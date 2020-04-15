Kite Realty Group: Grocery-Anchored Portfolio, Improved Balance Sheet, Double-Digit Yield

KRG has increased the average base rent of its portfolio over the past several years.

KRG’s balance sheet has lower leverage than ever with no debt maturities in 2020.

Kite Realty (KRG) is a shopping center REIT which over the past few years has transformed both the quality of its portfolio (through increasing average base rent) and the safety of its balance sheet (through reducing leverage). After a sizable amount of dispositions in 2019, KRG’s portfolio looks primed to benefit from “business as usual” rent increases. KRG’s balance sheet appears strong enough to give it enough time to survive COVID-19 and reach that business as usual scenario. I rate shares a buy on account of its attractive 12.6% dividend yield.

Kite Realty

KRG owns 82 shopping center properties primarily from the South and West United States.

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

72% of their portfolio comes from centers with a grocery store tenant and overall the portfolio has strong demographics:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

This is a company which has dramatically improved both occupancy rates and average base rent over the past few years:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

For a rough gauge of how KRG’s properties compare to peers, you can see how their average base rent matches up:

(2019 UBA Presentation)

KRG’s notable distinction is its sector-leading small-shop leased occupancy of 92.5%. Compare this with the 91.3% same property shop occupancy at Regency Centers (REG).

KRG has been investing heavily in redeveloping their properties. Take for example the redevelopment of their property Rampart Commons. In addition to boosting cash flow metrics, KRG was able to replace the former Gap tenants with new tenants such as Athleta, Bluemercury, and North Italia:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

In 2019, SS NOI grew 2.2% on the backs of improving occupancy as well as 9.2% blended cash leasing spreads.

KRG’s 2020 guidance (since withdrawn) called for 1-2% SS NOI growth but FFO per share to decline from $1.66 in 2019 to $1.50 - what gives? The primary reason for the decline was that KRG sold three non-core assets for $544 million at an approximate 8% cap rate, and used the proceeds to acquire $59 million in assets and pay down $391 million in debt yielding a 4.48% average interest rate. Clearly, this disposition activity has had a dilutive effect on the bottom line.

Moving forward, investors can count on SS NOI growth from 1.5% annual lease escalators, anchor boxes coming online, and ongoing redevelopment activity:

(2019 Q4 Presentation)

KRG’s portfolio suggests an optimistic long-term outlook as its highly visible growth profile may once again be highly coveted by the market.

Balance Sheet

KRG’s balance sheet is rated BBB- or equivalent by the credit agencies. Debt to EBITDA stood at 5.9 times, a steep decline from the 7 times range of five years ago and 13.2 times range at its IPO. KRG has no debt maturities until 2022:

(2019 Q4 Supplemental)

KRG has disclosed that they have borrowed $300 million from their $600 million revolving credit facility and now have $350 million in cash on hand.

The bigger risk is that from unsecured debt covenants. We can see the covenants below:

(2019 Q4 Supplemental)

I focus on the first covenant because it is the most strict. From their 2019 10-K, asset value is defined as trailing twelve-month NOI divided by a 6.5% cap rate. This means that in the worst case, asset value can decline to $1.8 billion, NOI can decline to $118 million, and revenues can decline 27% before violating the covenant. I view KRG’s balance sheet as being solid due to lack of near-term debt maturities and ability to cushion significant damage before triggering the covenants.

Valuation And Price Target

KRG’s annualized dividend payout is $1.27 per share, but that might get suspended in the near term. Shares trade at 6.7 times 2020 FFO (again, a symbolic number and should really be considered 2021 FFO), 7.5 times 2020e AFFO of $1.35 (FFO adjusted for maintenance expenditures and straight line rent) and a 12.6% dividend yield.

My 12-month fair value estimate is $18, representing a 7% dividend yield. KRG would likely need to stabilize occupancy rates following COVID-19 in order to achieve that target.

Risks

KRG is likely to suspend the dividend to conserve cash. Given the uncertainty as to when stores can open again, it is arguably very responsible to avoid having to issue debt to fund dividends. Those hoping for near-term dividend safety are advised to stay away, but those looking for a long-term dividend winner may be rewarded for their patience.

It is possible that COVID-19 proves worse than expected, and stores remain closed longer than expected. I am, however, optimistic considering that China opened its economy just over 2 months after locking things down. This, however, remains a big uncertainty. If stores remain closed for too long, then KRG may need to dilute shareholders in order to reduce leverage.

KRG may come out of COVID-19 with extensive vacancies. This suggests that it may need to significantly pare back its dividend even after COVID-19, as it seeks to pay down debt and control leverage. It is possible that KRG will seek to maintain a lower FFO payout ratio and leverage profile moving forward. This may reduce near-term shareholder returns coming out of COVID-19.

Conclusion

KRG has transformed the quality of its portfolio and safety of its balance sheet. The stock is attractive in a return to business as usual, and the balance sheet suggests that it has the time to achieve that. KRG has no near-term debt maturities and shares yield 12.6%. I rate shares a buy.

