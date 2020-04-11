The Picture Has Changed Dramatically Since Taiwan Semiconductor Last Reported Earnings

I wrote about Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) back on January 14 when the company was getting ready to report fourth-quarter earnings. I took a neutral stance on the stock because of how overbought it was at the time and because the sentiment was skewed to the bullish side. A number of readers took exception to my cautious stance in their comments, and I'm okay with that. The caution turned out to be warranted as the stock dropped in the second half of January and continued to drop when the overall market turned lower in February.

We see on the chart above how Taiwan Semiconductor fell just over 10% from the time the article was published through the end of January. The S&P was down less than 2% during that same stretch.

Taiwan Semiconductor is getting ready to release first-quarter earnings results this coming Thursday and things have changed dramatically. The chart shows that the stock's overbought/oversold indicators fell and were close to oversold territory in March and have now reversed course.

EPS and Revenue Estimates Show a Big Jump over Last Year

Before we get to the chart, let's take a look at some of the fundamental indicators. TSMC reported earnings of $0.73 in the first quarter and that was a penny better than the consensus estimate. Revenue came up a little short of estimates at $10.39 billion. The consensus estimate was for revenue of $10.46 billion. In the earnings release, the company boosted its revenue and Capex forecasts based on the demand for 5G phone technology.

The consensus estimate for earnings in the first quarter is $0.69 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion. This would reflect an increase of 42.5% in revenue compared to Q1 2019 and the earnings growth would be 81.6% higher over last year's Q1 earnings, if the estimates are accurate.

One very interesting thing about TSMC's EPS estimate is that it has increased from $0.68 to $0.69 over the last 90 days. While I was working on a different article, I looked at 12 different companies that are reporting earnings in the week ahead and TSMC was the only one that saw its estimate increase - all the others have seen their estimates lowered and the average estimate drop was 22%. Among those companies were banks, healthcare stocks, an oil service company, an industrial company, and a retailer.

I don't mind a small increase in the EPS estimate, but under normal circumstances I get concerned if the estimate jumps greatly ahead of an earnings report. It usually suggests that the hurdle may be too high for the company to clear. In this case, I find it very encouraging that TSMC's EPS estimate has increased - even if it's only by a penny.

Over the last three years, TSMC has seen its earnings decline by 1% per year on average. Earnings were up by 19% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year and they are expected to increase by 23% for 2020 as a whole. Revenue has increased by 4% per year over the last three years and it was up by 12% in the fourth quarter.

Looking at the current EPS and revenue estimates for the first quarter, we see that analysts are expecting significant growth compared to what we have seen in recent years. There is some concern on how the current pandemic will impact 5G products and the scheduled releases of different products.

Taiwan Semiconductor does have strong management efficiency measurements with a return on equity of 20.7% and a profit margin of 38.5%. After the price drop, the stock is currently trading with a trailing P/E of 22.6 and a forward P/E of 19.3.

The Stock's Drop Brought it Down to Major Support

TSMC saw its stock drop 28.9% from its January high to its March low. When I wrote the article in January, the 10-week RSI was at 88.16 and on March 20, the RSI was down to 28.96. The stock found support in the $42.70 area in March, and if we look back at the highs in 2018 and early 2019, we see that this same area acted as resistance on numerous occasions.

We see how the RSI and the weekly stochastic indicators moved out of overbought territory back at the end of January. As I pointed out above, the RSI dropped below the 30 level several weeks ago and the stochastic indicators got real close to the 20 level in the last couple of weeks. The stochastic indicators just made a bullish crossover this past week and that is generally a bullish sign for most stocks.

Looking at the moving averages, we see that the stock dropped below its 52-week moving average in mid-March and moved back above it this past week. This is another good sign for the stock. The stock never reached its 104-week moving average and now this trend line is moving up close to the $42.70 level and that could be a really strong support level should the stock pull back again.

Slight Changes in the Sentiment since January

The sentiment toward Taiwan Semiconductor has changed a little since January, but only slightly. There were 29 analysts covering the stock back then with 23 "buy" ratings, four "hold" ratings, and two "sell" ratings. There are now 26 analysts covering the stock with 20 "buy" ratings, five "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. Looking at the number of buy ratings as a percentage of the overall number of ratings, the buy percentage was 79.3% in January and now it's 76.9%. The average buy percentage ranges between 65% and 75%, meaning TSMC's is still higher than average, but not as high as it was.

The short interest ratio has fallen from 1.5 to 1.1 in the last three months. The ratio was below average then and it is even lower now. Under normal circumstances, this would be a bit of a concern for me, but these are far from normal circumstances.

Since the selling hit the overall market in February, I have seen very few stocks where the short interest ratio has increased. I believe the reason for this is two-fold. First, the sharp drop in stocks from mid-February through mid-March allowed some short sellers to take profits on various positions so the overall short interest has fallen. The second part of the equation is that trading volume has spiked sharply for most stocks in the last few months. From a mathematical perspective, the numerator has declined and the denominator has increased.

Looking at the options market, there are 73,403 puts open at this time and 92,401 calls. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.794. The ratio is slightly below the average stock and it is lower than the 0.927 reading we had back in January. This is a sign that the bullish sentiment from option traders has increased in the last few months.

My Overall Take on Taiwan Semiconductor

I mentioned early on that I got quite a bit of negative feedback on my first article about Taiwan Semiconductor. I am used to that. I have written cautious or bearish articles on a number of very popular stocks and the negative feedback comes with the territory. One thing that I think readers misunderstand is that just because I am bearish or cautious on a stock at a given point in time, that doesn't mean I hate the company. I don't hate companies or stocks, nor do I love stocks or companies. I simply look at the overall picture for the stock and make my decision based on what I see.

My personal philosophy is that fundamental analysis tells us what stocks we should buy, but the sentiment and the technical analysis tell us when we should buy it or sell it. That was the case for TSMC back in January. I liked the fundamentals, but the chart and the sentiment told me that that wasn't the time to buy the stock.

Flash forward to the present situation and things look much different. I like the fundamentals more than I did then and now the chart is telling me it is a much better time to buy the stock. The sentiment has changed a little, and it's still a little more bullish than I would like, but I think the fundamentals and the chart are overriding factors at this point.

I am bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor now, and I can see the stock moving back up to the $60 level in the next few quarters. From there it will depend on whether or not the stock is overbought and how the sentiment changes during the next few months. The overall market and the economy will obviously play a role in where the stock goes, and we could see another dip in the stock should the pandemic delay 5G products. Given the support in the $42.70 area and the 104-week moving average being at $42 currently, I would suggest getting out of a bullish trade should the stock drop to $41.50.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate- to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week. One or two option recommendations per month. Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions. A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.