QE Is Boosting Gold; NUGT Likely To Bounce Much Higher

Once gold hits an all-time high, it is possible public opinion shifts toward higher inflation, likely exacerbating the rally.

Given the impact of Federal Reserve Treasury purchases on real yields and the impact of real yields on gold, my model suggests gold is headed to over $2,000/oz over coming months.

Since miners have a high beta to gold, this means NUGT should still deliver around 4.4X the daily performance of gold (with significant drag).

Of all the leveraged ETFs investors and traders use to try to obtain outsized returns, one of the most notorious is the 2X Gold Miner ETF (NUGT). Direxion's NUGT was previously a 3X ETF, and on April 1st was dropped to a 2X ETF due to liquidity issues that occurred during March's market volatility. The fund has roughly the same holdings as the non-levered VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), but with twice the exposure.

Since inception, the ETF has been an awful investment and has a tendency to decline about 30% or more per year due to leverage decay. As I'll statistically demonstrate, the optimal holding period for NUGT tends to be at a maximum of three months. After that, leverage decay is likely to drastically lower returns.

So, is gold headed higher over the next three months? While we cannot be certain, there is considerable evidence that gold is promptly headed to all-time highs. This is due to an extreme increase in the monetary base and its impact on inflation expectations and real yields.

If these trends continue, it seems we are likely to see gold cross $2,000/oz in short order. Once gold makes a new ATH, I believe public sentiment will shift in favor of gold, likely causing an extreme breakout. This will likely result in outsized, short-term returns for NUGT.

Measuring NUGT's Exposure and Optimal Holding Period

Importantly, gold miners tend to have roughly 2X exposure to gold. That is, for every percent gold moves, miners move twice as much. Thus a fund like NUGT has essentially 4X exposure to the price of gold. Before the change to 2X, this would likely have been 6X. In fact, over certain periods, it has been as high as 8X.

We can actually measure this by looking at a scatter chart of the daily percent changes in NUGT vs. that of the Gold Fund (GLD). As you can see below, NUGT has historically had a staggering 6.6X leverage to GLD:

(Data Source: Google Finance) (Taken from 1/1/2016 to 4/1/2020)

Obviously, this shows why NUGT was so volatile before the switch to 2X leverage. All else being equal, we can estimate that the drop from 3X to 2X will change NUGT's net exposure to gold from 6.6X to 4.4X. Still extremely high effective leverage. So this means a 100% rise in gold would have resulted in a 660% rise in NUGT (440% post adjustment)? Unfortunately not due to "leverage decay".

Consider, if miners rise 10%, then fall 10%, they will be 1% lower (i.e. 1.1 * 0.9). NUGT would rise 20% and then fall 20%, which actually puts it 4% lower (i.e. 1.2 * 0.8). Due to this, NUGT's empirical exposure to gold differs depending on the measurement period. This is why NUGT has lost over 99.9% of its value over time.

So, if instead of finding NUGT's slope/(i.e. beta or "leverage") to gold on a daily return basis, let's see how things look if we use a range of measurement periods. As you can see below, NUGT's expected return declines substantially over longer measurement horizons:

(Data Source: Google Finance) (Taken from 1/1/2016 to 4/1/2020)

As you can see, NUGT has empirically 8X exposure to gold over a 120-day period (roughly half a year in trading days). In other words, if GLD rises 20% in six months, NUGT is expected to rise by 160% (this would be 106% given the new 2X leverage target).

That said, due to leverage decay, that figure would actually be closer to 150% given the -10% intercept at that measurement period. This "intercept" is simply the expected empirical return of NUGT given no change in gold. As you can see, at the 252-day mark (one year), this is about -30%. Given the new 2X leverage ratio, this will likely rise to the -20% to -15% range.

This may sound overly complicated, but it is useful as it allows us to know what is the optimal holding period for an ETF like NUGT. The intercept does not empirically fall significantly when we reach the 60-day period. In other words, it is best to keep your NUGT trading horizon below three months.

Where Is Gold Headed?

The best indicator of gold's price is the yield paid on an inflation-indexed Treasury bond as in those in the ETF TIP. These bonds pay CPI + a small yield which in this case is -0.5%, meaning buyers are expected to lose 0.50% in purchasing power per year. The lower this yield, the more value is gold which technically "pays" CPI + 0. As the Federal Reserve purchases Treasury bonds, the yield on TIPs becomes more negative.

If a Treasury bond has a negative expected real yield and gold has a zero expected real yield, then you'd obviously want to buy gold as opposed to bonds. Thus, gold is inversely correlated to the real-yield of Treasury bonds (i.e. 10-year inflation-indexed Bond yield).

Through this system, quantitative easing directly increases the value of gold. To prove this, look at the strong negative correlation between the 10-year TIP yield and gold (bottom two charts):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, there is a direct inverse relationship between the two. The 10-year TIP is largely a function of the Federal Reserve's QE policy.

In the first chart, we can see the Federal Reserve increased its long-term Treasury holdings from 2008 to 2015. From 2008 to 2013, this had the impact of pushing the 10-year inflation-protected yield lower (Given, higher bonds = lower yields) which coincided with a doubling of gold's price.

More recently, we can see that 10-year TIP yields have declined from 1% to -0.5% which is nearly equal to the 2013 bottom of -0.75%. Given the meteoric increase in the rate of the Federal Reserve's long-term Treasury purchases (see the nearly vertical line over the past two weeks), it is likely that the 10-year TIP yield will be quickly pushed to all-time lows. Even a slight decline to -0.75% should be enough to push gold over its past all-time-high.

Obviously, today is uncharted territory as the Federal Reserve has never created this much new money at this fast pace. In fact, there is no limit to how far the Fed is willing to go in this round of bond purchasing. That said, the target pace has been reduced from $70B per day to a longer-term pace of $30B per day. If this lasts for three months, that should equate to $2-$3T more. Of course, there are also a few other trillions allocated toward corporate bonds.

This will likely rapidly double (or more) the Federal Reserve's pre-COVID balance sheet in the short-order. In other words, it will double (or more) the total amount of "narrow money" (physical currency and digitally created currency) in the U.S. economy.

This may already be creating inflation which also boosts the price of gold. Usually, the "inflation expectation" rate (measured by the 10-year "Vanilla" Treasury yield minus the 10-year inflation-indexed yield) is correlated to the price of crude oil. This is because energy costs are the primary determinant of inflation.

However, as you can see below, the inflation-expectation rate decoupled from crude oil as the Federal Reserve expanded its balance sheet by $1.8T over the past two weeks:

Data by YCharts

This is a signal that QE efforts are indeed boosting future inflation. As you can see below, higher inflation expectations are boosting the price of gold:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, the Federal Reserve has no intention of ending its meteoric cash creation program soon. As I mentioned earlier, it is ramping up this program over the coming weeks and is likely to keep it running until unemployment returns to past levels. In other words, the price of gold is likely headed significantly higher over the coming few months where it will likely remain.

The Bottom Line

You may note that the price of gold can functionally be determined using dollar-based bond interest rates and dollar-based monetary balances. In other words, it is the discounted value of the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar that changes, not gold. Furthermore, it is not gold that is "manipulated", but the value of the dollar. The impact of which is that gold's price seems manipulated. It is not that I expect gold to rise over the coming months, but for the discounted future value of the purchasing power of the dollar to decline.

Given the rate of Fed purchases, I expect real yields (i.e. 10-year TIP yield) to be pushed below the 1% level and inflation expectations above 2.5%. In general, the price of gold is expected to be 1,475 - 403 X 10-year inflation-indexed T-Bond yield. Here is the scatterplot used to determine that model:

(Data Source - Federal Reserve)

Note the "1,470" intercept tends to rise in line with inflation. Plugging in an expected -1.5% 10-year inflation-indexed bond yield, we come to an expected price of gold of $2,080/oz which is 23% higher than today's price.

Given NUGT is expected to deliver 4.4X the performance with a 6% leverage decay drag (given a three-month holding period) such a rise in gold is expected to result in a 100% gain for NUGT. This equates to a target price of $20 for NUGT.

Personally, I'm happier buying the gold miners which lack leverage decay rather than buying NUGT with its extreme volatility. However, NUGT does appear to have a solid, short-term opportunity. Still, the price of gold could fail to perform as expected. Even more, gold miners could temporarily halt operations due to COVID which would cause them to decouple with gold. This has already partially occurred (See: Strike Risks Loom, But Sibanye-Stillwater Is Incredibly Cheap Today), and it is, in my opinion, the most significant immediate risk to NUGT.

