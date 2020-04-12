NG Weekly: Initial Rally From 2020 Low Continued To 1.91s

Last week’s late sellers failed in Monday’s auction as the rally from key support continued through resistance, 1.70s, to 1.91s.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was neutral barring failure of 1.52s as support. This probability path did not play out as a breakout above key resistance to 1.73s resulted in price discovery higher to 1.91s within the key supply cluster overhead, 1.90s-2.00s. Selling interest emerged there, halting the rally as retracement ensued to 1.72s ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 1.73s.

05-09 April 2020:

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Buying interest emerged, 1.70s/1.72s, at key resistance into Monday’s NY close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as a buy-side breakout developed through Tuesday’s auction to 1.88s as selling interest emerged into Tuesday’s NY close.

Tuesday’s late sellers initially failed to hold the auction as the rally continued in Wednesday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 1.91s, within key supply overhead, 1.90s-2.00s. Selling interest emerged amidst a sell excess, halting the rally phase. Sell-side retracement began, driving price lower to 1.77s, where selling interest emerged, 1.78s/1.77s, into Wednesday’s NY close. Narrow balance developed, 1.77s-1.82s, early in Thursday’s trade through the EIA release (+34 bcf v +24 bcf expected) before retracement resumed as buyers trapped, 1.77s, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 1.72s, ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 1.73s.

This week’s primary expectation of neutral price action did not develop after a breakout through key resistance, 1.70s, failed. Price discovery higher then ensued to 1.91s, toward the initial large option “Wall” residing within key supply, 1.90s-2.00s. Selling interest emerged there again as retracement developed into the week’s end.

Focus into next week rests upon the market response to key support area, 1.72s-1.67s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 1.95s-2.02s/2.17s-2.22s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 1.66s-1.63s/1.57s-1.52s, respectively. The highest probability path, near-term, is buy-side, barring failure of 1.70s as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture reflect signs of potential structural low formation as the market trades to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high to the August 2019 low, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data shows MM net short posture decreased (-41k contracts), an approximately 289k contract shift, from the fourteen-year low developed on 11 February.

The MM short posture stands at -201k contracts as the trend lower continues since the 04 February high (-505k contracts).

Source: Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019 and current levels are more extreme. MM posture is now reflecting extreme pessimism with leveraged capital having materially shifted net posture at/near major lows. This type of development warrants caution on the sell-side as this type of herding behavior generally creates potential for abrupt price movement in the opposite direction. The large asymmetry in MM posture on the sell-side persists as the market trades into the 2016 secular low support area, 1.60s-1.85s.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

