Why Zoom's stock price is reasonable

That means that Zoom's valuation at a P/S of 48 could go to 15, which is very reasonable for a company growing so fast.

Even if only 10% would be paying users, those 20 million new subscribers could easily double Zoom's revenue guidance for this year.

Zoom now has 200 million daily active users, up from 10 million in December 2019, with a lot of social users but also a lot of professional users.

Zoom has had some security problems, but all in all, I think the company responded well and these are just hiccups from scaling 20x in weeks.

Introduction

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) has been a highly-debated stock since its IPO just shy of a year ago. In the last 90 days, there have been 17 articles about the stock on Seeking Alpha alone.

The stock surged 72% on its debut, but the stock had a drawdown after the lock-up period expired in mid-October. The coronavirus pandemic gave the stock back its wings, although there has been a pullback recently because of the security problems of Zoom, to which we come back later in this article:

Recently, I removed Zoom's stock from my Potential Multibaggers watchlist, not because I don't like it, but because at a market cap of more than $30B, I can't see it becoming a tenbagger or more anymore and that is always the aim with the Potential Multibaggers. Having said that, I have looked a little closer at the stock when the Zoom user numbers were announced last week and the stock didn't seem so absurdly valued as I thought because of this new reality. I actually thought it was relatively cheap. In this article, I'll try to explain why.

A breakdown of the recent problems

The stock is down 26% from its recent all-time high of $164.94. The reason is mainly security issues. This is the stock performance since March 23:

The problems started at the end of March 2020. Zoom was sued by a user, Robert Cullen of Sacramento, California, who claimed that the company shared personal information without proper notice.

Zoom responded by saying that it removed the particular code immediately. but the press immediately jumped on this, especially because the Antichrist of data protection, Facebook (FB), was involved. The rumor soon spread that Zoom sold the data to boost its revenue. Zoom claimed that this was not true, had never been true and that the company had no intentions in the future to do this. It had only used Facebook to be able to login to Zoom. It integrated the Facebook SDK (software development kit) for ease-of-use. Zoom claimed that it didn't know that Facebook collected data and it emphasized in a blog post the fact that nothing of the data of the meeting itself was sent to Facebook:

"We originally implemented the “Login with Facebook” feature using the Facebook SDK for iOS (Software Development Kit) in order to provide our users with another convenient way to access our platform. However, we were made aware on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that the Facebook SDK was collecting device information unnecessary for us to provide our services. The information collected by the Facebook SDK did not include information and activities related to meetings such as attendees, names, notes, etc., but rather included information about devices such as the mobile OS type and version, the device time zone, device OS, device model and carrier, screen size, processor cores, and disk space."

I liked this candid and immediate answer and thought the case was over with that. After all, it seemed as if this was just sloppiness: it was Facebook again which seemed to be the bad guy here. It looked like sloppiness from Zoom's side because it was not in its policy and the company could have been a bit more suspicious about Facebook's SDK.

When the Attorney General of New York asked for more information about which measures Zoom had taken to ensure the security of its system, the negativity spread. The AG said it looked like security vulnerabilities "that could enable malicious third parties to, among other things, gain surreptitious access to consumer webcams." Again, Zoom's answer was as I expect from a company. It answered politely that it appreciated "the New York attorney general’s engagement on these issues and are happy to provide her with the requested information."

Then there was also the discussion about end-to-end encryption. When I heard the news that it was not there, despite the fact that Zoom marketed it, I thought Zoom's marketing had lied and should be punished. Again, there was a post from Zoom on its blog. In that blog, Oded Gal, Zoom's chief product officer, basically said that it was not completely end-to-end encryption, but it was very close. In that blog post, Gal explained that end-to-end encryption is not possible because it cannot force full encryption to other networks that Zoom uses to connect:

It comes down to this: Zoom encrypts everything and nothing can be decrypted in an easy way by any other party, neither inside or outside the communication. But the keys to encrypt (and so decrypt) the data are stored by Zoom itself, in its own cloud, which theoretically means that if those keys are used, Zoom itself could listen to conversations. If the keys would be stored on another cloud than Zoom's, it would be okay to be called end-to-end. So Zoom is not end-to-end encrypted, but meetings are fully encrypted before being sent through the wires of the global network. For me, this explanation again makes sense.

Still, Elon Musk ordered not to use Zoom anymore at Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX and NASA and the New York schools soon followed. The announcement of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Wednesday that Zoom was banned for employees was actually comical, I thought. It's a confession that at least some Google employees prefer Zoom over the company's own Google Hangouts.

'I screwed up'

in a matter of weeks, Zoom has grown at a rate some companies only see in a decade and most never. I don't think it's possible to grow like that without hiccups.

As Eric Yuan, Zoom's founder and CEO, wrote on a Zoom blog post:

"First, some background: our platform was built primarily for enterprise customers – large institutions with full IT support. These range from the world’s largest financial services companies to leading telecommunications providers, government agencies, universities, healthcare organizations, and telemedicine practices. Thousands of enterprises around the world have done exhaustive security reviews of our user, network, and data center layers and confidently selected Zoom for complete deployment. However, we did not design the product with the foresight that, in a matter of weeks, every person in the world would suddenly be working, studying, and socializing from home. We now have a much broader set of users who are utilizing our product in a myriad of unexpected ways, presenting us with challenges we did not anticipate when the platform was conceived."

If I read between the lines here, he says that Zoom was made for enterprises and they have much fewer security issues because they have professionals who, for example, put up passwords to protect the meetings. Of course, the huge growth brought problems of its own, but all in all, Zoom has done a good job of handling all of this extra traffic.

And Eric Yuan owned the problem by saying: "I messed up." That's what I want to hear from a leader. Not "we" messed up, not "the team" messed up. He takes his responsibility as founder-CEO and says 'I'. I think this bodes well for Zoom. The company has been put under the microscope because of the huge surge recently and some flaws were found, but the company admits the mistakes and takes action as soon as possible to fix them. I like that.

Why Zoom's stock price is reasonable

Last week, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan announced in the same blog post that I have already quoted from that Zoom now has an average of 200 million daily average users:

"As of the end of December last year, the maximum number of daily meeting participants, both free and paid, conducted on Zoom was approximately 10 million. In March this year, we reached more than 200 million daily meeting participants, both free and paid."

It was already known that Zoom was the #1 most downloaded app on both the Google and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) app stores in March, but still, these numbers are jaw-dropping. 20x in just a few weeks' time. Let's work with that number. This is from the FY 2020 earnings call slides deck:

On 10 million daily users, the company could grow its revenue to $622.7 million for the full fiscal year, up 88% YoY. Remember that the 10 million users were only in December 2019 and not for the whole year. In Q4, Zoom brought in $188.3M of revenue, with on average less than 10 million users (because that number was only attained in December).

Of course, of the new users, there will be a lot of free users who really enjoyed Zoom for socializing and online cocktail parties. But there will be also very big enterprises and numerous SMBs (small and middle-sized companies) who switched to Zoom to be able to continue to work. A lot of them will use paid versions of Zoom.

Suppose just 10% of the new users are paying for the service. That would mean that Zoom would add 20 million new paid members. That's incredible, especially if you realize that the 10 million users were also including free members. If those 10 million free and paid members bring in $188.3M, I think it's it's not unlogical to see Zoom's sales go up 300% or more and I think the company could bring in at least $2B of sales in the full fiscal year, instead of the $905-915M the company guided for.

Zoom's P/S stands at a whopping 48. But with potential sales of $2B, that extreme P/S ratio would be slashed to just 15, which is a lot more moderate, especially for a company growing at this neck-break speed. And Zoom is already profitable and guided for profit margins of about 13% for this year. I think that this crisis could boost that target too, because scale usually brings higher margins.

The future

I think it's safe to say that using Zoom will have a lasting impact on the way that business is done for a lot of people. I see substantially fewer business trips in the future and many companies that have now a Zoom subscription won't cancel it. More people will keep working from home, even if everything goes back to normal. And the restrictions will probably not be removed suddenly but gradually, which means that people will probably still prefer Zoom for safety over the next few months anyway.

Maybe you wonder if Zoom can still grow after all this is over? I think it will. After all, the company had dollar-based net retention rates of 130%+, which means that the average customer is not only retained but also pays more than 30% more because of an upgrade or sales of other products. The new clients now are not different. They will also want to have the best for their companies. And because a lot of young people have used Zoom now, the threshold to use it professionally later will be much lower too.

In tech, seemingly small differences can have a big effect. There were search engines before Google, but Google made web searches faster and better. There were social media before Facebook (MySpace, for example), but the ease-of-use of Facebook and the intuitive UI (user interface) made it go viral. In the same way, there has been videoconferencing software before Zoom, such as Microsoft's (MSFT) Skype and Cisco's (CSCO) Webex, but all of them miss something critical that Zoom has: you don't have to download anything. In a world where you use several devices on several locations, you just click a link to join a Zoom meeting. No hassle and seamless across all platforms, that's what makes Zoom better.

Conclusion

I think investors have put too much emphasis on the negative news items, which are, in context, the growing pains of a company that was forced to scale from 10 million daily users to 200 million daily users over a period of just a few weeks, which is an incredible achievement on its own.

The 200 million new users could be a real game changer for Zoom and its valuation. The P/S ratio could drop from 48 to 15. The company will probably be able to upsell and cross-sell its new customers as it did before, with dollar-based net retention rates of 130%+. That means that Zoom has a great future and that the valuation is not high but reasonable for a company growing this much. That is why I opened a small position at the drop on Wednesday at $114.19.

