Disney: What The Company Can Do Now

Disney (DIS), like every other company out there, will be traveling a long road to recovery. At least, that's what we all have to assume.

It's impossible to predict the future, long or short, of the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. It is possible some unforeseen positive catalyst may come along that turns this bleak situation around in a couple months, but I'm not counting on it.

In this article, I want to express some thoughts on Disney, what the company can do to navigate itself properly (and prudently) through the rough time, and what exactly the risks are. As far as valuation is concerned, that is a tall order - the stock seems expensive given the downward revisions.

Let me not bury the lede, though, too deeply: if you believe that there is life after CoV-2, then Disney (along with most of the battered market) must be considered a stock to place on a watch list at the very least, and a buy on dips beyond that. I do, though, see further volatility and don't trust current price levels to remain (at the time of this writing, Disney was around $105 per share). Therefore, a dollar-cost-average approach should be utilized.

What Disney Can Do... Now

This section will be about the studio segment, because that is the easiest thing the company can manage. It has the most control over the outcome of this part of the company than any other, in my opinion.

I'm a big believer in day-and-dating films, but probably more specifically, I lean toward near day-and-dating them. Given current closures of theater chains, it therefore shouldn't be of much surprise that I can easily gravitate toward a simple premium video-on-demand release as opposed to a theatrical one. This is what I think Disney may also decide to do, even though management currently seems unwilling to do so.

For those who have been following the media news, studios everywhere are pulling theatrical product in favor of re-scheduling them. It's not a bad move, but it isn't optimal. ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA), for instance, has moved the sequel to A Quiet Place from March of this year to Labor Day. It's not hard to get such a strategy, but to my way of thinking, I'd rather have cash coming in now rather than later. Comcast (CMCSA), interestingly enough, has decided to exploit its ecosystem by programming the new Trolls film on pay-per-view as opposed to delaying it (I believe the film will be available for rent on other platforms as well).

It's a binary choice: new CEO Bob Chapek can forgo current revenue now by moving the slate, or he can place them on digital. Disney certainly is shy about doing this because the theatrical-release model has worked so well; maybe it's worked too well, one might argue, in a strange way that makes execs unwilling, and maybe even unable, to adapt to the current environment. Obviously former CEO Bob Iger's successful shadow looms large over Chapek's decision-making process, rendering him reticent to switch gears in such a profound manner. But if we take the case of Mulan and apply thought-experiment analysis to it, we can ask the following rhetorical question: wouldn't it have been more logical to release the movie now instead of later, on digital? Charge a premium price, then go to physical disc, then to Disney+? Mulan reportedly cost $200 million to make. It was supposed to have been one of the company's big releases of the spring, not only in the States but in international markets, especially Asia. How long should Disney wait to distribute the film... until a vaccine is developed? That's too long. With D+ at its disposal, the company can create its own windows.

It's worth noting that Disney has in fact taken one of its projects intended for the silver screen over to the streaming screen: it just came over the media wire while writing this that Artemis Fowl will hit D+ at some point. Frankly, I thought that film should have been ported to D+ anyway.

Even something like Black Widow could hit premium video, then the streaming service, instead of theaters. Not only would this solve the problem of outlaying much-needed cash for a marketing campaign, but it would also promote D+ and Hulu. There's nothing that says the company can't release these films later on in theaters with special content attached. Disney has in the past engaged special re-releases of cartoons such as Frozen in different editions. Imagine special releases of Marvel/Disney product serving as a celebration of sorts for when the vaccine is in wide distribution - there would be every reason to believe that the company would still make money from the films even after they were sold in other ancillary channels given the pent-up demand to return to normal movie-going habits on the part of the public.

As for needing new product when theaters come back to the marketplace, I agree that is an issue, but during the apocalypse, the innovative will survive. The company could simply mine movies from its library that might naturally lend themselves to re-release and see what happens. Don't mount expensive campaigns for them, just use existing owned-platforms to push the promotion inexpensively. Star Wars movies come to mind as potentially useful for this contingency paradigm.

Let me pull up a table from Disney's Q1 earnings release, which was posted back in February:

Quarter Ended December 28,2019 December 29,2018 Change Revenues: Media Networks $ 7,361 $5,921 24% Parks, Experiences and Products 7,396 6,824 8% Studio Entertainment 3,764 1,824 >100% Direct-to-Consumer & International 3,987 918 >100% Eliminations (1,650) (184) >(100)% Total Revenues $ 20,858 $15,303 36% Segment operating income: Media Networks $ 1,630 $1,330 23% Parks, Experiences and Products 2,338 2,152 9% Studio Entertainment 948 309 >100% Direct-to-Consumer & International (693) (136) >(100)% Eliminations (221) — nm Total Segment Operating Income $ 4,002 $3,655 9%

Disney booked $3.8 billion in revenue for the studio segment, with roughly $950 million of that being profit. The company had a great year in 2019 for theatrical films. My point is there's going to be a lot for which the company needs to make up. This was just one quarter, and the growth rates were over 100% for the top/bottom lines. Disney cannot afford not to release films in some manner right now; it has to support its slate as best it can and get it out into the marketplace even with the multiplex chains closed. Let me be clear: My big fear (and let me be wrong) is we may be facing some economic event beyond just a bad recession (although I do agree with some who speculate the recovery will be swift once a vaccine/treatment arrives). If that is the case, people will want to entertain themselves via technology. There's no sense in not using all of those investments in cable pipes and broadband delivery to maximum advantage... right now.

The company won't be able to make it all up, but there were going to be tough comparisons this year anyway. Again, the company can create its own theatrical window via premium-VOD. It's the premium part that denotes the window - i.e., charge $15-$20 for Marvel's Widow, or Mulan, or the upcoming Pixar film Soul. Based on comments I've read from consumers, a $20 price point - which is a value being assigned to recent prematurely-released films - is not attractive. Disney and other studios could experiment with different price points, or might add something to soften the blow, such as a few free months to a streaming service. D+ could benefit from this.

There is also the problem of the pipeline. If all these movies were to be released on digital now and production is nonexistent, what to do about content in the bank? I did mention re-releasing movies in theaters, and that will help, but it can't solve the problem entirely. There has been word that remote-production might help in some capacity.

One area where remote-production is a natural fit is animation. Right now, at the very least, Pixar and other Disney cartoon studios should be preparing both long-form and short-form content via remote collaboration. That type of production can continue (along with, obviously, the writing side, which never needs to shut down). In fact, Pixar, at the very least, should incubate dozens of short films (don't worry about the usual quest for perfection; keep the quality as high as possible on an accelerated schedule).

I would have to assume movies where people are on their screens will become an invigorated genre the next couple years. For instance, Blumhouse Pictures could use the Unfriended model to make its horror films. Disney could use this, too, for it has exposure to the horror genre via Hulu. There are certainly other ways to do remote filming and editing with various types of ideas. My point is Hollywood can become creative and come up with ways to make this downtime more productive.

Disney's Other Divisions

Although the main part of my article centers on the studio segment, some comment must be made on Disney's other business lines. I'll take up consumer products first.

Consumer products and licensing is obviously suffering greatly. With the parks closed, it's not difficult to understand why - consumers visiting Disney World/et cetera are big buyers of merchandise. That marketplace is gone for the time being. Buying at retail is also being challenged. Sure, parents are probably acquiring some toys to keep quarantined offspring entertained, but the focus is probably on the essentials. We won't really know until management comments on this in the next quarterly earnings report, but it's safe to assume revenue here is going to be down significantly. It wouldn't make any sense if it wasn't.

Disney has an opportunity here to make up some of that lost merchandising ground by promoting its website more than before, and by using digital distribution of games. We don't know how long the parks and certain retail centers will be closed, but Disney does know it can distribute video games online. In recent years, the company seems to have made it something of a priority to license some of its old library product; for instance, the company released games based on The Lion King and Aladdin for today's console generation, as well as on online platforms. For those who may not know, the company has made a lot of video games over the years, and in theory could re-release a lot of them.

The media segment is the biggest part of the company, and it is hurting in terms of advertising. Viewership is not necessarily a problem right now for reasons that are clear, but there have been reports of issues with advertising declines. That too would seem to be an obvious corollary to the coronavirus crisis. The company's broadcasting network, ABC, and cable channels could also benefit from the current movie slate and the library the company has built up over the years. Programming Marvel/Pixar/Wars movies will allow the company to differentiate the media segment, and I might add, as a radical idea (a very radical one), I'd even consider bringing a new movie or two over to the broadcast/cable side first before sending it to streaming. That would make waves and show management's seriousness about competitiveness.

The direct-to-consumer segment, with D+/E+/Hulu, is the focus of most attention. These platforms offer Disney the opportunity to connect with its consumers in the best way possible. It was just reported that D+ has over 50 million subscribers on a global basis. The linked press release didn't mention how many subscribers were in the U.S. This Variety article puts the gain in some perspective. As of February 3, it seems the company has added twenty-one million sign-ups. There is unexpected momentum with the service, probably in no small part because of the virus crisis. Also, the simple fact of international expansion played a part, as India contributed eight million members. But the article also highlights a caution point: content will be needed to combat churn, and right now, Hollywood is shuttered. (Which of course brings me back to the thesis of the article, that management has its work cut out for it in terms of thinking differently, and thinking differently quickly, at that.)

Conclusion

As I look upon Disney, I think the major risk is that the company does not get back to content production soon enough, and it doesn't innovate as fast as it should. That's my big concern, beyond the parks (and the parks problem is significant, obviously, but we have to look at what Disney can do now until that issue sorts itself out). But I've laid out some ways in which the business can prosper even under these seemingly impossible conditions. It would appear, to me at least, that some of my thoughts are obvious conclusions at which the company will arrive. The other big risk, of course, is that the virus crisis worsens and the vaccine development goes off track or will take longer than expected. That will hurt Disney and every other business out there. It's an existential risk that will need more news flow to clarify.

The stock price, however, is a daunting challenge to predict, except to say I think it may be too high now. Revisions are coming in, and they obviously are lower than before, and I don't think the price currently reflects fully that reality. The SA quote system rates the valuation very negatively at the moment. No one can really know what the value of the stock is since this is an unprecedented disruption. The company is scrambling to shore up its balance sheet in the short term, as are other media concerns, and while I do believe Disney survives the crisis, I also realize there will be volatility along the way.

However, this stock has to be on a watch list and should be pursued on down days for those interested in a long-term investment. One great thing about this new era of zero commissions is one can even buy a single share at a time if there is fear about taking on too much risk. Disney, again, does have risk: the risk of a dividend cut (I highly doubt there will be any increase in the dividend at the very least, but I would assume a temporary suspension of the dividend will be a headline event at some point in the near future, which would be a catalyst for a potential decline in share price; I'll also point out it wouldn't be a bad idea to conserve cash in this climate), the risk of not controlling costs and capital expenditures appropriately, the risk of a long-term closure of parks/theaters, etc. On the latter point: I expect the economy to partially open up again perhaps in the summer, but with no vaccine/treatment, and with the prediction (accurate, as far as I'm concerned) that this current outbreak is wave-one of several to come, I'm anticipating big declines in year-over-year numbers at parks and at multiplexes; I just can't see attendance returning to normal right away.

The bottom line is this:

Disney will survive the crisis.

The stock will be very volatile.

When the price is on the downturn, adding opportunistically would be a good strategy in terms of building a long-term position, or adding to a long-term position.

I'm long Disney, and am not panic-selling.

Disney is an iconic brand whose products and experiences will be purchased in large numbers once the CoV-2 crisis ends with a treatment/vaccine in wide distribution (the latter may take quite a while).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.