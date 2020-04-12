German Residential Real Estate Is Attractive In Coronavirus Environment: An Overview

Regulations and shocks can only slow down rent increases, but rents in the cities are on a secular rise.

Coronavirus has limited short-term impact

German residential real estate is one of the most resilient asset types. It is not substitute-able. I do not see how the demand is reduced by the coronavirus pandemic. There is even the potential for additional tenants, who have to adjust their housing budget to worse economic times e.g. bankrupted self-employed. The supply was already limited before the crisis. The operational side is not at risk from supply chain disruptions.

The main effect of the coronavirus pandemic will be on the development of real estate. For example the craftsmen have to keep a minimum distance during the current lockdown in Germany, which is not possible for all works. Workers from neighbouring countries may not be able to reach the workplace in Germany due to closed borders. Workers may be sick or supply of materials is delayed. The economic shock due to the coronavirus will probably make the sale of newly built apartments more difficult. People fearing for their jobs may delay buying their own home.

Regulatory environment in Germany favours tenants

German residential contracts are in most cases unlimited in their duration and lease period. Only under specific cases can a contract be limited in duration. The tenant has to be informed about the valid reason for the time limit before he signs the contract. This leads to the publicly listed residential companies having unlimited rental contracts. The companies can terminate the rental contract only with “justified cause”, e.g. if the tenant is behind paying more than two month’s rent. The companies cannot terminate a contract for economical reasons like wanting to sell the rental unit as condominium. The tenant on the other hand can terminate his contract with three months’ written notice.

The tenants have generally to deposit three months’ gross rent or provide a bank guarantee before getting the keys. Furthermore they have to prepay one month’s rent plus extra costs (“Nebenkosten”).

The ability to raise rents is limited by German laws (mainly §558 BGB). Although the tenant could theoretically agree to higher rents, it is unlikely a in-place tenant would agree to a higher rent than necessary by law. There are two reasons the landlord can increase rent, which the tenant has to accept. First an increase to the local comparable rent and second modernization. If an index rent or stepped rent is in place, an increase to the comparable rent is not possible.

Under certain conditions the landlord can increase the rent (existing lease) to the local comparable rent:

Rent was not increased by more than 20% over 3 year (“Kappungsgrenze”) or 15% over 3 years for excess demand rental markets like Berlin.

The last rent increase is at least 15 months in the past.

Germany has a complex system of comparable rents. The bigger municipalities have rent tables, where one can look up the rent in tables. Certain adjustments have to be made to come up with the comparable rent leaving some room for judgement. Additionally, the rent increase could be based on three concrete comparable apartments.

The German capital Berlin has especially strict regulation (“rent brake”). Rents are reduced to 120% of comparable rents. Rents are frozen from June 2019 for five years and there will only be inflation adjustments from 2022 onwards (maximum 1.3%). Even index rents are frozen. New lettings have to be priced at the lower of previous rent or rent ceiling. The regulation is possibly unconstitutional.

Increasing rents by modernizing has also been restricted. Since 2019 the rent can only be increased by 8% of the modernization cost instead of 11% and is subject to caps. “Herausmodernisieren” has been a problem for tenants, where the landlords threatened to increase rent by >100% in the hope to get the tenants to leave and e.g. sell the rental units as condominiums.

These regulations have led to an out of equilibrium market. High demand does not necessarily lead to higher supply and higher prices. Especially the Berlin regulation has led to increased fear among investors. Increased risk does not lead to lower rents. What does this means for investors? The rents are capped, but sales prices are not capped. This has lead to sales prices increasing way faster than rents over the last few years. Losing a tenant may be a blessing in disguise, with new lettings subject to 120% of the cap for in-place rents (exception:Berlin) and the possibility for a sale. You can see the increased price due to new lettings in the official statistics. The higher the demand, the higher the difference between average rent and new lettings from 2015 on (see table below).

On the capex side it makes really a difference to what degree one can declare the capex as modernization (tenant has to pay via increased rent) or just maintenance (landlord has to pay). An important consideration is not just the in-place rent but also the comparable rent. A company which has maxed out their rent cannot expect rents to rise much irrespective of demand.

Politically, Berlin was most vulnerable to increased regulation. First the current red-red-green government is more left than the CDU of chancellor Merkel. Second Berlin has above average professional landlords, which are seen as more evil than the retired worker, who wants to increase his retirement money by letting a credit financed apartment.

Source: Deutsche Wohnen FY19 presentation

Source: Deutsche Wohnen FY19 presentation

At the moment a further roll-out of this regulation to all of Germany is unlikely. Courts may declare parts as unconstitutional. Germany already has a pretty regulated system with local rent tables.

Demographics and market structure

Contrary to what one might believe due to the high german savings rate, home ownership is comparably low at about 42%, albeit higher than in 1998 (see table).

Source: Destatis

You can also see the higher propensity to rent in the New Länder and Berlin. Owner households have on average more floor space than tenants. This indicates there is still unsatisfied demand due to lack of funds. If the population were to shrink without a decrease in wealth each person would probably demand more square meters. A slightly shrinking population is actually a likely scenario (see graphic below). The USA have better demographics.

That is the bigger picture. Contrary to that population in the cities have risen above average. There is a net movement into cities. Young people move to cities and older people move out of cities. This lead to excess demand in cities:

Due to the lack of housing space, people move closer together in the seven largest cities of Germany, that is, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt on the Main, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf. Between 2010 and 2018, the average living floor space per person in those cities decreased by 1.7 square metres to 39.2 square metres, according to microcensus results. More and more often, the decreasing residential space available is shared. In 2010, more than one in two dwellings (51%) in these metropolises were occupied by one person, while eight years later this was the case for only 45% of the dwellings. In that period, the proportion of dwellings occupied by two people rose from 30% to 32%, and that of dwellings occupied by three or more people from 19% to 22%. As a possible consequence of this development, dwellings in multi-family houses with ten or more dwellings gained in importance in the seven largest cities. Their proportion in new owner-occupied dwellings from 2011 rose by 15 percentage points to 39%, while in rented dwellings it increased to 72% (+14 percentage points). This shortage of housing space is a phenomenon that is specific to cities. The average living floor space per person in Germany remained constant at just over 45 square metres between 2010 and 2018. [Destatis]

2010 - 2018 were relatively good economic times. The limited supply together with increased demand has lead to people in the high demand cities accepting less square meters than the German average and in the near past. On overage for Germany the percentage of housing costs as a proportion of disposable net household income has even fallen (see table).

Source: Destatis

The perceived burden of housing costs has also declined. Surprisingly, even for the poorer population the numbers show a declining burden (on average).

On average the affordability of housing has even increased. That was over a time with average GDP growth of 1.3% (see below)

Overall, I think the cities are attractive. In-place rents are below market rates (see difference to new lettings). The regulation slows the adjustment to market rates, but does not shut down the market forces long-term. Berlin is an interesting case with the rent freeze. In the currency markets one can observe at times heavy and quick adjustments after a price peg breaks. Here the scenario is slowly adapting rents. If rents are too low, supply will drie up. Then you would have to buy, if you want to live in a city. This development has already partly played out and conversion to condominium is also regulated.

Investment opportunities

There are closed-end funds and open-ended funds. Direct investment is also possible, but subject to German real estate transfer tax (RETT) and only suitable for larger portfolios with necessary expertise and diversification.

A good option with high fungibility and low ongoing administrative cost is to invest in publicly listed real estate companies. I especially prefer the public companies, when they are trading below net asset value (NAV). Compared to less liquid alternatives a public property portfolio should trade at a premium. I have compiled the following table with real estate companies focusing mainly on the German residential market.

Source: company reports and author’s adjustments

As you can see the shares have traded down together with the market as a whole and are now in the recovery phase.

Ado properties (OTC:ADPPF), Adler Real Estate (OTC:ADREF) and real estate developer Consus have been hit hardest. Due to corporate actions the numbers for Adler and Ado have been adjusted by me (see “pro forma” in the table above). You can also read my article on Adler here.

My view is current rents are not at risk. The publicly listed companies provide mainly affordable housing. In a worst case scenario the apartments would probably not be too expensive for being eligible for being paid by the state, when the tenant applies for social benefits. I think apartment valuations will be stable. Rent increases in the future may be dampened by lower GDP. Long-term excess demand in connection with the regulation will lead to slowly but consistently rising rents. In-place values are below replacement cost, which would the in-place properties only at risk if prosperity would rise so much that they are not in demand anymore. Perversely, a shock like this may even make lower quality relatively more attractive (with lower rent) compared to higher quality e.g. newly built or renovated property in better locations.

Conclusion

The rental yields are low on an absolute level. On the other hand the 20-year bund yields are negative. I think German residential assets are attractive. The valuation with P/FFO above 20 for the more established companies reflects this view. In my opinion Adler and Ado are most attractive. I expect FFO to stay positive and that is a quality not to be underestimated in the current environment. You will find companies with higher upside and higher risk of bankruptcy due to debt, but I like to to own something with stable cash flows through the crisis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADPPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have switched the Adler shares to Ado Property shares due to relative valuation. I may buy and sell any shares at any time. This is not investment advice.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.