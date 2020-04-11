Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of April 12

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 5/14 5/29 0.31 0.32 3.23% 1.26% 18

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday April 13 (Ex-Div 4/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 4/27 0.45 80.49 2.24% 14 Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) 5/6 0.41 60.46 0.68% 11 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 4/30 1 116.65 3.43% 10 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 4/30 0.42 55.72 3.02% 28 Norwood Financial (NWFL) 5/1 0.25 26.59 3.76% 22 RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 5/1 0.175 28.25 2.48% 16 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 4/30 0.19 17.39 4.37% 10

Tuesday April 14 (Ex-Div 4/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 5/15 0.8 177.92 1.80% 15 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 4/30 0.16 32.58 1.96% 50 Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) 4/30 0.385 144.59 1.07% 12 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 4/30 0.36 65.81 2.19% 46

Wednesday April 15 (Ex-Div 4/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Foot Locker Inc. (FL) 5/1 0.4 25 6.40% 10 Pentair Plc (PNR) 5/1 0.19 32.84 2.31% 44 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 4/30 0.67 175.41 1.53% 11

Thursday April 16 (Ex-Div 4/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 5/20 1.03 125.03 3.30% 26 Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 5/15 0.44 69.91 2.52% 57 Graco Inc. (GGG) 5/6 0.175 47.97 1.46% 23

Friday April 17 (Ex-Div 4/20)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 4/15 1.03 2.6% AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 4/15 0.41 3.9% Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 4/15 0.4811 3.8% Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 4/15 0.6 2.9% CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 4/15 1.22 4.0% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 4/17 0.83 3.7% CubeSmart (CUBE) 4/15 0.33 4.8% Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 4/15 0.28 3.4% DTE Energy Company (DTE) 4/15 1.0125 3.6% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 4/15 0.47 1.0% Edison International (EIX) 4/20 0.6375 4.2% EPR Properties (EPR) 4/15 0.3825 17.9% Essex Property Trust (ESS) 4/15 2.0775 3.4% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 4/14 0.27 6.1% Farmers and Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) 4/20 0.16 2.6% Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) 4/15 1.05 4.9% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 4/15 0.42 1.1% International Bancshares Corp. (IBOC) 4/17 0.55 3.8% Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) 4/15 0.33 2.7% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 4/15 1.07 2.7% Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 4/15 0.49 2.5% Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 4/15 0.4 5.4% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 4/15 0.77 1.5% Limoneira Company (LMNR) 4/17 0.075 2.3% Medtronic plc (MDT) 4/17 0.54 2.1% Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 4/15 0.64 1.7% National Fuel Gas (NFG) 4/15 0.435 4.4% Realty Income Corp. (O) 4/15 0.233 4.9% Bank OZK (OZK) 4/20 0.27 5.4% Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 4/15 0.385 2.9% Republic Bancorp KY (RBCAA) 4/17 0.286 3.3% Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 4/17 0.28 1.1% Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 4/15 0.405 2.0% Sempra Energy (SRE) 4/15 1.045 3.2% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 4/15 0.12 5.3% Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 4/16 0.4 3.1% Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 4/17 0.28 7.7% Domtar Corp. (UFS) 4/15 0.455 8.0% US Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) 4/17 0.32 1.8% W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 4/15 1.04 5.9% Xcel Energy (XEL) 4/20 0.43 2.6% York Water Company (YORW) 4/15 0.1802 1.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDT, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.