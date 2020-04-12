Pioneer Natural Resources: A Unique Play

Shares are not necessarily cheap based on the recent earnings metric compared to some other peers, yet this is somewhat of a unique play.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is a name which has seen a relatively modest bounce from the recent lows, as the entire sector has been feeling the brunt of a non-convincing deal to provide some sort of supply/demand balance in the global oil market. This might be explained by the fact that shares are not necessarily very cheap based on trailing earnings power, which in its turn is the result of the inherent quality of Pioneer, as quality in terms of the balance sheet and assets is what will distinguish the winners and losers in this downturn.

Premium Permian Plan

Pioneer is a pure play on the Permian, and in fact on the Midland basin where it holds 680,000 net acres, according to the last investor presentation, dating early March 2020. The company claims to be by far the largest producer in the basin with low-cost and high return horizontal wells. Furthermore, more than 60% of production is in the form of oil as the interesting factor is that 90% of oil pricing is tied to Brent instead of WTI, and given the divergence in both price benchmarks, that is comforting.

The company produced 341,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in 2019, with the exit rate being significantly higher than that, as oil production totaled 211,000 barrels per day. Given the size of the acreage, the company furthermore believes that it has a resource base of around 10 billion barrels.

Early March the company guided for continued production growth in 2020 with oil production at the midpoint seen increasing to 240,000 barrels per day, while total production is seen at a midpoint of 393,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. This should be achieved on the back of a $3.0-$3.3 billion capital spending budget.

The world of early March is of course a complete world as today as Pioneer announced on the 16th of March that it was cutting capital spending to just $1.7-$1.9 billion, as the company expected $500 million in free cash flow based on $35 prices for the remainder of 2020 (talking WTI here, not Brent). Based on this budget, oil production is seen flattish in 2020 as the company furthermore has added to hedges in the first half of March. For your reference, WTI was trading at $29 on the 16th of March, still above current levels of $23 as those hedges are a good decision, provided that prices do not spike sharply above the $30 mark from here.

Note that the outlook was based on WTI of $30-35 for the year and the company would be making changes to the spending plans based on reality, with so far prices overshooting dramatically towards the downside, suggesting spending budgets could fall further.

A Look At The P&L And Balance Sheet

Pioneer ended 2019 with a $1.7 billion net debt load, yet held $631 million in gross cash and had not tapped any of its $1.5 billion credit line. With the company reporting an adjusted EBITDAX number of $3.8 billion, a leverage ratio of 0.4 looks very modest compared to peers which often employ much higher leverage ratios.

The company generated $9.3 billion in revenues in 2019, but this includes a very large essentially trading business on top of simple product revenues from production. Roughly half of sales are derived from oil and gas trading which is quite profitable, bringing in about $300 million.

Production revenues totaled $4.9 billion as the company reported earnings before taxes of $987 million for 2019, including $283 million in trading gains. Adjusted for that, operating profits from production activities totaled about $700 million as only tax is due to arrive at a net profit number. Assuming a 25% tax rate, net earnings could come in at $525 million for the production assets, for earnings above $3 per share for the production assets.

The trading assets post pre-tax profits of around $300 million, or $225 million by the same logic, for earnings of around $1.35 per share as these profits might be holding up, perhaps benefit from volatility.

Knowing that production revenues of $4.9 billion are 60% (in volumes) based on oil and probably around 80% in terms of prices, we can assume that total revenues fell by similar percentages, assuming NGL and natural gas prices have come down by similar percentages. We know that in a bright scenario energy prices have been cut in half, perhaps closer to 60% from levels seen in 2019.

Based on a near $5 billion product revenue number reported last year, that suggests about $2.5-$3.0 billion in less revenues, while profits from the production assets before tax ran at $700 million last year. That suggests losses of $1.8-$2.3 billion absent of cost savings, not including $300 million in trading gains and not accounting for hedge gains on its derivative book.

Note that last year's $700 million operating profit number coincided with production of around 77 million barrels of oil last year, suggesting that profits before taxes came in at $9 per barrel in 2019. Knowing that oil averaged at levels in their fifties suggests breakeven levels around $40-$45.

The Valuation Game

The 166 million shares of Pioneer have fallen from a high near $250 in 2014 and $200 in 2018 to $75 currently, for a $12.5 billion equity valuation and little over $14 billion enterprise valuation. Based on the potential of 10 billion barrels in reserves, this looks low, yet if production is non-economical or some of these barrels might never be produced, one should not be blinded by this potential.

Truth of the matter is that this business posted earnings at $4-5 per share in 2019 and has some real benefits including core acreage, relatively low-cost operations, a solid hedge book, a very strong balance sheet and sophisticated hedges as well, notably with pricing tied to Brent prices.

Based on the 2019 earnings power, shares do not even look so cheap as they essentially trade at a market multiple based on the earnings power achieved in a world in which oil averaged in their fifties. The revised capital spending furthermore shows that at $1.7 billion in capital spending, which equals the depreciation expense, production growth is essentially flat, suggesting that the current revised capital spending plan for 2020 represents its maintenance capital spending plan.

The issue is that of the losses reported at the moment, yet that is the case for all of these players, as many operate with fewer hedges, more leverage and higher cost producers will feel the pain far before Pioneer. While North American players are adjusted to the new reality with approximately 50% cuts in capital spending being announced across the industry, and this will undoubtedly pressure oil production, the heavy lifting on the supply side will have to be done elsewhere in the world given the quantity of the fall in demand.

So the main conclusion is basically that Pioneer is a quality name yet this comes at a price. Quite frankly, I think that OPEC and other countries have an interest of wiping out part of the shale industry and politicians probably can not avoid this, yet the stronger players will emerge as more leveraged and expensive players will go bankrupt first and pain will eventually be felt overseas as well.

All of this means that Pioneer probably survives and that quality is preferable in this environment, yet quality has a price as well, and recognizing that shares have held up quite well compared to some other premium players like Chevron (CVX) and Diamondback Energy (FANG), and some others, I feel no reason to get involved with Pioneer just yet.

