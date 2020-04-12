Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Welcome to Wall Street Brunch, our preview of stock market events for investors to watch during the upcoming week. You can also catch this article a day early by subscribing to the Stocks to Watch account for Saturday morning delivery. Podcast listener? Subscribe now to receive Wall Street Breakfast by 8:00 a.m. every trading day on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Major U.S. banks step into the earnings confessional this week to lead off the Q1 earnings season. While the group wore the villain's hat during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, households and companies are looking to banks this time around for relief as the pandemic disrupts economic activity. Analysts will be digging into what bank execs say on loan loss reserves, trading revenue and dividend strategies in particular. On the economic front, the retail sales report for March will be in focus as economists project a 6% Y/Y drop. The Empire State Manufacturing Index report, industrial production data and another round of ~5M-7M jobless claims will be closely watched as well. The IMF is due to issue its updated outlook for the global economy in the week ahead, and on the corporate front, there is some chatter that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could make an announcement on the new lower-cost iPhone 9.

Earnings spotlight: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) on April 14; Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) on April 15; Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Bank of New York (NYSE:BK), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on April 16; Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) on April 17.

IPO watch: A couple of interesting IPO share lockup expirations hit the calendar next week. Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is up 33% over the last week just ahead of the 270-day lockup period expiring for sales of blocks of two-thirds of positions. Meanwhile, former Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) subsidiary BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) has an IPO share lockup expiration date of April 15. Shares of BRBR trade 21% above where the IPO was priced. As the pandemic continues on, it appears more unlikely that some of the blockbuster IPOs expected this year will fire off. That list includes Cole Haan (CLHN), Airbnb (AIRB), Postmates (POSTM), Robinhood, Snowflake, DoorDash (DOORD), Asana (ASANA) Instacart (ICART), Wish, Palantir (PALAN), Rackspace [owned by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)], Didi Chuxing (DIDI), Topgolf [Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has a stake], Stripe (STRIP), Madewell (MDWL) [a Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) retail partner] and McAfee [Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has a stake].

M&A tidbits: The walk date on the Waste Management (NYSE:WM)-Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) deal arrives on April 14. Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) shareholders vote on the merger with Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on April 16.

COVID-19 vaccines and treatments: As clinical trials related to COVID-19 continue to ramp up, the focus next week will start to shift on which vaccines and treatments have the best chance to make it to mass production. There has been a lot of discussion about Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) cocktail antibodies and Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine candidate. Other companies racing ahead with vaccine trials at various stages include BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX), Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO), Johnson & Johnson, Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT), CSL Behring and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). Treatment candidates are being worked on by privately-held CalciMedica, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK), CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY), Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA), Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and more.

Spotlight on Moderna: Moderna (MRNA) will host its Vaccine Day on April 14. Presentations from CEO Stéphane Bancel, Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks and key opinion leaders will focus on mRNA vaccines and the company's core prophylactic vaccines modality.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): The dividend announcements have been coming in at a furious pace, including a large number of companies suspending payouts due to cash-saving efforts amid the pandemic. Forecasted changes ahead include American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to $0.53 from $0.50, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to $0.20 from $0.19, Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to $0.45 from $0.43, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to $0.7683 from $0.7450, Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to $0.01 from $0.25, Cedar Realty (NYSE:CDR) to $0.01 from $0.05 and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to $0.265 from $0.3825.

OPEC+ repercussions: Crude oil futures could move higher next week as OPEC and its allies continue to work on production cuts. Global consumption of oil has plummeted due to travel bans, lockdowns and reduced economic activity tied to efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. The disruption has impacted oil majors, offshore drillers, oil service companies, pipeline players and almost everyone upstream and downstream. It sets up for some more volatile trading in the week ahead on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Total (NYSE:TOT), BP (NYSE:BP), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Apache (NYSE:APA), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to name a few. There's also the tanker stocks to consider. What is in store for Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG), DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), International Seaways (NYSE:INSW), Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) amid the pandemic uncertainty?

Business updates: Alongside Q1 earnings, Amarin will provide an operational update on matters including COVID-19, the company's planned appeal in the ongoing patent litigation related to VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) in the U.S. and plans for international expansion. Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW) has a fireside chat scheduled with Credit Suisse on April 13. Volt Information Sciences (NYSEARCA:OTC:VOLT) has an investor meeting webcast on tap for April 14. Vir Biotechnology is hosting a Key Opinion Leader call and presenting an update on its Phase 1/2 hepatitis B virus clinical trial with small interfering ribonucleic acid VIR-2218 on April 15. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) will post its March machine sales tallies sometime during the week. In February, global machine sales were down 11%.

Credit card chargeoff reports: One of the first post-pandemic stress tests of U.S. consumers will arrive next week, with American Express (NYSE:AXP), Bank of America, Citigroup, Capital One (NYSE:COF), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) all due to post chargeoff and delinquency reports.

Data watch: The containerboard/packaging/paper sector will see shipment and pricing data come out next week. The industry is going through serious disruption with office workers at home and overall economic activity subdued, although e-commerce is still buzzing. It all adds up to a potentially volatile week for International Paper (NYSE:IP), WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), Sonoco Products (SON), Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), Greif (NYSE:GEF), Domtar (NYSE:UFS), Verso (NYSE:VRS) and Cascades (OTCPK:CADNF) as the data pours out.

Virtual biotech conferences: The Needham and Company 19th Annual Healthcare Conference is going to a virtual format. Presentations are expected from Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII), Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA), Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM), Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL), Invacare (NYSE:IVC), I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB), Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL), Altreca (NASDAQ:BCEL), Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL), Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR), Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH), Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA), Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI), KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV), TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR).

Barron's mentions: There is a warning sounded that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) will need to take painful write-downs for its Vision Fund over the next few weeks. WeWork (WE), Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Oyo Rooms are just a few of the huge investments that have misfired for the fund. Amid the flurry of dividend cuts and payout suspensions, durable utility companies like American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are seen as safety bets for dividend stability. The cover story this week makes the argument that life won't be the same after the pandemic is over. "The pandemic is reshaping consumer, corporate, and government behavior. Long-held assumptions have been discarded. Deficit hawks have barely made a peep as policymakers spend trillions of dollars to stabilize the economy. Universal health care and social safety nets, once deemed too radical, are getting more mainstream attention," predicts the publications. Battle-tested investors are seen ending up being more cautious in what could be a reversal of the frothy last few years.

Sources: Bloomberg, MarketWatch, CNBC, Bloomberg, Nikkei Asian Review, EDGAR