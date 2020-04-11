Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/9/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/9/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);

Myovant Sciences (MYOV);

Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN); and

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Idera Pharm (IDRA);

SunPower (SPWR);

Franchise (FRG); and

Bank of NY (BK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zscaler (ZS);

Zoom Video Communications (ZM);

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Intel (INTC);

Alector (ALEC); and

Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Turning Point Brands (TPB);

Centene (CNC); and

Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Hack Andrew A F DIR Mersana Therapeutics MRSN B $20,649,462 2 B Riley Financial BO Franchise FRG JB* $8,784,477 3 Pillar Invest BO Idera Pharm IDRA JB* $4,620,062 4 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $3,366,800 5 Mott David M DIR Mersana Therapeutics MRSN B $3,010,769 6 Total S A DIR, BO SunPower SPWR B $2,943,752 7 Standard Diversified BO Turning Point Brands TPB JB* $2,824,433 8 Shah Jay H CEO, DIR Hersha Hospitality Trust HT JB* $1,693,135 9 Goeddel David V DIR, BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $1,683,400 10 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $1,171,303

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Berkshire Hathaway BO Bank of NY BK S $30,871,102 2 Yuan Eric S CEO, DIR, BO Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $16,548,462 3 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $13,779,684 4 Foss Donald A BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $11,895,799 5 Maestri Luca VP, CFO Apple AAPL AS $10,858,445 6 Orbimed Advisors BO Alector ALEC S $9,019,571 7 Canessa Remo CFO Zscaler ZS AS $7,150,000 8 Standard General BO Turning Point Brands TPB JS* $2,824,433 9 Rodgers Steven Ralph VP, GC Intel INTC AS $2,293,200 10 Burdick Kenneth A VP Centene CNC AS $2,220,360

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

