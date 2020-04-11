Going Long Both U.S. Equities And Precious Metals

I alerted subscribers of my marketplace service to buy US equities and silver between March 30 and April 5, with the positions in-the-money by 3% to 17% currently.

Technical charts show that precious metals (silver) is on the cusp of a strong rebound, and that the broad US equity market remains on a long-term uptrend.

There is a strong historical positive correlation between the Fed's balance sheet and M2 money supply with US equities and gold.

The size of the Fed's balance sheet has expanded to unprecedented highs, and the central bank is determined to flush the financial system with liquidity.

I have a long-term bullish view on precious metals gold and silver, as well as equities. Recent market developments and price action led me to initiate Buy recommendations on silver and equities on my marketplace service "The Naked Charts".

The positions initiated on iShares Silver ETF (SLV), Alibaba (BABA), Visa (V) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) were initiated between March 30 and April 5, and are up between 3% and 17%, as you can see from the table below:

I will break down my analysis into two sections - one to touch on what I mean by "recent market developments", and one to illustrate how I used technical charts to determine my buy entries.

Part 1: Launching Bazookas to Destroy Viruses

Central banks control the money supply in our global economy. This epidemic has shown me two things:

The mandates of central banks are currently expansive and know no boundaries. The larger the crisis, the more aggressive central banks will be in fighting it and its damage to the financial markets.

Viruses pose a health threat, yes, and there are limits to using monetary policies when the global economy is on lockdown. But how can one ignore the efforts of a try-hard Federal Reserve committee that takes it upon themselves to solve the world's problems? Some heroes do not wear capes, they are bespectacled.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (Google Photo Stock)

The Fed announced last week that it would start purchasing high-yield corporate debt, known as junk bonds. Prior to this, the Fed had already decided to venture into buying investment-grade corporate debt and municipal bonds. "Big Brother" Fed clearly had fallen angels like Ford (F) in mind, after Moody's and S&P Global stripped the company of its investment grade status.

These moves by the Fed have been unprecedented. Never has the Fed been a taker of corporate credit risk before, and now it has also decided to take fallen angels under its wing. This poses the question: if equities continue to slide, will the Fed buy equities too? Oh, and on top of this, the Fed is in the midst of executing its QE-unlimited programme as well.

By launching bazookas to destroy the virus, the size of the Fed's balance has swelled to more than $6 trillion (white line in the chart below). Prior to this year, the peak was around $4.5 trillion.

Why this is significant for assets like equities (S&P 500 (SPY) in blue, used as a proxy for equities) and gold (in orange, used as a proxy for precious metals) is that there is a strong positive correlation between the size of the Fed's balance sheet system and these assets. The recent explosive expansion in the Fed's balance sheet could be a leading indicator for equities and gold (GLD) to appreciate in value.

Fed Balance Sheet (in white) vs. S&P 500 (in blue) and gold (in orange)

Source: Bloomberg

Take a look at the M2 money supply YoY growth % (in white) which includes cash, checking deposits, and balances in money market funds. There is a strong positive correlation between the rate of change in money supply compared to the S&P 500 (in blue) and gold (in orange). The recent growth spurt in the M2 money supply could be a leading indicator for equities and gold to move higher.

M2 money supply YoY growth % (in white) vs S&P 500 (in blue) and gold (in orange)

Source: Bloomberg

To summarise, recent market developments which include the Fed opening its purse strings to pump the financial markets with unprecedented amounts of liquidity and money have given me confidence that equities will recover well from their COVID-related sell-off, and precious metals like gold should see all-time highs in the near future.

Part 2: Using Technical Charts for Market Timing

My marketplace service "The Naked Charts" relies primarily on technical charts to identify huge, profitable breakouts, with the premise that all big trends start with a breakout. Hence, the crucial step is to identify a high-probability situation that a breakout will occur.

For precious metals, my current choice of poison is silver rather than gold for two reasons:

First, I believe silver will explode to the upside after enduring a false break below its 5-year support of $13.75. The swift rebound back above $13.75 is a strong sign that this level will serve as a line in the sand going forward. In the next few weeks, I expect silver to continue its rebound towards $16.50 to $17.00 at least.

Second, the ratio of gold to silver is sitting at all-time highs (gold outperforming silver). I expect this ratio to normalise, which means silver to outperform gold in the near term.

Weekly Chart: XAG/USD

Gold to Silver Ratio

Next, I am bullish on the US equity market because the chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Index (DJI) tells me the index is on a long-term uptrend, and that the recent sell-off was just a re-test of a trendline.

The DJI broke out of a bullish megaphone pattern dating back to 1999, with the breakout occurring in 2016. Unless the index breaks below the trendline shown in the chart below, I remain bullish on the broad US equity market. My individual technical charts for Alibaba, Visa and Exxon Mobil were covered exclusively in my marketplace service to my subscribers, which you can take a look at via a free two-week trial.

Weekly Chart: Dow Jones Industrial Index

All in all, I believe price appreciation in assets like equities and precious metals (gold, silver) are strongly influenced by the amount of money in the system. The Fed has flushed the financial system with large amounts of liquidity and money, and I believe this is a leading indicator for equities and precious metals to head higher. In terms of market timing, the technical charts for silver and US equities support this aforementioned view.

Since launching in June 2019, my technical analysis service has generated an absolute return of 67.8% with 38 trade recommendations as of April 2020. Do check out my Marketplace Service at The Naked Charts!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.