Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Airlines look for relief

Airlines could receive details this weekend about terms of the government payroll grants that could total $25B. Cargo carriers are also waiting to hear on $4B worth of grants. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) are expected to haul in around 90% of the package, according to Reuters. Sources indicate that the Treasury Department received 275 applicants for the aviation grants.

Boeing mulls options

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Evercore (NYSE:EVR) have been tapped by Boeing (NYSE:BA) to help it sift through various funding strategies - be it government or private options, or a combination of both. While the feds have targeted about $17B of the recently rushed-through $2T stimulus to Boeing and its suppliers, that relief comes with conditions - reducing executive pay, limits on capital returns, retaining most workforce. The hiring of Lazard and Evercore suggests Boeing is more interested in advice, rather than underwriters, at this time.

How to restart the economy?

Efforts in the U.S. appear to be dependent on testing far more Americans than has been possible to date, though planning is still in the early stages. The economy would likely be reopened in phases, beginning in smaller cities and towns in states that haven't yet been heavily hit by the virus. New York reported its largest single-day COVID-19 death toll at 713 fatalities on Tuesday, while the number of U.S. cases surpassed 400,000. Nationwide coronavirus infections already reached 200,000 on April 1, meaning the country has doubled its confirmed case count in just one week.

V-shaped recovery less likely

"I don't think it's going to be a rapid" bounceback, former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke told a virtual discussion hosted by the Brookings Institution. While the economy could contract at a 30% annualized rate or more in Q2, he brushed aside comparisons to the 12-year-long Great Depression, saying, "if all goes well in a year or two we should be in a substantially better position." Bernanke also sees interest rates at zero for a long time and said a case can be made to stop bank dividend payouts.

Slashing crude production

Plunging oil demand and dwindling storage options not a coordinated supply cut with the Saudis and Russia, will force U.S. producers to voluntarily cut production 30%-35%, Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Executive Chairman Harold Hamm told S&P Global Platts. President Trump suggested last week that American producers might agree to curtailments to help break the oil price war between Riyadh and Moscow, but "U.S. producers don't need to coordinate between themselves," Hamm said. "That's unnecessary. Each one of them will have his own situation to deal with."

More aid for small business

As the industry reels from the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration asked Congress for an additional $250B in emergency economic aid for small U.S. businesses. That's in addition to the $349B that's already part of the CARES Act signed into law on March 27. More than $70B of the PPP loans have already been processed, which encourage small enterprises to keep their employees on staff and to help them pay overhead costs.

Historic recessions

The French economy shrank the most since World War II in the first quarter, according to the Bank of France, and the outlook for the rest of the year is souring significantly. The central bank estimates a 6% slump, hurt by a coronavirus-induced collapse in supply and demand. Things are also looking grim in Germany. According to a joint forecast from 5 leading German institutes, Europe's largest economy probably shrank by 9.8% in the second quarter, its biggest decline since records began in 1970.

Risk to 'AAA' credit ratings

Australia became the first of 11 nations rated "AAA" by S&P to have been put on negative outlook since the COVID-19 outbreak. The decision came after the country's parliament returned to pass the emergency A$130B ($80B) JobKeeper bill, taking its total tally of fiscal support to A$320B ($197B). "We expect the Australian economy to plunge into recession for the first time in almost 30 years," wrote the S&P, "causing a substantial deterioration of the government's fiscal headroom at the 'AAA' rating level."

Security first

"If we mess up again, it's done," Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric Yuan said in an interview with WSJ. "I really messed up as CEO, and we need to win their trust back. This kind of thing shouldn't have happened." He was referring to the practice of "Zoombombing" - where people gain unauthorized access to a meeting - while user data has also been vulnerable to outsiders' exploitation. "I feel an obligation to win the users' trust back," Yuan added. "We need to slow down and think about privacy and security first. That's our new culture."

Easing listing rules

While the SEC rejected its initial proposal, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is again in talks with the regulator to temporarily ease its listing requirements. That would take the strain off companies that may have fallen out of compliance due to the recent market rout. The last time the exchange temporarily suspended the ongoing listings standards - which stipulate a share price of more than $1 and an average global market cap above $50M for 30 consecutive trading days - was during the financial crisis in 2009.

