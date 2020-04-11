Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 12

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no company on the Challengers list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday April 13 (Ex-Div 4/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 5/15 1.18 79.75 5.92% 8 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 5/15 0.36 86.04 1.67% 7 Alamo Group Inc (ALG) 4/29 0.13 98.71 0.53% 6 Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 4/24 0.14 10.75 5.21% 7 Watsco Inc. (WSO) 4/30 1.775 161.48 4.40% 7

Tuesday April 14 (Ex-Div 4/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) 4/30 0.53 37.41 5.67% 6 Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) 5/8 0.06 10.78 2.23% 5 PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) 5/5 1.15 105.42 4.36% 9

Wednesday April 15 (Ex-Div 4/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 6/1 0.2 128.75 0.62% 8

Thursday April 16 (Ex-Div 4/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 5/15 0.205 26.17 9.40% 9 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) 5/5 0.09 38.87 0.93% 5

Friday April 17 (Ex-Div 4/20)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 4/15 0.29 8.0% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) 4/15 0.2625 13.7% AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 4/15 1.59 3.8% Banner Corp. (BANR) 4/17 0.41 4.4% Brixmor Property Group (BRX) 4/15 0.285 10.1% CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 4/15 0.25 5.3% Culp Inc. (CULP) 4/15 0.105 6.0% EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 4/15 0.75 2.6% Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 4/15 0.28 1.6% First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 4/20 0.3 5.0% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 4/20 0.25 2.7% Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 4/15 0.13 4.2% Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 4/16 0.29 3.2% Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) 4/17 0.15 4.4% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 4/14 0.34 3.2% Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 4/17 0.12 4.3% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 4/20 0.53 0.8% Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) 4/15 0.09 3.1% Legg Mason Inc. (LM) 4/20 0.4 3.3% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 4/15 0.205 9.4% Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 4/14 0.285 2.2% MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 4/15 0.475 7.7% National Research Corporation (NRC) 4/15 0.21 1.8% Packaging Corp of America (PKG) 4/15 0.79 3.5% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 4/15 0.215 1.9% Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 4/20 0.085 1.5% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 4/15 0.295 2.2% STORE Capital Corp (STOR) 4/15 0.35 7.6% State Street Corp. (STT) 4/15 0.52 3.4% TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 4/16 0.34 1.8% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP.PK) 4/17 0.25 8.8% Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) 4/15 0.21 6.9% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 4/15 0.42 4.4% Ventas Inc. (VTR) 4/14 0.7925 9.4% Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 4/15 0.68 1.4%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

