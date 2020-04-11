Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/9/20

Includes: BK, FRG, HT, IDRA, MRSN, MYOV, NGM, SPWR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/9/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades usually pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • Myovant Sciences (MYOV);
  • Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN); and
  • Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Idera Pharm (IDRA);
  • SunPower (SPWR);
  • Franchise (FRG); and
  • Bank of NY (BK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zscaler (ZS);
  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM);
  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Intel (INTC);
  • Alector (ALEC); and
  • Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Turning Point Brands (TPB);
  • Centene (CNC); and
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hack Andrew A F

DIR

Mersana Therapeutics

MRSN

B

$20,649,462

2

B Riley Financial

BO

Franchise

FRG

JB*

$8,784,477

3

Pillar Invest

BO

Idera Pharm

IDRA

JB*

$4,620,062

4

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$3,366,800

5

Mott David M

DIR

Mersana Therapeutics

MRSN

B

$3,010,769

6

Total S A

DIR, BO

SunPower

SPWR

B

$2,943,752

7

Standard Diversified

BO

Turning Point Brands

TPB

JB*

$2,824,433

8

Shah Jay H

CEO, DIR

Hersha Hospitality Trust

HT

JB*

$1,693,135

9

Goeddel David V

DIR, BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$1,683,400

10

Sumitomo Chemical

BO

Myovant Sciences

MYOV

AB

$1,171,303

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Berkshire Hathaway

BO

Bank of NY

BK

S

$30,871,102

2

Yuan Eric S

CEO, DIR, BO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$16,548,462

3

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$13,779,684

4

Foss Donald A

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$11,895,799

5

Maestri Luca

VP, CFO

Apple

AAPL

AS

$10,858,445

6

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Alector

ALEC

S

$9,019,571

7

Canessa Remo

CFO

Zscaler

ZS

AS

$7,150,000

8

Standard General

BO

Turning Point Brands

TPB

JS*

$2,824,433

9

Rodgers Steven Ralph

VP, GC

Intel

INTC

AS

$2,293,200

10

Burdick Kenneth A

VP

Centene

CNC

AS

$2,220,360

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.