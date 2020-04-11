Diversified Healthcare Trust Combines Strong Business Fundamentals With Optimistic Market

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is engaged in the healthcare REIT segment. The REIT has a well-diversified portfolio which spans the wide spectrum of healthcare real estate services. It is mainly active in private pay assets, but also has minor exposure to various government reimbursement programs such as Medicaid and Medicare. The REIT also has robust management profile and healthy tenant base. With its attractive dividend policy, Diversified Healthcare may have the potential to be a part of a long-term, income-oriented portfolio. Let's have a look at this REIT and evaluate its prospects ahead.

The Holding and Micro Environment

Diversified Healthcare has a strong position in the market with 424 healthcare-related properties under its management. These properties are estimated to be worth $8.4 billion, making the company one of the biggest players in the segment. The main emphasis of the REIT is to invest in high-quality properties to enable it to generate premium pricing. The company's portfolio is also geographically diversified with its properties spread across 39 states and Washington DC. Massachusetts is its biggest market with 16 percent share, followed by California with a 10 percent stake.

Source: Company Website

Its property portfolio mainly comprises medical office and life sciences space as well as senior living community units. Life sciences related real estate makes up 26 percent of its portfolio while medical offices account for 24 percent. Independent living and assisted living properties comprise 22 percent and 21 percent of the portfolio respectively on the basis of net operating income. Its life sciences properties are mainly hired out for laboratory and research purposes. The company also offers its properties for other purposes such as clinics, outpatient centers, doctors' offices and medical equipment manufacturing spaces.

However, Diversified Healthcare is now putting the spotlight on life science and medical office properties. Medical office and life sciences contributed 48 percent to the NOI of the REIT in 2019, up from its 37 percent share in 2015. The company currently has a healthy 92.3 percent occupancy rate for these properties. With weighted average remaining lease term of 6.4 years, the lease expiration schedule for the proprieties is also well staggered. Overall, the REIT has healthy micro environment with focused yet diversified portfolio.

Macro Environment

While evaluating the potential of a REIT as an investment vehicle, it is important to look at its micro factors including internal environment. However, it is equally important to take cognizance of macro factors as well. The overall socio-legal and economic environment of the sectors affects the performance of a REIT in a major way. With its main interest in medical offices and senior living, Diversified Healthcare stands to gain from growing ageing population.

It is anticipated that by 2030, more than 20 percent of the total US population will reach the age of 65, forming the major target market of Diversified Healthcare. Similarly, senior living properties targeting 85+ years demography are also expected to see a surge in demand as the number of people increases. National healthcare spending is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.7 percent per annum.

Further, it is also expected average spending on physicians and clinical services will grow at the rate of 5.4 percent per annum to touch $1.2 trillion valuation by 2027. These trends signify high growth potential for senior care and medical offices segments, both of which are highly important constituents of Diversified Healthcare's portfolio.

Similarly, demand potential for life science innovation is also very robust. For collaborative research endeavor, suitably located real estate is of high importance. In the past few years, the segment has seen surging venture capital interest as well. Since Q1 of 2015, VC funding has grown at 10.3 percent CAGR. The REIT also benefits from demand and supply disparity in the segment.

Financial Structure and Growth Strategy

For sustainable growth, it is imperative that the REIT has strong financial base as well as solid capital structure. Its Net Debt to Annualized adjusted EBITDA is at 7.3x, slightly higher than industry standards. Similarly, it also has attractive Adjusted EBITDA to Interest Expense ratio of 2.8 times, which implies that the REIT is in a position to receive funding at favorable terms and conditions. Further, 36 percent of its capital structure comes from equity shares, further improving its debt profile. Its debt maturity schedule is also well balanced, ensuring that it is not likely to have any liquidity issues while servicing its debt.

Source: Company Website

Diversified Healthcare also follows a well-defined growth policy wherein the emphasis is on the continuous and frequent recycling of capital. The REIT has been consistent in disposing off its non-core assets to improve the efficiency. The company has plans to sell off properties worth up to nearly $900 million and to use the proceeds to delever its balance sheet. It is looking to bring its Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio down to 6 times or lower.

For its latest financial year, the REIT reported its net loss attributable to common shareholders at $88.2 million, down from net income of $286.0 million in the previous year. The loss was mainly on account of higher impairment charges and losses on equity securities. Diversified Healthcare is expected to be back on track this year.

Investment Thesis

Since REIT investments are mainly known for their income potential through regular dividend payments, let's have a look at the dividend history of Diversified Healthcare. The REIT has strong track record where its current dividend yield is close to 7.8 percent, far higher than most of its peers. Further, its conservative AFFO payout ratio of 74 percent implies that the REIT has strong potential to maintain or even grow its dividend payments in the future.

Diversified Healthcare's stock had a rough 2019 where its stock lost marginally despite strong prospects ahead. Currently, the stock is trading at attractive valuation, mainly on account of the global pandemic outbreak. As the REIT has strong potential ahead and its target markets are all set to bounce back, the current slump in the price provides a good opportunity to build a position in the stock.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.