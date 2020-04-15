West Fraser Timber: Looking For Value In Times Of Crisis - Behind The Idea

This article was selected to be shared with PRO subscribers, who also got 7 days' exclusive access to Shahid Manzoor, CFA’s original Top Idea on West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF). Shahid Manzoor, CFA, is an individual investor employing a value-oriented investing style. Find out more about PRO here.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Shahid Manzoor, CFA: My bullish thesis is based on the view that West Fraser is trading quite inexpensively compared to its intrinsic value with a 183% potential upside on the date of publishing of the idea. I think a huge level of mis-pricing exists for a number of reasons like where we are in the lumber commodity cycle, how investors respond to cyclical ups and downs in the business and of course, the meltdown in financial markets due to COVID-19 public health shock.

Forestry is a highly cyclical industry because lumber is ultimately used in construction and renovation of single-family homes which is the biggest discretionary expenditure that most people make in their lives. We see this reflected in the stock price behavior of forestry companies who have very high betas (i.e., high sensitivity to movements in general stock market performance) which has caused them to lead the COVID-19 market rout. We also see this cyclicality flowing through to the profitability of the industry in metrics like Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) which has fallen through the floor in 2019 after weak lumber prices and restructuring costs.

I think too much focus on transient 2019 factors is a bit unfair to a cyclical forestry company and investors should be using mid-cycle valuation as their reference point when buying or selling these companies.

Also, survivability in COVID-19 business disruption scenario is a test of a company’s ability to unflinchingly absorb short-term liquidity pain by drawing on cash buffers and lines of credit. This is where West Fraser wins hands down compared to its peers with a low level of leverage on the balance sheet and ample amount of undrawn funding at its disposal.

Finally, I also believe that the quality of management stewardship at West Fraser is by far the strongest among its peer group. It has been very agile in leading the industry trend of expanding in southern United States in response to mountain pine beetle infestation in British Columbia. There is also a big focus on cost efficiency and shareholder value creation which ultimately gets translated into the impressive ROIC generated by the company.

In my view, the catalyst for this call will be a return of risk-appetite after COVID-19 curve flattens out and the high beta comes into play allowing it to rally faster than the market. In a nutshell, this is a trade for patient, multi-year holding period investors.

SA: Are there any general misconceptions about investing in cyclical commodity plays such as this? If so what are they?

Shahid Manzoor, CFA: Yes, one of the big misconceptions about investing in cyclical commodity companies is in the way people assign them an intrinsic value or a target price. Most investors try to size up any company by looking at the current year or trailing 12 months profitability, subconsciously thinking that they are looking at a normal or representative year’s financial performance. This does not work so well when it comes to cyclical and commodity companies since their profitability has large swings from year to year as the price, demand and supply of their products change with the commodity cycle or with the general business cycle. People have tried to find ways to cut through the noise created by cyclicality to get a normal level of valuation; for example, there is the famous cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, commonly known as CAPE or Shiller PE. For this Top Idea, I used a mid-cycle valuation framework which gauges a company’s ability to generate a normalized ROIC over a ten-year cycle. It’s a pretty simple, yet powerful framework which will be very handy as we navigate the COVID-19 shock to find valuable companies trading at a bargain. In my note, I have shown how a typical Seeking Alpha ‘Do Your Own Research’ investor can perform this valuation on the back of an envelope with some basic inputs and use it to great effect.

SA: What are the key supply/demand drivers and metrics that investors should monitor?

Shahid Manzoor, CFA: Even though we've done a mid-cycle valuation based on some very high-level assumptions around the management’s ability to profitably run the business to pursue long-term growth which can serve as an anchor for where this stock should trade, there are various data points that can be tracked to improve the timing of your entry. The most readily available, high-frequency data for a demand driver is US housing starts which any investor in lumber stocks should track. The trends in lumber futures prices can also give us insight about demand and supply equilibrium in the lumber market. Supply position is relatively difficult to track but the annual allowable cut announced by British Columbia government is a good starting point, coupled with monitoring inventories reported by listed forestry companies. Finally, reading the MD&A reports or 10-K reports of listed companies is the best favor any investor can do to their portfolios.

SA: Would a pair trade make sense here by shorting one of its higher cost peers?

Shahid Manzoor, CFA: Yes, this would make sense especially for investors who like to do long/short trades, however, I think it would be a challenge to find opportunities to short in the present market environment because a lot of stocks are trading at multi-year lows. Nevertheless, there are stocks in the forestry space that I would definitely side-step like Interfor Corp. (OTC:IFSPF) as they are behind the curve in terms of shareholder value creation.

***

Thanks to Shahid Manzoor, CFA, for the interview.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.