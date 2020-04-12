Is The Bear Market Over And Is It Time To Buy?

Save some ammo for the inevitable dips that are sure to follow as we get economic and earnings reports in the weeks and months ahead.

Specifically, I'll look at the biggest one-week market rallies and try to draw some conclusions about what's likely to come next for the market.

Setting the table

For the week that ended on April 9, 2020, we saw a monster rally in the S&P 500 - up 12.1%. It capped a 25% rally off the low, which was set on March 23rd. Can this rally be sustained? Or is it just a classic bull trap?

I've had a number of inquiries lately from clients who are asking if it's time to get back into the market. I don't have a definitive answer, but I do have history as a guide.

I looked at the biggest one-week gains for the market since 1950 and calculated what happened after 3, 6, 9, and 12 months. The table below shows the results.

There's a lot to unpack here, so let's start with the easy stuff. There have been 42 big up weeks since 1950. What's a big up week? A week that is a 3-Sigma event, meaning that it's 3 standard deviations above the normal range.

What has happened after these big weekly gains in the past? There's good and bad news.

On average, the market is higher by roughly 16.5% 12 months later. You could stop there and say "that's good enough for me." But the bad news is that the market has also been lower by 25% 12 months later. That happened after the big up week in March 2000.

There are several other examples from the table that show significant losses after big up weeks, so the lesson is to tread lightly.

Introducing the Triple Cross Indicator

In my quest to find the bottom of this bear market as well as all others, I came up with a handy tool. I queried my historical database and asked it to show me three moving average crossovers - short, intermediate, and long term.

My statistical software obliged and presented the chart below. After backtesting, I determined that the safest time to re-enter the market is when all three moving average crossovers cross above the green line from below.

As of today, April 9, 2020, two lines are above and one line is below. When all three lines are above the green line, a bull market is assured with 87% confidence, using Bayesian probability.

Some very smart people have asked me the following: "Aren't you giving up much of the gains while you are waiting for the long (brown) line to catch up to the red and black lines?" To which I answer, yes. But what I gain by waiting is the painful and dispiriting whipsaws that accompany impatient investors who don't want to wait for confirmation.

Final thoughts

This article is based on history, but history can only take us so far. I also have experience and judgment, and I don't think we've seen the bottom of this bear market yet.

It's reasonable to start nibbling on the long side as long as you don't go all-in. Save some ammo for the inevitable dips that are sure to follow as we get economic and earnings reports in the weeks and months ahead.

