - but frankly am at a loss as to why it has not so far, unless it includes online ordering from home.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -16.2% YoY

Intermodal units down -15.7% YoY

Total loads down -15.9% YoY

(Graph here)

Shipping transport

Harpex down -12 to 601 (474-727) Harper Petersen & Co

Baltic Dry Index up +11 to 635 (411-2499) (graph at link)

Since January 2019 rail has been almost uniformly negative, and worsened beginning late in the year. YoY comparisons have continued to worsen in the last month.

Harpex made new three-year highs in mid-2019 and remained near those highs until the beginning of this year. It has declined about 75 points. BDI traced a similar trajectory, making new three year highs into September 2019, then declining to new three year lows at the beginning of February. It remains above those lows, but is still a negative. With the recovery in China, these measures may begin to improve.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the American Iron and Steel Institute)

Down -8.1% w/w

Down -18.9% YoY

By autumn of 2019, the YoY comparisons were almost exclusively negative. It was generally positive since the beginning of this year, but in March it turned negative again. The bottom fell out one week ago, and the measure was worse this week.

Summary And Conclusion

Among the coincident indicators, Redbook consumer spending remains positive. Harpex and tax withholding are neutral. The Baltic Dry Index, rail, steel, restaurant reservations, and the TED spread and LIBOR are all negative.

Among the short leading indicators, gas and oil prices are positives. The broad US$ and stock prices are neutral. Temporary staffing, the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds, the US$ against major currencies, initial claims, the regional Fed new orders indexes, the Chicago Financial Conditions Index, gas usage, and both industrial and overall commodities are negative, as are business formations, which premiered this week.

The long leading indicators continue to tell a different story. Treasuries, mortgage rates, the yield curve, real M1 and real M2, real estate loans, and mortgage refinancing are all positives. Corporate bonds remain neutral. Corporate profits are negative, as are purchase mortgage applications, the Adjusted Chicago Financial Conditions Index and its Leverage subindex.

As has been the case since the onset of the Coronavirus Recession, both the nowcast and the short-term forecasts are awful. The long-term forecast, buoyed by interest rates and Fed money supply intervention, remains just above neutral. As I said last week, public policy decisions made at the very top in Washington will determine the shape of the economic response to the pandemic, including whether short-term severe disruption becomes a credit and liquidity crisis, and whether a wage deflationary spiral (the subject of another post) begins to take root.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.