ONEOK, Inc. Is Largely Undervalued With Excellent Dividends And Strong Business

The company paid a higher dividend for 18 consecutive years, and the past five years, the compound annual growth rate of the dividend has been near 15% average per year. The decline in price gives a double-digit yield.

The oil price war and COVID-19 resulted in a major decline in the price of all energy-related companies. This price decline makes OKE undervalued and very attractive to buy.

The company, with a fee-based revenue model that guarantees a suitable competitive advantage, has a long history of growth, and this is likely to continue over the next few years.

ONEOK is a leading midstream service provider. It owns one of the nation’s premier natural gas liquids systems and a network of gathering, processing, storage, and transportation assets.

The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing energy prices down. The fear of lower consumption of energy due to the global economic slowdown is pushing traders to sell energy-related companies.

Recently, Russia refused to acquiesce to OPEC's demand that it cut production. On 8th March 2020, Saudi Arabia initiated a price war with Russia, triggering a significant decline in the oil price. The price of all energy-related companies suffered, not distinguishing oil companies from other energy companies.

The good news is that this situation is creating opportunities for an investment. Even if the market has to face a real critical crisis, and nobody knows how long it will be, however, we also understand that the need for energy is not going to vanish, and it is just a temporarily slowdown.

The market panicked, and almost every energy company dropped by 50-80% now. This sudden decline does not always make sense since the health of a company should be evaluated on its capacity to generate cash flow in the long term.

A lot of big companies are suffering, and one of them is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), which has seen a considerable decline in price in spite of its financial and business strengths and a stable dividend, with 18 years of stability and growth. But the price decline makes OKE very attractive to buy.

In February, the price hit $78.48, and today (6th April 2020), it closed at $23.33, losing more than 70%. This decline provides an advantage since the price is now really convenient and the chances of it to rise are favorable.

The Company in Short

OKE is a leading midstream service provider and owns one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

The business segments are as follow:

The following tables show the full-year 2019 financial highlights compared with the full-year 2018.

We can note that compared with the year 2018, 2019 had an 11% increase in net income to $1,278.6 million, resulting in a $3.07 per diluted share. In 2019, adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $2,580.2 million.

2019 was another successful year even if lower earnings partially offset the results, due to higher employee-related costs associated with the growth of OKE's operations and higher third-party transportation and fractionation costs in the natural gas liquids segment.

Higher depreciation expenses, due to completed growth projects, narrower product price differentials in the natural gas liquids segment, lower realized NGL and natural gas prices in the natural gas gathering and processing segment, also impacted 2019 results.

On the production side, comparing 2019 with 2018, we can see a 7% increase in NGL raw feed throughput volumes and a 7% increase in natural gas volumes processed. A fee-based revenue model guarantees suitable competitive advantages.

Analysis

To evaluate the company and its capacity to recover in price, it is crucial to take into account the risk, performance, and the intrinsic value.

My way to do that is to calculate a score (BR-Score) of every single element considered for risk and performance and to compare it with the medium BR-Score of companies in the US stock market with a history of consistently increasing the dividend for at least the five past calendar years consecutively, the CCC companies.

After this step, we will evaluate the company's capacity to produce shareholder returns by analyzing the intrinsic value and dividends in depth.

Risks

We calculate the risks based on the number of years of consecutive dividend growth, payout, debt, and the coefficient beta, as shown below.

The number of consecutive years of higher dividends. N° Years 18.00 The annual dividend as a percentage of trailing twelve months EPS EPS Payout 121.43 The coefficient Beta Beta 1.84 The proportion of capitalization provided by debt in relation to the equity Debt/equity 2.05 Source: The Dividend Champion List

Considering all the above, the risk BR-Score is 8 out of 50, which is most affected by the payout and debt since both are quite high. Regarding debt, we should take into consideration that the company is spending money on new projects for longer pipelines, some of which will be operational in this quarter of 2020. This investment should result in an increase in margins; the return on investments for the last 12 months has been 7%. The average BR-Score of the CCC companies is around 26.

Past Performance

The compound annual growth rate of the dividend for the 1, 3, 5, and 10 years and the annual EPS growth rate are as follow.

The annual growth rate of the dividend for 1 year DGR 1 Yr 8.78 The compound annual growth rate of the dividend for 3 year DGR 3 Yr 12.79 The compound annual growth rate of the dividend for 5 year DGR 5 Yr 10.68 The compound annual growth rate of the dividend for 10 year DGR 10 Yr 17.30 The annual EPS Growth for the past five years Past 5yr GR 15.10 Source: The Dividend Champion List

Taking into account all the above, the past performance average BR-Score is 29 out of 50, which is around 30% more than the CCC companies' average of 22.4.

Current Performance

We analyze the current performance based on ROE and earnings growth for the most recently reported 12 months.

The trailing twelve months' rate of return on shareholder equity TTM ROE 20.20 The trailing twelve months' growth rate TTM Growth 10.70 Source: The Dividend Champion List

The current performance average BR-Score is 26 out of 30, and it is around 38% higher than the average BR-Score of CCC Companies, which is 18.9.

Estimated Performance

Regarding future performance expectations, I have considered the growth forecast for the next year and the average year estimated growth for the next five years.

The change of this year's EPS estimate compared with last year's EPS NY Growth 10.24 The estimated annual EPS Growth for the next five years Est. 5y5 Growth 10.12 Source: The Dividend Champion List

Translating this growth into BR-Score, the estimated future performance has 13.9 points. This score is around 30% lower than the average score of CCC companies, which is 18.

Value

Currently, the average price of utilities is around 15.22 times the EPS. ONEOK's price, around $23, is less than 8 times the EPS, $3.07, so it is largely undervalued compared to the utility sector.

The confirmation came by calculating the value with the Graham formula, which shows that the value of ONEOK could be near $30 per share or 30% more than the current price. It seems the company has a large room for price appreciation.

But take a look at what other analysts think about the matter. 22 analysts predict that the stock price for the next 12 months will be between a low of $25 and a high of $80. The mean target price is $51, which is 168% higher than the current price.

Thomson Reuters assigned a score of 7 on 10 to OKE with a recommendation of Buy. Zacks' advice is a "hold" with an average rating of A.

Dividends

Currently, the dividend is $0.9303 per quarter or $3.72 annually. Due to the price decline, the yield is 15.8%. The company paid 18 consecutive years of higher dividend, and the past five years, the compound annual growth rate of the dividend has been near 15% average per year.

With this trend, in a few years, the company should return the entire price we today pay for one share. I'm not fully confident that the trend of the dividend growth will continue at the same pace, but for sure, the company demonstrated its ability to pay stable dividends each past year, and this is likely to continue over the next few years.

Conclusion

The 70% decline in OKE's shares offers a chance to buy a trustworthy company at discounted prices since the intrinsic value is higher than the current price.

The 22 analysts involved forecast a target price between $25 and $80. The main target is $51 or 168% more than the current price. Energy is indispensable, and the market will recover to the right level of price.

Net income, operating income, and EBITDA continue to improve year over year. The estimated annual EPS growth for the next five years is around 10%. A fee-based revenue model guaranties a suitable competitive advantage.

On the other side, we have to mention the high debt which seems to be a weak spot. The company is spending money on new pipeline projects. Some of which will be operational in this quarter of 2020. This investment should result in higher margins; the return on investments for the last 12 months was 7%.

In any case, the safety belt for investors is the dividend. The company is paying an annual dividend of $3.72 and increased it for 18 years consecutively. The average increment for the last five years is 15%.

Thanks to such a high yield and dividend growth, buying now at the current price, investors should recover the money paid to buy in less than five years, just from compound dividend reinvestment.

