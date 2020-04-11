PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: High-Risk, High-Return, High-Yield Value Play

PFLT has performed even worse than the average BDC, but it seems to me that the market has overreacted. A correction, with attendant excess shareholder returns, seems possible.

Junk bonds and other non-investment-grade securities have collapsed in price during the past two months, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Four months ago, I wrote about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), a BDC focusing on medium-sized, private-equity-owned enterprises, a very particular niche market segment, but one that had proven reasonably profitable in the past. I said that PFLT's strong financial, shareholder, and dividend track records made for an outstanding investment opportunity, although there were some credit risk issues that investors should be aware of.

Since I last wrote about PFLT, the BDC has significantly underperformed relative to both its industry peers and the broader equities market. PFLT's performance has been partly due to bearish market sentiment, as investors flee higher-risk investments due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. In my opinion, the performance of many of these securities and BDCs is somewhat detached from underlying expected economic and industry conditions. Default rates will almost certainly spike due to the outbreak, but probably not as much as the market seems to be expecting, or pricing in.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration my analysis and calculations, PFLT is currently trading at a 38%-39% discount to NAV, although these figures are quite sensitive to assumptions, economic conditions, and government policy. Still, it seems more likely than not that PFLT will deliver outsized shareholder returns once economic and market conditions stabilize which will, admittedly, take an undetermined amount of time. PFLT is a high-risk, high-reward investment opportunity, and a buy at these levels.

Business Summary

A quick summary of the company. Readers interested in a more in-depth analysis of PFLT as a company can read my previous article here.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is a business development company, or BDC, focusing on higher-yield, higher-risk, non-investment-grade securities from private-equity owned companies. These are very idiosyncratic securities, so performance is strongly dependent on management capabilities. Luckily for investors, PFLT's investment managers have proven themselves adept at maximizing shareholder returns while minimizing capital losses in the past, with the fund usually outperforming its index, and with annualized losses from non-accruals of less than 0.10% compared to 1%-2% for comparable securities:

Data by YCharts

Performance, however, started to deteriorate during mid-2019, as the fund reported an uncharacteristically large number of defaults. These amounted to about 5% of PFLT's NAV and caused an even greater drop in the fund's price, due to worsening market sentiment:

Data by YCharts

PFLT's price has also collapsed during the past few months, owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, and as we shall soon see, PFLT's price has dropped by more than is warranted by underlying economic and industry conditions, which could lead to outsized shareholder returns once conditions stabilize and market mood improves. Let's take a look.

PFLT NAV Estimate and Analysis

I'll be estimating PFLT's NAV through analyzing both recent price movements and expected default rates of comparable securities. These are very rough estimates, as PFLT doesn't provide investors with the necessary information for a more thorough analysis, and as market volatility and the company's idiosyncratic holdings complicate matters. By my estimates, PFLT's NAV per share has dropped to $10.60-$10.70 as a result of the ongoing economic crisis, and the company is trading at a massive 38%-39% discount to NAV.

Price Movement Estimate

PFLT invests in non-investment-grade securities from private-equity owned companies. This is a rather niche industry segment, but these securities should behave roughly similar to the average non-investment-grade corporate bond. There are several well-known ETFs targeting these securities, including the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), but I'll be focusing on the little-known iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY). USHY invests in a broader array of non-investment grade corporate bonds, including those of smaller companies, and its yield is closer to PFLT's than those of both JNK and HYG, so the fund is the more appropriate comparison:

Data by YCharts

USHY's price has declined 7.88% YTD:

Data by YCharts

Assuming that PFLT's underlying holdings perform about as well as USHY's, I was able to estimate NAV per share values. Results are as follows:

(Source: PFLT 4Q2019 Report - Chart and calculations by author)

Let's quickly explain the figures above.

PFLT's investment portfolio, its non-investment-grade corporate securities, declined in value by 7.88%, the same percentage as USHY's decline, from $1,176 million to $1,083.

PFLT's net assets declined by the same dollar amount, from $502 to $409 million dollars, but the decline was significantly greater on a percentage basis, 18.5%. PFLT's NAVs suffered a comparatively greater reduction because the fund still has to pay the entirety of its loans and credit facilities.

PFLT's NAV per share would be equivalent to $10.6. As the fund currently trades at a $6.5 price per share, this implies that the fund is currently trading at a strong 38.2% discount to NAV.

Default Rates Estimate

I also decided to estimate PFLT's NAV per share and discount to NAV from expected increases in non-investment-grade corporate bonds default rates. The idea behind this estimate is quite simple. If, say, 10% of the fund's holdings default, then the value of the fund's holdings should decrease by about 10%. Results were remarkably similar to the ones above, with PFLT trading at a strong 39% discount to NAV, as per my estimates.

Assumptions are as follows:

Annual default rates increase from 3.1% to 13%, as per S&P estimates.

Default rates remain elevated for a period of 18 months, roughly consistent with the amount of time necessary to develop a vaccine.

Recovery rates for defaulted securities average 50%, roughly consistent with recovery rates for non-investment-grade corporate bonds, and with recovery rates for PFLT's prior defaulted bonds.

From the above, one can estimate future losses/NAV reductions. My calculation is as follows:

Expected increase in losses from non-accruals = (13% - 3.1%) * (18 / 12) * 50% = 7.43%

The figure calculated is very similar, if a bit lower, than the actual losses experienced by USHY and other non-investment-grade corporate bond ETFs. This makes sense, as credit markets generally take into consideration default rates and credit risk when pricing these securities. These securities have declined in value a bit more than implied by default rates, almost certainly due to a flight-to-quality effect and greater credit spreads between investment and non-investment-grade securities. No one wants to invest in junk bonds during a pandemic, and prices reflect that.

In any case, using the figure above, I can do a similar calculation to my previous one to estimate NAV values and discounts for PFLT. Results are as follows:

(Source: PFLT 4Q2019 Report - Chart and calculations by author)

By my calculations, PFLT would have a NAV per share of $10.7 and would be currently trading at a 39% discount to NAV.

Finally a quick note, these two calculations arrived at almost exactly the same figures at least partly by coincidence. Prices for these securities have fluctuated by quite a bit during the past few days, so if I had written this article a bit before or a bit after I actually did the figures would have turned out slightly differently.

Risks and Other Considerations

PFLT seems to offer investors the potential for outsized shareholder returns, but there are several important risks and factors to consider.

First, and most importantly, is the fact that my estimates are just that, estimates, and will not necessarily be proven accurate in the coming months. There are many reasons why this might be the case, but I think that the largest factor to consider is the fact that PFLT's holdings are very idiosyncratic, and default rates are almost certainly not going to perfectly track those of the broader market. PFLT's default rates have fluctuated quite a bit in the past, with the company posting an annualized default rate since inception of 0.27%, but posting a huge loss of 5% of NAV during just one quarter last year. Neither of these figures are consistent with average annual default rates for these securities (2%-3% for the past decade or so), so there is no guarantee that the fund's performance will actually track that of the broader market.

For what it's worth, PFLT doesn't invest in energy companies, which have been particularly hard-hit during the crisis, and seems to invest quite strongly in particularly resilient sectors, such as government services, defense contracting, and tech. Management seems quite upbeat considering the circumstances, but that is basically its job. In any case, although there is no obvious reason why PFLT's holdings should significantly underperform relative to the broader market, this still remains a distinct possibility.

My opinion, which is just that, is that credit market conditions are likely to deteriorate further, complicating matters for many financial institutions. BDCs, especially those focusing on niche products such as PFLT, are likely to suffer from more financial distress than implied by default rates and the prices of comparable securities, but there is enough of a margin of safety to make these companies worthwhile investment.

Second, is the fact that PFLT has consistently traded with a discount since at least mid-2019, due to the aforementioned defaults last year. There is no guarantee that discounts will narrow, especially so for an unpopular fund during a period of significant economic and market stress. PFLT's past discounts were significantly smaller than my estimates, with the fund trading earlier in the year in the $12.0-$12.50 trading range with a NAV per share value of $12.95, equivalent to a 3%-7% discount.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, PFLT could continue trading with a very sizable discount for a year or two, as I see no catalyst until a vaccine is developed and the outbreak starts to recede.

Third is the fact that this remains a leveraged investment in higher-risk securities, with somewhat idiosyncratic and opaque characteristics, during a period of significant economic and market stress. PFLT could underperform if the downturn or outbreak lasts more than expected, if these are more damaging than expected, or due to changing government policy. PFLT invests in non-investment-grade securities from private-equity-owned companies; this seems almost designed to ensure no government help at all.

Fourth is the fact that trading at very sizable discounts means that any and all equity issuances would be extremely dilutive and NAV-eroding. Many BDCs have underperformed due to constantly issuing equity at depressed prices, and although there is no indication that PFLT will do this, this remains a possibility.

Distribution Coverage Analysis - Distribution Cut of +20%

Finally, a quick look at PFLT's distribution.

PFLT's investment managers could perhaps sustain the company's distribution for one more quarter, as default rates have yet to spike, but in the long-term a distribution cut seems almost certain, as the ongoing outbreak leads to further corporate defaults and bankruptcies. PFLT's distribution cut should be equal to its long-term reduction in net investment income per share, which should be roughly equal its reduction in NAV per share, which I've estimated at 18%, plus the current portion of the fund's distribution that remains uncovered, 2%. As such, I expect a distribution cut of at least 20% in the coming quarters. Investors should hope for an even greater cut, so that the fund can start to deleverage and strengthen its balance sheet.

As a final point, if my forecasts prove accurate and PFLT cuts its distribution by 20%, and its share price increases by 35%, its yield would drop to about 10%, slightly above its long-term average, but not significantly so. Point being, my forecasts, taken together, lead to a reasonable conclusion.

Conclusion - High-Risk, High-Reward Investment Opportunity - Buy

PFLT is currently trading at a 38-39% discount to NAV, as per my estimates and calculations. Although these are very rough estimates, they do indicate the possibility of substantial shareholder returns once economic and market conditions stabilize. PFLT is a high-risk, high-reward investment opportunity, and a buy at these levels.

As a final point, I'll be sure to revisit the company once quarterly results are posted, to see how my estimates fared out.

