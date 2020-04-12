Mirror, Mirror On The Wall (Street), Who Is (One Of) The Ugliest (Market) Of Them All?

Thing is, there's so much more to the US economy than the S&P 500 and Fed that it only requires a short look under the hood to change one's mood.

US earnings season is about to start, and we expect this to function as a harsh reality check for many bulls.

We think not, and the main reasons we don't buy this market are the economy and valuation; none of these are going to improve materially even when the grand reopening is taking place.

Once again, the Fed is saving the day, over and over and over again. Many investors now think that 2020 is a natural continuation of the 2009-2019 rally.

If you asked me how did US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) do this week, I would have said they have performed pretty well, posting the biggest weekly gain since 1974.

Investors have become even more enthusiastic over the Fed's decision to provide another $2.3 trillion in loans to support the US economy.

The recent rally was so quick and intense that over the past two weeks, the S&P 500 has already recovered half the decline it posted during the preceding four weeks.

But is this rally sustainable? Can it keep going like this? Is it justified for stocks to keep moving higher like this? We believe the answer is no.

Another 6.6M of new jobless claims.

Over the last three weeks, there have been 16.5M new initial jobless claims. To put that number into perspective, the highest previous three-week total was 2M, back in 1982.

What about the well-being, buying power, consumption of these people? What is going to happen to it even once the economy reopens? Will things ever be the same for all those people who have become unemployed and now are mostly concern with putting food on the table? They certainly don't think about when they are going to buy their next Apple (AAPL) iPhone or Tesla (TSLA) car. They are not also going to board a Carnival (CCL) cruise ship or book a trip to Italy (EWI) anytime soon.

Think of it for a moment, let it sink. If not for them, as our brothers and sisters, then for your own sake, as someone who is currently buying the "V-shape recovery" narrative of the US economy.

A lot of people in NY and Washington think that the combination of S&P 500 + Fed is pretty much everything there's to know or worry about.

Truth is, there is so much to the US economy than these two. As a matter of fact, most of what there's to it is outside the wings of the large caps and/or monetary policy "cups".

For nearly 50% of small businesses - that account for 44% of the US economy - the shutdown means cash from mom and pop's pockets. They need to fund themselves, cutting into their rainy day savings, or simply taking more loans (if they can, of course).

A small business failure is a direct result of how long the shutdown lasts. These businesses are already in a de-facto shutdown (i.e. little to no cash flow) for way over a month, and the snowball is already rolling, adding immense long-lasting friction to any restart of American normal life.

But let me remind you of the big picture:

Or, you can look at basically any multiple you'd like and figure out what is widely accepted among economists and macro analysts right now: The US market is trading way ahead of the US economy.

And no, I'm not only referring to the current (non-existing) economy, I'm also referring to the near-term economy, once it reopens.

As an example, here's the "Country League Table" of PE10* Valuations of EM and DM.

*PE10 = Price / Average trailing 10 years' earnings

At ~2,800, the S&P 500 is trading within ~17% of the most extreme valuation in US history.

At such valuation, the prospective returns - i.e. how much you may expect to make going forward - are near zero!

We're just starting (not ending!) what will likely be the deepest downturn since the Great Depression.

Investors mustn't expect things to move back to normal just because someone is switching the "re-open" button on. Anyone expecting things to be back to normal (economically) anytime soon is living in an illusion; that is very likely to burst in his/her face soon, certainly inside 2020.

Retrospectively, we can agree that "a successful near-term retest of the March lows" was such a widely-accepted narrative that it's no wonder what we actually got was the exact opposite. Nonetheless, the new consensus is now that thanks to the Fed, we are clear to take off back to the moon (S&P 500 at 3,400) and beyond...

The current "there will be no retest" widely accepted narrative is likely to end up just as the previous narrative has ended - with the exact opposite outcome. Putting it differently, a retest of the March lows is now not only a sensible scenario, solely based on valuation, but it might also deserved to be considered the new base case.

If everything that we've pointed out over the past week hasn't sunk in yet, let us try deliver you all the articles through one image that explains everything that is wrong with the market in one simple image.

