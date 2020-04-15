REX American Resources: This Deeply Undervalued Company Offers Long Investors A Return Of 40% Or More By 2021 - Behind The Idea

Both analyses support a 2021 price target range that would result in a share price return of at least 40%. The liquidation analysis further shows that the potential downside is very limited.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Tristan R. Brown: The ethanol sector has experienced the destruction of a large volume of demand in recent weeks due to a social distancing-induced decline to gasoline consumption. A substantial fraction of U.S. ethanol production capacity has been idled in response, and the share prices of independent ethanol producers have fallen sharply as their near-term earnings potential has decreased. Independent producers are being priced for possible bankruptcy with price-to-book ratios that are well below 1x. Ethanol demand is guaranteed to rebound to its pre-2020 volumes next year due to the federal biofuels blending mandate, but this will potentially be too late for some producers.

That said, the market is overlooking the fact that independent producers did not enter the demand destruction environment with equally-weak balance sheets. REX American Resources differs from its independent peers in that it has no debt and possesses a large cash reserve. Furthermore, the company has been a high-margin producer relative to its peers and can expect to quickly return to profitability when ethanol demand rebounds. What the market is missing is the very high probability that REX American Resources will enter 2021 in a strong financial position regardless of how much ethanol demand destruction actually occurs this year. In the meantime its share price provides long investors with strong downside protection given that the company's more liquid assets are equivalent in value on a net basis to over 90% of its market capitalization. Even in the extremely unlikely event that REX American Resources is liquidated, in other words, its balance sheet would prevent a major decline to its share price.

REX American Resources benefits from a guaranteed catalyst in the form of the 2021 Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) under the federal revised Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS2). Ethanol demand in 2020 has faltered because the 2020 RVO was set at a percentage blend rate that assumed strong gasoline demand this year; in other words, the 2020 RVO was set too early to reflect the current demand environment. The 2021 RVO will not be set until November 2020, though, and it will more accurately reflect the demand environment relatively late in the COVID-19 pandemic as a result. Ethanol margins will rebound by early 2021 to the positive level that will be necessary for the required blending volume to be achieved. This will serve as the catalyst for my projected appreciation to the share price of REX American Resources. Based on a combination of EV/EBITDA analysis and liquidation valuation, I expect the company's share price to increase by at least 40% when its earnings expectations reset for 2021.

SA: To follow up, it appears much of the mispricing is because investors are looking backwards not forwards - can you discuss this a bit more?

Tristan R. Brown: The market is valuing REX American Resources according to its current operating environment, which is being characterized by negative production margins and reduced throughput. While this approach may be justified for those ethanol producers that have weak balance sheets and are at risk of insolvency while the COVID-19 pandemic persists, REX American Resources will have little difficulty surviving until ethanol demand rebounds in 2021. Given that this demand rebound has already been established by federal law, it is more appropriate to value the company on a forward rather than trailing basis.

SA: You expect some ethanol producers to liquidate by the end of the year if there is no bailout - do you see REX acquiring any of those assets on the cheap?

Tristan R. Brown: An acquisition would depend on multiple factors. REX American Resources is in a much stronger position today than its peers because, unlike its peers, it avoided going on a spending spree when ethanol prices last collapsed in 2014-15. That said, absent a bailout I expect ethanol prices to be much lower in 2020 than they were during that earlier downturn, in which case assets available under a forced liquidation would potentially be available for pennies on the dollar. I would only expect REX to acquire assets that aligned closely with its historical focus on margins over volumes, though - perhaps by expanding its existing ethanol production facility ownership shares.

SA: Would a pair trade make sense here, similar to the one you proposed in a previous Top Idea?

Tristan R. Brown: No, if only because the market is already pricing a high probability of bankruptcy into the share prices of REX's independent peers. Their shares offer little upside but potentially large downside (e.g., should a government bailout occur) to short sellers as a result.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.