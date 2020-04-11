The Wynn Spike: It Could Have Legs

"A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity, an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty…" - Winston Churchill

What are we to make of the sudden spike of the decimated gaming sector in the face of the continuing horror show of the coronavirus disaster? Easy answers come to mind first.

The Fed showers us in another $2.3T stimulus package giving confidence to investors that Mnuchin is serious about crisis remedies available to him. The series of Fed cushions could help see the gaming sector make it to the end of the crisis still liquid and ready to resume rebuilding a semblance of the "new normal" . Meanwhile, even if China has been lying about its numbers, our sources there independently report that there is no question the fade away has begun. Macau will beat Las Vegas and US regionals to the recovery starting gate sometime this summer.

There is only two questions to answer for gloomsters and optimists both: Duration: All models may be flawed including some even used by the CDC. Not their fault, all agree the virus eludes both pessimistic and optimistic scenarios. If you believe May 1-10 could mark the beginning of salvation in both Vegas and Macau, you should be in Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock - even now at its rising entry point. It has what it needs to be fast off the mark. I think that's what Mr. Market is telling us by growing support for the stock.

The balls to the wall fact is that today, the most important single person in the world moving the market with his statements is not Warren Buffett or Bill Gates or even President Trump, it is Dr. Fauci. His models are probably the best available given that none are perfect. Forget the half-baked pundits and agenda politicians crowding cable news channels and social media. Leaning on Dr. Fauchi's comments only:

Early stages of new case decline are unequivocally here, but are small and have taken the first halting steps in a journey of miles. We'll take it. A crocus tells us Mr. Robin redbreast can't be too far behind, a harbinger bringing sunny skies, high temperatures and hopefully declining numbers of new cases. There is a possibility of a round two outbreak in December after a warm weather month's respite. But unlike coronavirus #1, the world will be better prepared. If so, it will be milder.

So we have a puzzled Mr. Market. There surely is enough horrific news still out there to suggest that it may be a long, long road ahead before the casino industry returns to jam packed floors and 94%+ hotel occupancy. Eventually the optimist believes planes will be flying into McCarran, cars will be arriving from LA, buses will be spilling out tour groups, conventioneers will be hustling their latest wares to tens of thousands of attendees. But until then will the cash burn last?

Or, as the pessimists fear, in the absence of the vaccine or miracle drug, will there be no substantial return to anything resembling normal operations?

We reason that the only alternative to eventual dispatch of the scourge is a deep, prolonged, global depression in which we return to face timing from caves and massive civil unrest.

Meanwhile is the conviction buying of Wynn now based on something more than a few positive headlines about the Fed or the drop in new cases? And if so, where's the special Wynn catalyst hiding?

Wynn on the move; it can stay on the move

Let's begin with Macau where Wynn generated over 90% of all its 2019 revenue or $6.6B. Although the properties there are now open, business remains at a trickle due to travel bans from China and other countries. China's stats of case numbers always questionable; still present evidence of a slowing of new infection there. The two-week quarantine of returning Chinese from Macau at Guangdong remains sobering. Average daily visitors pre-virus were around 128,000 vs. today at a pathetic 2,800. This 92% decline it would appear may begin to ameliorate, but not a great deal, perhaps to around 85% decline from the norm short term. But as footfall begins to slowly but steadily increase with no reports of sudden round two spikes of cases, ramping of visitation numbers will speed.

GGR forecast: Not pretty, but yes, it's a crocus.

After a series of calls and e-mail exchanges with my Macau network of the sane and sober in the industry and its suppliers, here's the best consensus for macro Macau forward three GGR scenarios citywide:

Late 2Q20, China eases travel bans in phases, properties implement programs to intercept with fever checks, game spreads will be reconfigured to provide separation of the number of players permitted at tables limited to three apart. Same phased entry by sequential seating in restaurants. Night clubs stay shut. But arrivals begin to rise. Our panel call: 2Q29 GGR down 13% and EBITDA down anywhere from 15% to 30%. In this case, the average bet per patron at Wynn properties will be above the town average so revenue upside should be quicker.

Peak not reached by mid-summer with 3Q showing GGR down 21% and EBIDTA down anywhere from 40% to 48%.

Gloomster take: Total 2020 GGR falls 47% and EBITDA down 51%.

Vaccine does not arrive for mass global inoculation until June of 2021. Thereafter a ramp speeds up and GGR hits around $27B for the year. 2022 sees the light of day reaching 2019's level of ~$37B. But from 2023 to 2025 in a new world, Macau flexes the muscles believers know is there and vaults well over $43B on the way to $5b by 2030 or before. By 2024, Wynn's Crystal Pavilion opens with 1,900 rooms and explodes its mass segment market share. That may not be a catalyst now, but the perception is that Wynn positioning in the market will trigger gains in market share.

Fitting Wynn in any of the above scenarios that would suggest performance metrics that would justify its current upside action is tough: Pre-virus it had been rapidly growing its mass segment with a share of market that reached 15% in 2019. Its critical VIP segment held at around 20% against the total estimate that city-wide VIP had fallen from 70% of all-win pre-2015 to around 50% today. Wynn VIP should ramp faster than most competitors

Assume ~$29B best-case GGR for 2020. Wynn's share including VIP and Mass as noted above would yield total gross revenue in Macau of $4.35B compared with $6.6B in 2019, ~90% of which will come from Macau or ~$4.05B. 2019 COGS was $4.65. Clearly a significant haircut coming in this scenario, but manageable given its cash position.

Wynn Management forecast 1Q20

Adjusted property EBITDA $58 to $65M vs. $484m in 2019. EBITDA forecast adds back provisional expenses between $70 and $80m related to continuing wage and benefits paid through 5/20.

Note: Top management has taken a 33% to 100% pay cut % and CEO Maddox will take no salary but accumulate the value in stock until the crisis ends.

By most measures, this outlook is sober but not catastrophic. Wynn will book a hefty loss in 1Q20, but how does it figure to reflect the movement of the stock that has traded between $43 and $90.70 within a single month? Let's dig a bit deeper.

Price at writing: $70.65

52-week range: $35/84 to $153.44

Market cap: $7.596B

Beta (5 yr): 2.38. A high beta has characterized the trading in Wynn for decades. It's originally the personal presence of Steve Wynn that accorded a built-in 20% premium to the stock. He erred in defending himself against Kerkorian's move on Mirage Corporation in 2000. Before that, another expensive toe stub was overbuilding the Beau Rivage in Mississippi (now owned by MGM (NYSE:MGM)). Add his buying spree of French Impressionist masterpieces to display at the Bellagio, and analysts soured, the stock tanked. In between and since however, true believer Steve Wynn investors still got rich confident the master magician always had another rabbit to pull out of his hat. He did, it was the Wynn and later, Macau.

Liquidity not an issue

Including the issuance last week of $600m in high-yield bonds with a most attractive 7.75% coupon quickly snapped up by the market, Wynn is sitting on $3B in cash equilibrating to around 1.4 months of liquidity against a daily cash burn of $2.5M excluding interest expense of $0.5m a day. Encore Boston is burning $0.8M a day ex of interest expense as well. Long-term debt ~$10B interest coverage adequate.

EV: $15B

EV/EBITDA: 10.2 sitting around the average. 10-year history: Minimum 8.6, medium 14.9; Max: 2.6 (clearly virus impacted).

Industry median during this time 8.3 to 12.22.

So you in theory, putting on a casino buyer's hat, can buy Wynn at a 10.2 multiple EV/EBITDA, which in my view is a bargain given the superiority of the asset base now and going forward to include the Macau Crystal Pavilion expansion and improving performance at Wynn Boston Harbor and Las Vegas. That I believe is part of what is driving the price north here despite the ongoing virus disaster.

So here's what we have

Wynn is trading 51% off its pre-virus high. It had been ramping north previous to the virus based on macro headlines related to the US/China trade deal. Added catalysts to that was our consensus among junket operators we knew, that despite Wynn losing critical VIP business in a sustained decline, the segment was finally beginning to revive when the virus hit and probably would have recovered.

The takeaway: Macau will stir to life well before Las Vegas, but in phases. The market believes it will continue to build its share of mass with superior product.

Fly in the ointment: SJM's long-awaited, long-delayed Grand Lisboa Palace is scheduled to finally open sometime in Q3 aimed at VIP. It sits next door to Wynn Palace. Cross walk footfall should benefit both, but Wynn could lose during the early "must see" stage of the SJM mega-property. Bottom line by 2021: Both with benefit.

Thus far, plans for the $2b Crystal Pavilion to be built adjacent to Wynn Palace with 1,900 rooms and immersive entertainment, shopping and mass dining options have not as yet been shelved to conserve capital. As the cranes begin to appear before year's end, it will generate considerable investor interest going forward. (Below: The Crystal Pavilion at Wynn Palace, coming 2024, but energizing the stock way before assuming not postponed. Last of Steve's think process). Source: Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Pre-virus, Wynn was holding its own in Vegas. Its conference center is open, and early bookings were strong. It, like the entire town, remains hostage to the virus lockdown at least through the end of this month or more. The MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, expos) will elude the cats probably through to Q4 or perhaps late Q3, (Below: The Encore Conference Center Vegas: This will put Wynn in a competitive race for MICE business for meetings, etc. for the first time ever). Source: Wynn Resorts Ltd. archives

Encore Boston Harbor. This brilliantly executed $2.6B property has underperformed its forecasts. (So have the other two new Massachusetts entrants; MGM's Springfield property and Penn National's (NASDAQ:PENN) Plainridge slot parlor are not meeting forecasts either). Wynn planners told officials it would do $800m in gaming or $66.6m a month. But it has averaged $49.5m a month, way short of its goal. It would appear at the outset that the company may have echoed the Steve Wynn error in judgment made decades ago when his enthusiasm for another new market, the above-mentioned Beau Rivage in Mississippi in 1999, caused him to build the Beau Rivage in 1999. In brief, the glitzy property didn't match the down home characteristics of the market. The place bombed. The problem is this: Back then, you had Steve Wynn to figure out how to solve it. (Below: Encore Boston Harbor, a slow start but like most Wynn properties, always first over the finish line). Source: Wynn Resorts Ltd. Archives

Today, an underperforming Encore Boston Harbor needs the brilliance and devilish contrivances buried in the mind of Wynn himself to figure out how to address the core problems of the property. They are underperforming in slots. That's a classic Steve Wynn challenge. No offense to successor management, but if Wynn was still at the helm, be certain it would have already been solved with some out-of-the-box innovation like the old ticket spitters as was the case in Atlantic City. Meanwhile management has taken its expectations down by making moves to get the place much more mass friendly for its market. Popular priced food, lowered table limits from $50 to $15 and more focused promotional programs in slots. Whenever the state gets past the virus threat, Encore will emerge the state-wide winner with its revamped marketing focus on the average mass player rather than the far more elusive upscale traveler or VIP. The project echoes much of what I recall from some analysts just after Wynn Palace opened. They questioned the wisdom of his overbuilding once more. Once more he proved them dead wrong. He's made his share of business mistakes, but bottom line, over 50 years, here's the rule: Never bet against Steve Wynn. When he holds the dice, he makes his point. His successors have imbibed some of that DNA. It will take a bit more time, but they'll get it.

As usual, Wynn shares attract a hoard of options operators and day traders because its range is wide and its long heritage of volatility encourages crap shooting within a narrow up and down range over short periods big enough to lay down many shekels. What this tells us is that Mr. Market continues to believe that the company, even without the master himself, has enough built-in product quality and heritage operationally to justify its price spike.

Our conclusion: If headlines cooperate over the next month, we expect to see Wynn shares looking for a short-term PT in the $80 range. If not, the downside on scarier headlines should not dip below somewhere between $50 and $60. Long term, post virus six months of positive ramp, we see Wynn easily moving above $100 again. So yes, there is a case for the $70 trade today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.