Real Estate Revival? REITs Rebound As Curve Flattens

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Back to work soon? U.S. equity markets posted their strongest weekly gains in decades amid mounting evidence that the "coronavirus curve" is flattening in key "hotspots" around the world including New York City and western Europe. Epidemiological models that were cited as justification for unprecedented and immensely damaging economic shutdowns - notably the widely-followed IHME from the University of Washington - have been revised drastically lower in the last two weeks as initial input data has been proven faulty as more data has become available. Meanwhile, unemployment data showed that nearly 17 million Americans - 10% of the workforce - have lost their jobs over the last three weeks, a surge in joblessness comparable only to the Great Depression, prompting a growing drumbeat of restless and unemployed Americans to question the justification behind the damaging economic shutdowns.

Following a 2.1% decline last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) surged by 12.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) added 2,600 points on the best week for the large-cap indexes in nearly 50 years. Real estate-related equities posted their best weekly returns on record, rebounding following a punishing March that saw valuations dip to historic lows. Left for dead last week amid concerns over missed rent and mortgage payments, Equity REIT ETFs (VNQ) (SCHH) surged 23.3% this week with 15 of the 18 REIT sectors higher by more than 20% as several REITs provided updates indicating that rent collection issues - so far - haven't been as dire as feared. Mortgage REITs (REM) rebounded 52.7% after a series of constructive updates from residential mREITs regarding book values and liquidity conditions.

Equity market gains this week accelerated following reports of a "Phase 4" fiscal stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve unveiled a series of new programs to provide additional lending to "Main Street" businesses as well as plans to expand asset purchases into other types of credit that had previously been excluded. All told, the small-cap Russell 2000 (IWM) surged 19.3% on the week - the biggest weekly gain in decades - while Investment Grade Bonds (LQD) gained 8.9% while High Yield Bonds (JNK) jumped 12.0%. These gains came despite a plunge in Crude Oil (USO) prices amid ongoing uncertainty over the extent and magnitude of supply cuts. The 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF), meanwhile, climbed 14 basis points on the week to end at 0.73%. All of the major equity sectors were higher by at least 5% on the week, led by a sharp rebound in residential and commercial real estate equities.

Real Estate Bounces Back After Brutal Month

Real estate revival? Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, and housing-related equities all posted historically strong performance this past week. As discussed in our recent special coronavirus crisis report, for residential and commercial real estate, this time should be different compared with the struggles faced by the sector during the financial crisis based on underlying fundamentals. Most equity REITs and homebuilders have been exceedingly conservative in their balance sheet management and strategic decisions in the post-recession period. The market appears to have been slow to realize, but did show signs of correction over the last week. From the lows on March 23, the broad-based REIT ETF (VNQ) has rebounded by 37.2% while the Homebuilder ETF (ITB) has recovered by 38.7%. These ETFs, however, remain lower by 20.8% and 33.2%, respectively, from their recent highs on February 20.

It was an especially strong week for the residential real estate sector as the Hoya Capital Housing Index climbed by over 25%, led by a sharp rebound in the mortgage lending/servicing and homebuilder sectors. Three homebuilders reported surprisingly strong preliminary earnings results this week, indicating that new homes are indeed still being sold amid the ongoing pandemic. D.R. Horton (DHI) reported that net sales orders during March increased 6% while the cancellation rate ticked higher to 24% from 18% last year. Meritage Homes (MTH) reported a 23% year-over-year surge in net orders in Q1 and only a mild uptick in order cancellations in March. Taylor Morrison (TMHC) reported a 33% year-over-year jump in net sales orders in the first quarter. The U.S. housing industry was firing on all cylinders in early 2020 before the coronavirus outbreak, and optimism about a sooner-than-expected return to work has been extremely welcome news for these companies.

On an interrelated note, mortgage markets - and particularly residential mortgage REITs - continue to be at the center of the action amid an ongoing back and forth between regulators and a consortium of housing industry trade groups that have called on regulators to address the issues caused by the CARES Act, which offers forbearance to essentially any borrower of a federally-backed loan. Mortgage servicers like New Residential (NRZ) are generally required to make payments to investors regardless of whether or not the mortgage payments are made by the homeowner. This week, data showed a large uptick as total loans in forbearance for the March 2 to April 1 period increased to 2.66% from 0.25%. Overall, however, the residential mortgage market is on far firmer footing than in the pre-crisis period after a decade of significant deleveraging in the housing financing system. The stability of the mortgage market, ironically, is the basis for the resistance from regulators to come to the immediate aid of servicers and mREITs as the head of the FHFA commented that he sees limited systemic risk in the system.

Amid this ongoing back and forth, we saw a handful of very encouraging updates from residential mortgage REITs indicating that the damage inflicted by the period of violent volatility in March was not as devastating as once feared. Annaly Capital (NLY) - the largest residential mREIT - reported that its preliminary BV per share as of March 31 declined less than expected and that its liquidity position was strong. This report more or less echoed similar reports over the last two weeks from mREITs including Ellington Financial (EFC), Orchid Island (ORC), AG Mortgage (MITT), and others. As tracked in our new mREIT Tracker available to iREIT on Alpha subscribers, the 12 mREITs that have reported updated book value have reported an average decline of 28% from their last reported estimate at the end of 2019 due primarily to losses accumulated through their hedging instruments. Despite the 55% rally in residential mREITs and 32% rebound in commercial mREITs, however, these sectors remain lower by 52% and 47%, respectively in 2020.

On the commercial equity REIT side, we continue to get formal and anecdotal updates to the key question: "Will The Rent Get Paid?" Updates this week were generally encouraging. Industrial REIT stalwart Prologis (PLD) announced that it has received rent-relief requests from nearly a quarter of its tenants and expects to grant relief - through rent deferrals - to roughly a quarter of those tenants. Apartment REIT Equity Residential (EQR) has collected about 93% of its monthly rent while small-cap apartment REIT Independence Realty (IRT) has collected 89% of its April rent receipts. This report comes after the National Multifamily Housing Council, cited in the WSJ and NYT, found a 12-percentage point decrease in the share of apartment households that paid rent through April 5. While we have yet to hear formal announcements from retail REITs - perhaps the most exposed REIT sector - these names were among the strongest performed this week, highlighted by 60% gains from Tanger Outlets (SKT), Macerich (MAC), and Washington Prime (WPG).

Also of note this week, cannabis-focused industrial REIT Industrial Logistics Properties (IIPR) underperformed after a report from short-seller Grizzly Research in which the firm accused it of "arranging sham transactions" and having "many characteristics of a pyramid scheme," prompting a response from IIPR which called the accusations "flawed." It was a quiet week as it relates to dividend cuts or suspensions until hotel REIT CorePoint (CPLG) added its name to the list on Thursday. We've now tracked 21 equity REITs in our universe of 150 names to announce a cut or suspension of their dividends in addition to the roughly one-third of mortgage REITs that have announced dividend cuts. So far, all of the dividend cuts or suspensions have come from sectors that we deemed as High or Medium/High risk in our report published last week, Cheap REITs Get Cheaper.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Another Brutal Initial Jobless Claims Report

The gains this week came despite another historically brutal Initial Jobless Claims report on Thursday that showed that another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment claims, bringing the three-week total to nearly 17 million. Similar to the price action over the last two weeks, markets weren't too "spooked" by the data, perhaps on expectations that either a) further stimulus could be expected given the "shockingly high" jobless claims data; or b) that there will be a higher tolerance for transitioning to a more "targeted" shutdown approach - similar to the approach employed by Japan and Sweden - to avoid the extreme economic damage from more indiscriminate shutdowns.

As discussed last week, with estimates that the unemployment rate could spike as high as 30% if national economic shutdowns are instituted and persist into the summer, the consequences may be as devastating from a loss-of-life standpoint as the pandemic itself according to some econometric models. In a 1997 study published in Reflections on a National Epidemic, Dr. James Gilligan outlined the findings of an econometric model that estimated the incremental loss of life resulting from poverty and unemployment. Famously quoted by Brad Pitt's character in The Big Short, Dr. Gilligan found that for every 1% rise in the national unemployment rate, there are approximately 40,000 incremental poverty and despair-related deaths over the following year in the U.S. as a result. The 17 million job losses so far in the U.S. translate to a roughly 10% rise in the unemployment rate, which would be projected to result in up to 400,000 incremental deaths over the next year when plugged into Dr. Gilligan's econometric model. Through April 10, 18,637 Americans have perished from coronavirus and 102,566 have perished worldwide.

For Inflation, All Bets Are Off After Coronavirus

Prices of goods and services retreated in March amid the early onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest CPI and PPI inflation reports released this week. Core CPI declined by 0.1% from last month, recording its first month-over-month decline since March 2017, bringing its year-over-year rise down to 2.10%, the coolest reading in nearly a year. Meanwhile, Core PPI is higher by just 1.37% while Core PCE - the Fed's "preferred" measure of inflation - is higher by 1.80%. Inflation measures are expected to cool amid the ongoing pandemic as the downward pressures of weak demand overwhelm the upward pressures of supply chain disruption, but there is substantial uncertainty over the path of inflation as economies begin to return to normalcy given the unprecedented amount of fiscal stimulus and central bank liquidity.

Housing (CPI: Shelter), which accounts for more than a third of the total CPI weight (42% including housing-related services), will likely continue to be the primary driver of what little overall inflation that there is amid the shutdown period. Primary rents remain higher by 3.7% from last year while Owner Equivalent Rents (OERs) are higher by 3.2%, and housing inflation has historically been one of the more resilient inflation categories during prior downturns. Excluding shelter, Core CPI was higher by just 1.43% year-over-year and has averaged barely 1.0% since the start of 2013. Home price and rent growth trends over the last 100 years are also broadly consistent with the view that residential real estate assets are some of the more effective inflation hedges across any asset class. These properties may become especially important in the post-CV era which may see a new "regime" of higher inflation.

As discussed last week, with a forthcoming recession all but certain at this point (using the standard two successive quarter decline in GDP), naturally, there's an intense focus on the U.S. housing markets, which were Ground Zero of the prior Financial Crisis. Naturally, the "recency bias" effects lead many to assume that recessions are always associated with lower home values and lower rents. We examined the past 100 years of home prices and rents to understand the impact of typical recessions on the housing markets, and as shown in the chart below, the 2008 recession was actually an outlier as it relates to its impact on home values and rents. In the 12 recessions since WWII, national home values have actually risen in eight of those recessions while national rents have risen in all 12. Amazingly, national rents - as measured by the CPI: Primary Rent Index - has not seen negative full-year growth since the Great Depression.

2020 Performance Check-Up

REITs are now lower by roughly 17.5% this year compared with the 13.6% decline on the S&P 500 and 16.8% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, mid-cap and small-cap stocks have significantly lagged their larger-cap peers as the S&P Mid-Cap 400 (MDY) and S&P Small-Cap 600 (SLY) are lower by 23.0% and 27.3%, respectively. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 as data centers and cell tower REITs remain the lone real estate sectors in positive territory for the year, while industrial and residential REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.73%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has retreated by 119 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 235 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

This week, we published Cell Tower REITs: Stay-At-Home Winners. As fears over missed rent payments rattle the real estate sector, cell tower REITs are not just surviving, they're thriving. These REITs are one of the few in positive territory. Cellular network usage has surged amid the stay-at-home orders as businesses and individuals stay connected via virtual interaction. Signs of stress in capacity enforce the need for additional network investments. The long-awaited marriage between T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint has finally come to fruition. The emergence of a fourth competitor - DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) - was an unexpected coup for cell tower REITs. Shaking off concerns of a possible lull in network investment activity in 2019, cellular carriers ended up spending more than $51 billion in network capex last year, an increase of roughly 7% from the prior year.

This week, we also published Self-Storage REITs: Stability Amid Pandemic. Self-storage REITs have delivered impressive outperformance relative to other real estate sectors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, proving to be an unexpected leader following a half-decade of lukewarm fundamentals. Heading into the coronavirus outbreak, self-storage fundamentals were actually among the softest in the REIT sector, but showing signs of stabilization since mid-2019. Record levels of self-storage construction spending from 2015 to 2019 have led to intense price competition among operators. However, low balance sheet leverage, high operating margins, and limited economic sensitivity of rental demand have been in-demand attributes within the REIT sector amid a time of immense economic uncertainty. Demand has proven to be "sticky" even during the depths of the prior Financial Crisis. Rents are essentially "collateralized" by a renter's stored possessions.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

A busy two-week stretch of housing data begins on Wednesday with Homebuilder Sentiment and follows on Thursday with Housing Starts and Building Permits. While housing data - particularly home sales - is obviously is expected to be very soft during the "shutdown months," the preliminary reports from homebuilders this week suggest that March may not be quite as weak as feared. We'll also see retail sales data on Wednesday, which is expected to show a 7% month-over-month decline, which would be by far the worst monthly decline on record. Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday will again be the "blockbuster" report with expectations that we will see another 3-6 million job losses, pushing the three-week total above 20 million.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHI, MTH, TMHC, NRZ, PLD, NLY, EQR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.