XLF Weekly: Relief Rally Continued Into Key Supply Overhead

Buyers trapped there as balance developed, 22.22s-21.25s, into mid-week before a buyside breakout and rally continuation developed to 23.66s into the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, provided 19.36s failed as support. This primary expectation did not play out as last week’s late buyers held the auction before a rally ensued to 22.22s into Tuesday’s auction. Balance developed, 22.22s-21.25s, through mid-week, before buy-side continuation developed to 23.66s ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 23.38s.

06-09 April 2020:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Monday’s auction as last week’s late buyers held the auction near key support, 19.36s. A rally ensued, driving price higher to 21.22s into Monday’s close. Another gap higher open developed in Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 22.22s, where buyers trapped near key resistance. A minor retracement ensued to 21.25s as selling interest emerged, 21.33s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late sellers along with early sellers in Wednesday’s auction failed to hold the auction as rotation higher developed to 22.33s where buying interest emerged into Wednesday’s close. Another gap higher open developed in Thursday’s trade as the rally continued, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 23.66s. Buyers trapped there before narrow balance developed, 23.66s-22.96s, amidst large two-sided trade into Thursday’s close, settling at 23.38s.

This week’s auction saw key support hold early week, negating the primary expectation, before the rally phase continued to 23.66s within key supply overhead, 22.53s-24.17s. The relief rally begun at 17.50s has now traded into the key supply cluster toward the March breakdown area.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to key resistance, 23.50s-24.17s. Buy-side failure at this area will target the key demand clusters below, 22.20s-21.25s/20.14s-19.36s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this area will target key supply above, 25.98s-28.25s/30.73s-31.38s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery lower, barring failure of 24.17s as resistance. With the failure of 29.75s as support, the larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now sell-side.

Looking under the hood of XLF, we see that Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) represent approximately 27% of the XLF. They have contributed -76bps and -21bps of the last year’s activity, respectively. These companies are the largest weighted holdings in XLF, and their response will remain key.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index, continues to see a remarkable rise in bullish breadth following the development of the current structural low, 17.50s. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen similar behavior. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as some time is likely needed for lower prices to find acceptance before structural support can develop. It is also worth noting that historically, the largest rallies tend to be within the context of bear markets.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.