Short-Term Case For Gold Weak; Long-Term, Compelling

The short-term case for gold is weak, but looking out beyond one year is compelling.

So long that interest rates yield a higher rate than inflation, running to gold as a hedge against inflation is also weak.

When commodity prices fall and real incomes improve, there is less concern about inflation and a need for a hedge.

Gold has always been seen as a hedge against inflation.

Back in September of last year, I wrote an article suggesting that the move higher in gold over the summer was a false one and that the price of gold should begin to move lower.

The basis of this argument was that wages were rising strong while commodities like food and energy were still going down, making fears about inflation weak.

Here is a one-year chart of gold via the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), which more or less tracks the price of gold:

After rising throughout the summer of 2019, gold prices tended to drift down toward November and December. This is until inflation began to pick up again and gold would turn higher starting in late December.

I always like to compare weekly earnings relative to the rate of inflation to get a good sense of how the consumer is faring relative to the cost of living.

Below is a one-year chart comparing the rate of inflation vs. the rate of change in weekly earnings.

The red line is the percent change in weekly earnings whereas the blue line is the rate of inflation.

Weekly earnings had been handily beating the rate of inflation, thus making the case for gold at the moment at least not so much a strong hedge against inflation. For the average person, your hedge against inflation was working 40 hours a week.

That is until December, when weekly earnings would no longer handily beat inflation. Hence, gold began to rally again as would be expected in this reason for gold to rise.

What's been happening in recent months is while inflation is moving down and expected to move even more down in the months ahead, while those with a job are going to be seeing real wage gains, a tremendous amount of people will see their take-home earnings, unemployment included, go down as work has dried up on account of fighting the coronavirus, the one that originated from Wuhan, China.

Inflation is not so much of a concern at the moment. Getting back to work is!

Gold As A Hedge Against Inflation

The common person gets most scared about the value of the dollar when they see prices at the grocery store or prices at the gas pump rising faster than their wages. Even more so, when interest rates paid on savings accounts or low-risk bonds are less than the rate of inflation.

It's during these times when demand for gold rises and the price of gold rises with it.

In this article, I want to explore two ways of looking at this.

First, the difference between the two-year Treasury yield and the rate of inflation. If the rate of inflation is greater than the yield provided in, for example, the two-year Treasury, then investors could fear the value of their investment and may want to both buy and hold gold as a hedge. This is what happened in the 1970s and has been occurring again, on and off, for the past 16 or so years.

Below is a chart showing the difference between the two-year Treasury and inflation vs. the price of gold.

Gold will tend to rise when real yields are negative as per the chart above.

The recent negative real yield has likely been contributing to the recent rise in gold. The current real yield is negative, but there is good reason for the inflation rate to be very low if not negative in the months ahead on account of demand destruction from shutting down much of the global economy.

This would imply that real yields are positive again making gold not so much a great hedge against inflation at the moment.

Simply put, gold doesn't pay any interest or dividends; bonds and stocks do. So long that the rate of inflation is less than the rate from bonds or stock dividends, then gold is not the most attractive place to park money.

Looking beyond one year, it gets foggy as to what becomes of inflation. The rate of inflation is one thing. The real issue is the real rates of return being either positive or negative. This includes both wages and rates of interest on bonds.

The second way to look at this is by looking at a ratio that shows how many hours of work will it take to buy the producer price index of commodities. I simply take the average hourly earnings of production nonsupervisory workers and calculate how many hours, at that wage, will it take to buy the producer price index.

This chart looks like this:

The fewer hours required to work to buy the index, the cheaper it is to basically run your life. This includes feeding your family, heating your home, building your deck or driving to work for example.

There are periods when this ratio goes up and that makes it harder to pay for the cost of living as wages are not keeping up with the cost of commodities. Then there are times when this ratio goes down affording workers to have more disposable incomes and beat the rate of inflation.

When I put the price of gold in this chart, it's quite obvious gold tends to rise when this ratio goes up and gold tends to fall in price as this ratio falls. This has been the case up until about the fall of 2018 when gold rose while commodities fell.

What's interesting is the recent collapse in commodity prices, post February, which is a very deflationary force, the price of gold has managed to stage a rally in spite of this.

I fully appreciate that most people are working less hours and their weekly paychecks are in decline. Perhaps the stimulus and beefed up unemployment benefits could help provide some relief. The good news is commodities are down and that makes them more affordable to consumers.

So there is little concern about guarding against inflation at the moment.

Five-year inflation expectations have even declined. The current expectation is for inflation to run at 1.48% per year over the next five years.

The Divergence

At this point, there seems to be little concern, in the near term at least, about inflation. Commodities are still very low, which in turn is helping keep inflation down.

Gold meanwhile continues to remain strong since beginning to rally in December. Or, the rally in gold started in October of 2018 as per this three-year chart of the SPDR Gold ETF below:

What's telling is that gold has not given up much of the gains from the past 18 months since the rally began.

The idea of gold being a hedge against inflation is not the most convincing argument right now. However, you could make the argument that gold is rising preemptively to rising inflation rates in the year ahead. There could very well be inflation rates that highly surpass the rate of returns on the two-year Treasury bond as well as the rate of increase in earnings from jobs when looking beyond one year.

Conclusion

The traditional forces of gold prices, being a hedge against inflation, are short-term weak, and this might provide a correction in gold prices in the near term.

Commodity prices have also collapsed, making the cost of living that much more affordable, if you still have a job at least.

On one hand, I present a case for gold prices to correct lower in that inflation is going down, as have commodities, creating no strong case for gold as a hedge against near-term inflation.

On the other hand, there is a risk of longer-term inflation running high post one year out and longer. The five-year inflation expectations could certainly shoot higher if we see the fiscal response balloon to bail out states and much more of the economy that will need bailouts in the months and quarters ahead due to pausing the economy as the cure we've taken of this virus.

My real fear and at this point expectation is the lack of private fixed investment that will in turn lead to less production and less gain in productivity.

Those two factors, which could lead to both shortages and little to no gains in productivity, would prove to be inflationary forces that would result in inflation running higher than the rate of increases in weekly earnings as well as the rates on interest that the Fed would set, which are currently set at 0.00-0.25%.

The odds are very high, based on historical precedent from the charts and analysis above, that when commodities move higher than the rates of average weekly earnings increase and the rates offered by short-term fixed investment are less than the rate of inflation, gold becomes a hot investment.

With this said, at this point, I'd be looking to buy gold on any pullbacks we could see in the coming months ahead. This could be physical gold, gold companies' shares or the gold ETF (GLD).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.