QDIV: Load Up On These Quality Dividend Growth Stocks When The Time Is Right

The fund's stock picking methodology is very similar to what I try to do with individual stocks in my taxable brokerage account. I want similar exposure in my Roth IRA.

The expense ratio is relatively low at 0.2% and the yield is reasonably high, currently above 4.5%.

Thesis

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that holds a basket of high-quality U.S. dividend growth stocks. The fund focuses on exactly the kinds of stocks for which I'm constantly on the lookout. It screens for companies with good financial strength, high dividends, and low valuations.

Source: Creately

The expense ratio is reasonable at 0.20%, and the 30-day SEC yield currently sits at 4.56%. And a big selling point for the ETF is that it offers monthly distributions. That means that, even if its underlying holdings pay dividends on a quarterly basis, QDIV pays them out every month.

The ETF has a relatively short history, having been incepted in Summer 2018. After a 40% drop in QDIV's share price from mid-February to March 23rd, QDIV has bounced back strongly.

Data by YCharts

Though QDIV is very small by market cap (less than $10 million AUM), and thus less liquid, the ETF's stock picking methodology and relatively high yield are attractive. If the stock market takes another dip during the current bear market, as many expect, QDIV will be one of the primary ETFs I'll be buying in my Roth IRA.

The Portfolio

QDIV begins its stock-picking process by ranking the S&P 500 stocks by both quality and dividend yield. The "quality" score is determined by financial metrics such as return-on-equity, the accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Those considered for inclusion in the fund are those in the top 200 (or top 40%) in both categories. There is no limit on the number of stocks held, but the ETF currently holds 70 components.

Source: Global X - "Quality Dividend Stocks In Volatile Markets"

Component stocks are equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly. No individual sector is allowed to make up more than 25% of the fund. As of March 31st, the largest sector allocation is to financials.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Since the fund's holdings are equally weighted, the top ten by weighting are effectively a glimpse at the most outperforming stocks in recent months. With 70 stocks, equal weighting would produce an exact weighting for each stock of 1.43%.

Source: Global X

If the top ten largest holdings are a picture of the outperformers, then looking at the bottom ten by weighting should give an idea of the worst performers in the list. What, then, are the bottom ten stocks in QDIV? Here they are, from smallest to largest by weighting:

Carnival Corp. (CCL) Kohl's Corp. (KSS) TechnipFMC Plc (FTI) Helmerich & Payne (HP) Unum Group (UNM) American International Group (AIG) Xerox Holdings (XRX) HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) Kimco Realty (KIM) Baker Hughes Co. (BKR)

QDIV's worst performers are mainly concentrated in the energy (FTI, HP, HFC, and BKR), financials (UNM, AIG), and retail (KSS, KIM) spaces. And, of course, CCL will be sold out of the fund during the next rebalance because the cruise line company recently suspended their dividend.

Should the fact that QDIV held a company like CCL be held against the ETF when CCL had to eliminate its dividend completely during the Great Recession? I don't think so. Prior to COVID-19, CCL looked like a great long-term investment, as the huge swell of seniors in the world population acted as a tailwind for cruise lines. Once the pandemic has receded, CCL may yet make a good long-term investment. No one could have seen COVID-19 coming, and thus, I don't think it fair to knock QDIV for holding it as one stock in a diversified portfolio.

Dividend Growth

As previously mentioned, QDIV makes distributions to shareholders on a monthly basis. Often with ETFs that pay out on a monthly basis while holding companies that pay quarterly dividends, the monthly payout will be rather volatile from month to month. Not so with QDIV, which has achieved a quite stable payout month to month.

Source: Seeking Alpha

What's more, that monthly payout has steadily risen as QDIV's underlying stocks have raised their dividends. At the beginning of 2019, QDIV saw a payout boost of 9.6%, and then it gave another hike of 4.7% in late 2019. In the early months of 2020, the payout rose again by 1%.

In a normal market, I would expect QDIV's distribution to grow by around 5-7% on an annual basis.

The stability and frequency of distributions boasted by QDIV is great for both retirees looking for current income and for long-term dividend reinvestors such as myself. Yes, there could be a slight drop in distribution amounts if higher yielding stocks cut their dividends, are sold out of the fund, and the proceeds are put in lower yielding stocks. But if the vast majority of QDIV's stocks do not cut their dividends, which I expect, then that monthly payout should prove resilient going forward.

Conclusion

Many of QDIV's holdings are stocks that I own individually in my taxable brokerage account. But in my Roth IRA, I do not hold any individual stocks, only mutual funds and ETFs. I like the idea of having exposure to these high-quality, reasonably valued dividend growth stocks in my retirement account as well. And I trust that the index's stock picking methodology will produce long-term growth in annual distributions.

That said, I find it a good idea to wait and see if QDIV's share price drops again in the coming weeks as economic data on the fallout from the COVID-19 shutdown trickles out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.