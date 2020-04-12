Coronavirus Roundtable - Still In The Early Innings

The coronavirus outbreak and the effects of COVID-19 have gone deeper and wider than most people would have expected. That applies just as much to markets as anywhere. Whether it's a tech sector that is supporting our new work from home or re-rating as expensive EV/Sales multiples make less sense; a healthcare industry under the spotlight to find a vaccine, a cure, or provide treatment to patients; or various parts of the financial sector that have shown acute strain as the economy goes into the freezer for a few weeks, and what increasingly looks like a few months or more of containment, there are no real safe havens or quiet zones.

When markets go through times like this, macro analysis rises to the forefront of investors' attention. We've certainly seen it at Seeking Alpha, where our most popular articles over the past six weeks have focused on market direction, on analyzing the economy, and on providing ideas on how to manage through this volatility. With a record-speed bear market and then a similarly quick snapback rally, market orientation and pairing that to one's long-term investing strategy seems more important than ever.

We asked our Marketplace macro-focused authors about the market's valuation, the economy, fiscal and monetary stimulus, enduring uncertainty, and how they're positioning themselves amidst all of this. Here's our panel:

Our questions are in header font, and authors' individual disclosures are available at the end of the article.

What's your view on the overall market valuation?

Eric Basmajian, author of EPB Research: The past nine recessions have bottomed with an average multiple of 10x relative to the cycle peak in EPS estimates with a min of 6.8x and a max of 14.7x. When the S&P 500 traded down to 2,200, we saw a multiple of ~12.5x, which is a discount to the long-run average, but still high relative to the past nine recessions. The 2008 recession saw a trough multiple of 7.5x relative to the cyclical peak in EPS estimates.

Joseph L. Shaefer, author of The Investor's Edge:It is still overpriced. As prices have declined so have current and projected earnings, leaving the PE and many other measures of value still at elevated levels.

D.M. Martins Research, author of Storm-Resistant Growth: On average, fair, given what already seemed like the end stages of the expansionary cycle and how stocks had been richly priced ahead of the current health crisis. But I believe an even better question is "where might valuations be unjustifiably de-risked?" In my view, this has become a stock-picker market once again. Strong balance sheets and resilient (i.e. cycle agnostic) business models should not have been punished as much as they were, when correlations headed to 1.0.

The Macro Teller, author of Macro Trading Factory: As funny as it may sound, we view the current market as more expensive (compare to fundamentals) than it was on 2/19! Many people focus on the health/COVID-19 numbers, but the thing to look at is the economy and (future) growth. We don't see how this Fed-induced market is going to assist real growth in a meaningful way. Monetary endless supply won't lift demand, just as it didn't made a big difference during H2/2019. As a matter of fact, the prospects/chances for this to make a difference are now smaller.

Fear & Greed Trader, author of The Savvy Investor: With earnings projections all over the map any discussion on valuation now is simply a "guess". Obviously the market will be looking past this expected trough in earnings. At some point we will be able to assemble a more accurate picture and forecast on valuations. I will add any forecast should recognize the fact that the 10 year treasury is less than 1%.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA, author of The Lead-Lag Report: Impossible to know, and impossible to bet on given tremendous Fed stimulus coming.

Lawrence Fuller, author of The Portfolio Architect:No one has a clue about what the fundamentals are today, so we have to look at history as a guide. The bottom in valuations for the S&P 500 during the last two bear markets averaged 12.7 times peak earnings for the expansions that preceded them. If we use peak earnings of $155 for the year ending in June 2019, we arrive at a bottom of 1,968 for this bear. If we look at the bottom in valuations relative to trough earnings during the last two bear markets, the average was 19.9 times. The problem is we have no idea what trough earnings will be, largely because we don't know when the US economy will be back open for business. If I discount an earnings decline of 40% from the peak to $93 and apply the multiple of 19.9, I arrive at a bottom of 1,850. That said, I think the levitating impact of unprecedented monetary stimulus keeps us from seeing the S&P 500 index fall below 2,000.

The broader market has made a meaningful recovery after the depths of the March bear market - what do you make of the action over the past 6 weeks but especially the past 2 weeks?

Eric Basmajian: This is too short of a time frame for any reasonable economic analysis. With the VIX registering a peak near 90 and realized volatility north of 80% annualized, large swings in both directions are to be expected. The two-week game is more for traders. Long-term investors should have a process and use these swings to re-balance a diversified portfolio of "safe" assets and "risk" assets.

Joseph L. Shaefer: I would love to believe that this bear cycle has ended and it is time to deploy all cash in anticipation of the roller-coaster's next up cycle. But I have only seen a short panic in March followed by exuberance. When I see capitulation and depression I will know we are ready to rumble again. That was my benchmark on March 3, 2009 when I wrote my SA article heralding the end of that bear cycle. One week later the market took off and never looked back.

D.M. Martins Research: Between mid-February and mid-March, the market very quickly anticipated the economic meltdown ahead. Over that period of time, most negative news were presented and absorbed. The historically high unemployment numbers and the disastrous earnings pre-announcements don't seem to be affecting stocks as much, which is good news. I would not bet on equities climbing past all-time highs soon, but volatility may continue to ease.

The Macro Teller: A lot of people buying into the idea of a new bull market due to the FED unlimited QE. This is a false narrative, the FED limitless QE by itself does not create a bull market. However, unlimited QE can magnify a bull market if the underlying equities had earning growth, which in turn require revenue growth, which in turn requires end user demand. Buybacks can also play a role in terms of amplifying earnings growth, but they are less of factor today due to high corporate indebtedness and declining revenues, declining cash flow, and diminishing aggregate demand. In previous QE episodes, there was a genuine improvement in underlying demand, this is not the case today, far from it.

Fear & Greed Trader: An unprecedented decline, meets an unprecedented rebound. Some positives have emerged recently. Far more than the typical "Bear " market rally. These signals should NOT be dismissed. As we move forward it will be extremely important to follow what could be a "game changing" development.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: As stated on March 6 in my Seeking Alpha article, "The Melt-Up In Stocks To Come," multiple indicators that are tracked in The Lead-Lag Report suggested a risk-on setup was likely due at the end of that month. To me, the direction is not a surprise, but the viciousness of the advance was. I am considerably more neutral now given lack of confirmation by other intermarket relationships in the prior few trading days.

Lawrence Fuller: The past two weeks look like nothing more than a technical bounce from a deeply oversold condition, as the S&P 500 recovered 50% of its 34% bear-market decline to what are now significant overhead resistance levels. That's not unusual for bear markets. The bounce was fueled by a modest improvement in sentiment as the curve began to flatten in several hot spots around the world, including New York City. Discussions of plans to reopen the economy and Bernie Sanders dropping out of the Presidential race also boosted investor sentiment, but it was the details of the Fed's plan to buy everything but stocks in its Main Street Lending Program that supercharged the rally. Now I think the focus will shift to dismal Q1 earnings reports and clueless Q2 outlooks, frustrating delays is dispersing funds to businesses and consumers, extensions of shelter-in-place orders in many states and the emergence of new hot spots in places like Florida. A retest of the lows seems inevitable, even though it is the overwhelmingly consensus view.

What should investors focus on regarding the unprecedented degree of global fiscal and monetary stimulus?

Eric Basmajian: Investors should not panic and jump to "hyperinflation" as their base case assumption. Gold is a critical part of any balanced portfolio, but investors should caution betting the house on any single asset. Using a combination of market-based signals, including breakeven inflation expectations, commodity prices, currency cross rates, and a variety of economic data points, it is clear that disinflation is the more proximate risk. As the data changes, investors can begin to prepare for a different landscape by shifting their already balanced portfolio in the direction of the assets that are most likely to benefit from the next environment.

Joseph L. Shaefer: After we beat this virus into submission, we still need to deal with the economic consequences. As investors, our focus should be on the Big Picture of inflation caused by the massive infusion of cash, on the return of complete liquidity to the credit markets (which dwarf the equity markets in size and volume,) and on the balance sheets of individual firms, many of which took on far too much debt when money was almost free. Paraphrasing Daniel Drew’s take on short-selling, "He who sells what isn't his'n, must buy it back or go to pris'n,” my dictum is "He who borrows what isn't his’n, must pay it back or go to pris’n." Stick with the cleanest of balance sheet firms.

D.M. Martins Research: I would keep an eye on inflation and yields. Regarding the former, the main risk associated with the vast increase in liquidity is a rise in prices. While I don't think that this will happen in the near term, inflationary pressures (maybe facilitated by supply-side factors) could limit the generosity of governments and central banks. On the latter, I believe it is healthier for the economy if rates remain off the zero mark and the yield curve remains upward sloping. Otherwise, the effectiveness of monetary stimulus may start to diminish.

The Macro Teller: Today the global economy is in free fall, companies in multiple sectors are caught in a pincer between stretched balance sheets and collapsing end user demand. The FED unlimited QE can't fix the demand problem since the underlying cause is a health crisis. As the extent of the virus induced economic collapse becomes evident in corporate earnings, stocks will decline sharply, and despite the system being flooded with liquidity, investors wont step in since the deterioration in demand fundamentals can't be solved with liquidity. This is what we see right now.

Fear & Greed Trader: Instead of offering an opinion on what may be right or wrong on how the central banks around the world have responded, it is simple, follow the price action in the markets.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: The very real potential that we have an economic depression and bubble in stocks at the same time.

Lawrence Fuller: Investors should recognize that the size of the stimulus and speed with which it is being delivered will mitigate the damage to the economy and markets to such a degree that we avoid the most dire predictions of a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. Markets will recover in advance of the economy, bottoming coincident with the deepest point of economic contraction this summer. Therefore, maintaining some exposure to risk assets is prudent unless you can pick the bottom. I will be gradually increasing my exposure to risk as I think we approach that inflection point. Today's stimulus efforts are more consumer-focused than the QE programs implemented after the financial crisis in 2008. The last recovery saw minimal consumer price inflation, because all of the stimulus was focused on creating a wealth effect that inflated markets. This time inflation will rear its ugly head and the yield curve will steepen. There will be a pent up demand for goods and services when the economy reopens, further fueled by helicopter money being sent to many households that do not need it.

How much does the pre-corona market starting point matter for where we are now, and if it does matter, how?

Eric Basmajian: Before the virus, the growth rate in the economy was declining, falling from 3.2% in 2018 to 2.3% at the end of 2019. Furthermore, risk assets were grossly overvalued, which contributed to the rapid decline in stock prices. Asset prices, as mentioned above, are not "cheap," which may mean this cycle ends with a more substantial peak-to-trough decline in some pockets of the market than many investors were prepared for. Pockets of value are certainly available, but not yet on a broad index level.

Joseph L. Shaefer: It matters not one whit. That was then, this is now. Welcome to the current reality.

D.M. Martins Research: This is one of the hardest questions to answer, because we do not know how much economic activity will be permanently erased by the COVID-19 crisis, or if a second outbreak might throw markets off balance again. Should a large number of businesses shut down for good and unemployment settle at a much high level than the 3%-4% that we have become accustomed to, looking in the rear view mirror for steady-state market prices might not make much sense. In that case, recovery to pre-corona levels might take the same 12-24 months that it usually takes for an average recession to flush through the system.

The Macro Teller: This is a completely different ball-game, which means that the past, pre-corona market is irrelevant. Anything that analysts were based on (past results) is obviously meaningless, and future forecasts are pure hopes at best. The reason is simple: "Re-opening" the economy doesn't equate 2019-like numbers in the foreseeable future. Most analysts are forecasting a full recovery within 1-2 years. We're not even getting into the question whether this is possible or not, We're at the stage were we claim that nobody knows (r in position to know) how future earnings will look like, and thus these models are predominantly hopes (based on adjustments to past results) rather predictions (based on completely unknown future results). Either way, this is like shooting in the dark.

Fear & Greed Trader: It was very important. By all measures the S&P was overbought in the short term. From time to time, that was not unusual during the Bull market. However, when an overbought market meets a black swan event the results are devastating losses.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: Not sure it matters much. Yes the economy and markets were strong, but no one really had a backup plan for this before it happened.

Lawrence Fuller: I think it matters in terms of how much of prior bull-market gains were lost during the bear markets that followed. The S&P 500 peaked in February at 3,386 before the pandemic. David Rosenberg recently pointed out that since WWII the average bear-market reversal has been 71%, while the median was 54%. That puts us in a range of retracement of 1455 to 1798 from the all-time highs. I think that range would be reasonable if it were not for the unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus that is already on its way. It took a year after the recession started for the federal government and Fed to respond in force to the Great Financial Crisis. Today's stimulus is far greater and is being delivered just as the recession is beginning. This supports my outlook that we bottom closer to 2,000, which is a 40% retracement.

What is the biggest source of uncertainty you are watching for, and how are you trying to gauge that uncertainty?

Eric Basmajian: The mortgage market, both commercial and residential, are areas of the economy that are stressed and have not received much attention in terms of liquidity facilities. It is unclear how the three month forbearance period will be resolved. Defaults are likely.

Joseph L. Shaefer: The same source of uncertainty that I always watch for. I can not predict the arrival date of the next pandemic or the next moronic fascist state that seeks to acquire nuclear weapons and delivery capability. If black swans were predictable they wouldn't be black swans. But I do try to gauge the madness of crowds. I once reviewed Mackay's "Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds" and Gustave Le Bon's "The Crowd" for SA readers. I think these are more valuable to understanding crowd mentality than any of the hundreds of articles or books written since.

D.M. Martins Research: The number one uncertainty, in my view, is how much economic activity might be permanently impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Thinking in extremes, a bounce back to pre-crisis economic conditions should mean a spike in stock prices over the next couple of months. On the other hand, if unemployment and GDP remain weak for very long, we could be facing a very harsh recession ahead. I think the upcoming earnings season will be crucial in gauging which way we are heading, as we begin to hear about the 2020 outlook from the corporate executives themselves.

The Macro Teller: First and foremost, the false assumption that "reopening" equals "back to normal". It may take many more months for things to move back to normal. With every day that goes by, the recession is deepening and the math is simple: When you fall 20% - you "only" need to recover 25% to the point where you were before. But when you fall 50% - you need a 100% recovery to the point you were in before. We're mostly concern with how deep this recession is going to be (and it's going to be very deep), thus how quickly we get this "+100%" (if we, at all, can) and what will be the number of unemployed. We estimated 14-15M early in the game and we stand by this number (if not higher) right now. Anyone who expect these people to be re-hired as soon as we re-open may need to change the lenses he/she is using.

Fear & Greed Trader: The largest uncertainty is not IF the economy will be reopen, it is how we all will react to the new 'norms' social distancing, etc. How long might it be before we get anywhere close to 'normal'.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: Probably an overshoot by central banks. The curve has flattened faster, and the hysteria on the fiscal and monetary side likely creates severe moral hazard longer term.

Lawrence Fuller: It is how quickly people return to normal activity and spending patterns once the virus has been contained and quarantines end. I think the majority will return to business as usual rapidly, especially if there is a treatment available this fall that keeps those infected in the future out of the hospital and off ventilators. I will be looking for the peak in active cases as an indication of how long it will be until quarantines end, as well as progress on treatments and a vaccine. Additionally, I'm concerned about a resurgence in the fall if we reopen too soon, and the entire process of a nationwide shut down must start all over again. I'm gauging that possibility on whether policies decisions are made by politicians or the medical experts.

Are there areas of the market that you are especially avoiding or especially interested in?

Joseph L. Shaefer: Of course. During a bull cycle I often take some of my profits and build a solid foundation of quality income holdings to protect against the next bear. For the many decades I have been in this business, that always provided a buffer against decline. Not this time! I lost more in the credit liquidity crunch that sent "safe" income shares, preferreds, ETFs and mutual funds reeling than on the equity side, where my practice of placing trailing stops prevented severe loss. Once burned, twice shy. Besides, when we finally reach a bottoming area, I always prefer owning the best-financed, best cash-flow, best growth companies, so today I am avoiding the allegedly safe securities purchased solely for income and buying in small increments on every down day the best-financed, best cash-flow, best growth companies.

D.M. Martins Research: At the core of my equities investing strategy are (1) diversification and (2) predictability of financial performance. So, on the one hand, I find it important to hold a blended basket of defensive and aggressive names in a portfolio, in a properly risk-balanced fashion -- in other words, both packaged foods and tech are fair game. On the flip side, I tend to scale back on volatility (of financial results and market prices) during times of uncertainty. So I remain diversified but highly cautious of the energy and airline sectors, and would only buy shares in either on a case-by-case basis.

The Macro Teller: We believe that this time IS different and therefore we are playing this market in a very hedged stance, expecting longs to do better than shorts (so far so good).

The main sector we avoid (since 2020 started) is Financials (for example) and the asset-classes where we have the highest conviction (=doesn't equate highest potential return) are:

1. Precious metals - When many trillions are being injected into the economy, and although this is a crowded trade, we simply don't see much of a "choice" for gold (mostly) and silver.

2. Corporate HY bonds, where we are big buyers over the past two weeks. When a bond of a BDC, mREIT, or MLP pays you 20%-30% YTM, we see no reason to chase the common. As a matter of fact, the total return of the bond over the next 2-3 years might be higher than the stock you're chasing, while you take a lower risk than the stock comes with!

Fear & Greed Trader: I reviewed my holdings and used the rally to discard any name that "may" have liquidity issues. Any companies that will have a hard time in the new post COVID environment. The focus switches to names that will not be affected as much, and may actually benefit from how we go about our daily routines now. Healthcare, Technology were favorites in the Bull market, and many of those names are favorites today. Plenty of companies in those sectors will be able to weather this economic storm.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: I think Energy is a risky contrarian trade that could yield asymmetric profits.

Lawrence Fuller: I am interested in areas of the market that will benefit from a weaker dollar, deglobalization, a resurgence in inflation and a steepening of the yield curve that comes from higher long-term interest rates. My investment strategy dictates always maintaining exposure to gold, which I have increased, as well as my exposure to commodities in general. I think the material sector will benefit from this macroeconomic backdrop, especially with proposals for infrastructure spending in the coming year.I'm generally avoiding areas of the market that were associated with the hunt for yield in the years leading up to this bear market. This is where deleveraging and rising rates will have the most adverse impact.

How are you positioning for the months ahead?

Eric Basmajian: I am positioned defensively, although less so than prior to the virus outbreak. I am happy to wait for economic fundamentals to improve or for a larger margin of safety to appear in risk asset valuations. With total portfolio gains over 3% year-to-date, there is no reason to jump the gun and add more exposure to risk-assets before the risk-reward profile is favorable.

Joseph L. Shaefer: Did I mention in the previous question, "owning the best-financed, best cash-flow, best growth companies"? For me that means the large cap, deep-pocketed titans in the health care, energy, technology, financial services (but not banks), and industrial -- mostly aerospace and defense -- sectors. With my clients in 70-80% cash I am buying shares of my favored companies in these sectors. I buy incrementally, a little today, a little tomorrow. I will never buy at the absolute bottom this way but only liars one-time-lucky investors will do that (and then often confuse brilliance with luck!) We will then own great companies at a fair price and enjoy the coming bull cycle. Take it from an old guy -- the bear will end.

D.M. Martins Research: I'm staying consistent with my tried-and-tested investment system. In other words, I remain diversified across asset classes, holding less than 50% of the portfolio in stocks. Within equities, I maintain a 50/50 split between defensive and aggressive names. What has changed is the addition of a few holdings that I believe have been unjustly punished over the past few weeks. For example, I just brought in a couple of utilities stocks to my All-Equities SRG portfolio, after both sold off by as much as 35% off their peaks for no good reason.

The Macro Teller: The Fed QE money will mostly end up propping up zombie companies that in theory should go bust, but won't since the Fed wont let them fall. This is exactly the Japanese experience which ultimately led to a 30 years bear market in the Nikkei (The Japanese central bank balance sheet is currently bigger than Japanese GDP yet the stock market is at half its 1989 high). Even if a vaccine is ultimately found (or herd immunity is attained) by the time it is there the damage to the economy and corporate balance sheets will take years, if not decades, to fix.

Fear & Greed Trader: Using this opportunity to "upgrade' my portfolio, Culling stocks that I believe will lag. Adding to stocks that offer opportunities in the post-COVID economy. Stocks that REMAIN in BULLISH Long-Term trends even after a 34% decline in the indices. Going forward companies like AMZN, ABBV, BABA, CHGG, DOCU, GOOG, FB, NFLX, VZ are just a few names that I expect will do well in 2020 and beyond.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: Everything I do in The Lead-Lag Report is about identifying conditions that favor an accident in markets with specific, award winning risk-on, risk-off signals. I think positioning matters less than being tactical. This is a trader's market for now.

Lawrence Fuller: I remain on defense with my asset allocation, as I was at the beginning of the year in anticipation of this bear market, but I am also prepared to tactically pivot to offense when oversold conditions in the market present themselves. I did this in March by adding exposure to stocks in my model portfolios after the bear-market decline. I have since been reducing exposure and adding to my hedges as the market recovered 50% of its losses. Provided the volatility continues, I will continue to look for opportunities to repeat this process in the months ahead with the objective of gradually improving the quality of my holdings and positioning for the ultimate bottom in this bear market.

How long do you think until the economy will be more or less back to normal, and what does this mean for the markets?

Eric Basmajian: There is not enough data available to accurately asses this time table. We still do not have a definitive answer as to when "lock-downs" will end or what the process of re-opening the economy will look like. Speculating on this eventuality remains a guess.

Joseph L. Shaefer: I imagine it will take 8-24 months to establish equilibrium across the board in the US economy. However, the market is a predictive mechanism, not a concurrent one. We buy with the idea that we will sell at a profit sometime in the future. For some, they will hold, or claim they will, forever. For most, if they see profits after 8 months or so, they are quite happy to take them. If I am correct and stabilization is in evidence by year-end, this market should be bottoming in 3-2-1...well, sometime in the near future after what I believe will be a re-test of the lows that leaves most investors feeling crushed and despondent. (While, all around them, lie fine companies whose shares they were happy to buy at twice the price a couple months ago! Ah, the madness of crowds...)

D.M. Martins Research: As I mentioned above, this is perhaps the hardest question at this moment. Anyone who claims to know the answer is probably just confused.

The Macro Teller: Here's the thing: Re-opening is important, but it's only the first station along a long journey to recovery. Reopening doesn't mean that cruise ships will be filled, that travel agents won't be able to handle the number of bookings to Italy, or that more people than ever before will decide that this is the right time to buy a new car. Many businesses will continue to struggle, default rates/chapter-11 filings will soar, and we expect US consumption will take many more months, if not years, to move back to its previous highs. People will save more, people will delay major/costly decisions, and people will be more cautious. Using an average, not-so-cheap, 15x multiple, the S&P500 at 2800 can only be justified if you expect EPS of near $190/year. Good luck with that waiting for this to happen in 2021... We believe that since the risk is (clearly) higher, investors should demand a more attractive multiple than 15x, and forecasts should be way more realistic. even if you only use 13x and $170 (or 14x and $160), you get a reasonable, not super-attractive (!) valuation a level which is more or less in-line with the recent lows of the market.

Fear & Greed Trader: If I stated any time frame , it would merely be a "guess". I have always looked out in 3-6 month increments. Longer than that can get an investor in serious trouble. They can become married to a strategy and miss the changes that are taking place right in front of them. I always assess, reassess, and assess again.

Michael A. Gayed, CFA: Probably sooner than most think. Not sure it will matter for markets though as stocks are disconnected from the facts on the ground regardless.

Lawrence Fuller: I think we will see economic activity start to pick up by June, provided we have containment, which is conditioned on not reopening the economy too soon. There will be an initial surge that reflects pent-up demand for goods and services, but it will be followed by a lull once that demand is met and the fall approaches. If there is a treatment for the virus which significantly reduces hospitalizations, then I think most consumers will have the confidence to resume normal activities by year end. If there is a resurgence of infections in the fall, then all bets are off.The Fed is determined to re-inflate financial asset prices, which will disappoint the most ardent of bears looking for a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. The Fed won't let it happen. While I don't expect a return to the all-time highs for stocks anytime soon, Fed actions to date will go a long way towards mitigating the damage to the downside. Liquidity is what fuels markets, whether we like it or not, and there is a tsunami of it on the way.

Thanks to our panel for shedding some light on what is still a very clouded market. Check out their work at any of the links above.

We continue this series tomorrow with a market outlook piece - similar to today's, but with a little bit more emphasis on technical or quant analysis. We will be doing roundtables on fixed income, dividends, gold & miners, global stocks, short selling, and are open to other topics if you have any requests, let us know below or in a direct message to SA Marketplace.

