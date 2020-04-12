Jack In The Box: Internal Battles In A Compelling Industry Warrant A 'Hold'

With our estimates suggesting an overvalued stock, JACK, is a ‘Hold’ for us given the attractiveness of the QSR industry during the outbreak.

Investment Thesis

Amid a leadership transition forced upon by the under-performing franchisees, Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) was already afflicted with uncertainty when the coronavirus outbreak hit U.S. shores. Despite a significant off-premise business, the company, with no overseas presence unlike its peers, is not fully immune from a lengthy sales downturn as the lockdowns stretch on. The ensuing economic downturn could squeeze consumer spending, preventing a faster sales recovery. Our forecasts for the NTM (next-12-month) period indicate a declining top-line with narrowing margins.

However, with an undrawn credit facility, and having no immediate debt repayments, the company will withstand the cashflow pressure reasonably well. In combination with the current consensus NTM EV/EBITDA multiple, our EBITDA forecasts imply an overvalued stock. Meanwhile, its well-capitalized peers have already reinforced their finances and clarified the outlook as they brace themselves for a prolonged period of slowdown. With no such clarity from JACK yet, we believe the company is a ‘Hold’ despite the attractiveness of the QSR (quick service restaurants) industry during the outbreak.

Plagued with Internal Issues

At a time, the coronavirus outbreak clouds the sales prospects of full-service restaurants, the QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) players have been immune from a significant sales impact thanks largely to their off-premise business. Raising 70% of sales at the drive-through, JACK, similar to its multinational counterparts such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Burger King of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), stand to benefit as the patrons avoid dining in amid the ongoing ‘stay-at-home’ orders. In comparison, the full-service operators such as Olive Garden of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) and Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) generate 17% and 7% of sales through their off-premise channel, respectively. However, since late February, when the CDC warned Americans over a domestic coronavirus epidemic, JACK’s share price has well under-performed them.

Source: koyfin.com

Even before the outbreak, JACK was plagued with internecine battles as franchise operators who make up~94% of its total outlet count lobbied for more involvement in the company’s decision making. Compared to the ~20% gain in the Dow Jones Restaurants & Bars Index, JACK’s share price had risen only ~10% for the 12 months ending late February. Performance-wise, the franchisees, contributing ~59% of total revenue, have consistently lagged the company-owned stores. Driven by under-performing comps, their AUVs (average unit volumes) had remained stagnant in FY18 - FY19 (the fiscal year 2018 to 2019), while company-owned stores recorded double-digit AUV gains. In FY19, the adjusted EBITDA margin for franchised outlets dropped to ~42% from ~64% in FY17, while the company-owned stores improved their margins to ~26% from ~24% in FY17. Following multiple lawsuits and resignation calls from franchisees, JACK’s CEO finally decided to step down in December 2019, and now the search is on for his replacement.

Source: The Author; Data from Company Financials

No Clarity Over Outlook

Then came the coronavirus outbreak leading to ‘stay-at-home’ orders and restricting the outdoor public activities. With dine-in operations curtailed, the restaurant industry has relied on drive-through, delivery, and carry out for sales to sustain sales. JACK’s peers have already pulled the this-year’s financial guidance, disclosed the capital reinforcement measures, and issued preliminary comparable sales data for the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2020). Even though nearly two months have passed since JACK’s last earnings release, the company is yet to issue a sales update detailing the impact.

However, MCD, with 99% of its U.S. stores open for off-premise sales, saw its first-quarter comps remaining flat with a growth of only 0.1% YoY (year-over-year) as comps for March declined 13.4% YoY after rising 8.1% YoY in the first two months of the year. Burger King, with a comp decline of mid-single-digit percentages for the past quarter, is set to record negative quarterly comps for the first time since Q1 2017. Meanwhile, during the third week of March when the lockdown measures first came into effect in the U.S, the Wendy's Company (WEN) has seen its comps declining 20% YoY. It now generates 90% of total sales from drive-through operations up from 70% pre-crisis. Meanwhile, the 70% YoY decline in Darden’s same-store sales for the three weeks through April 05 illustrates the resilience of the QSR industry.

JACK’s Off-Premise Ops to Drive Sales

However, with 13% of its system-wide locations losing money as of 2019, we expect the ongoing lockdown measures to further exacerbate the issues of franchisees, denting a significant impact on the company's top-line. Despite a target of 25-30 new outlets set for FY20, a significant upturn in outlet count is unlikely as franchisees become even more reluctant to commit further capital ahead of an economic slowdown. Even before the crisis, the management had shelved a much-needed modernization initiative for its off-premise business named 'drive-thru of the future'. However, the drive-through and takeout operations, which together accounted for ~85% of sales in FY19, will stand the company in good stead as the outbreak reaches its peak.

In addition to contactless delivery, to fully leverage its off-premise operations, the company has introduced promotional discounts for digital sales. Over the first three weeks since its launch in late January, ‘Tiny Tacos’, targeting the value customers, had driven the sales by 5% to low double digits, according to Cowen. They had further estimated a comp growth of ~6% YoY for the week ending March 09. However, amid the limited menu innovations due to impending cutbacks on advertising, a rising number of transactions will not necessarily mean a higher check growth. Therefore, moving forward, we don’t expect JACK’s booming off-premise business to adequately offset the sliding check growth as economists expect a sharp economic downturn following the easing of lockdown measures.

Despite the weaker comps in the prior-year period, JACK’s revenue could decline from ~1% YoY- ~7% YoY in the current quarter, our estimates suggest. Stacked up against the stronger comps of the second half of the prior year (2H FY19), the sales in H2 FY20 could decline by 3% YoY - 8% YoY. However, as the economy and consumer spending gradually recover, we expect sales to grow by ~1% YoY - ~4% YoY in Q1 FY21 driving the NTM total revenue to ~$921M - ~$964M with a growth rate of ~-5% YoY - 0% YoY compared to ~+9% YoY growth in FY19.

Margins to Narrow Amid the Downturn

On an LTM (last twelve-month) basis, JACK’s margins have consistently stayed below those of peers. After hovering over ~28% - 30% in FY19, the LTM EBITDA margins further dropped to ~23% in Q1 FY20. The sudden squeeze was blamed on higher franchisee support costs and SG&A expenses from a legal settlement charge and increased staff incentives.

As weaker franchise operators seek more incentives during the downturn, we expect franchisee support costs to rise in FY20. With no margin-friendly menu innovations, the dependence on value deals and costly third-party delivery could further erode the margins. Assuming EBITDA margins to range from ~23% - ~25%, our estimates indicate the NTM EBITDA could range from ~$207M - ~$236M with a growth rate of ~-6% YoY - +8% YoY compared to ~+2% YoY growth in FY19.

Source: koyfin.com

No Immediate Liquidity Concerns

After a $1.3B worth securitization deal last year to pay off more than ~$1.0B of debt that was due in 2020, JACK became much more financially agile heading into FY20. However, ~$158M worth of share repurchases have drained the cash and equivalents from ~$126M in FY19 to ~$20M as of Q1 FY20 with a decline of ~84%. Having excluded the advertising, depreciation & amortization, impairment expenses and one-off gains, we forecast a quarterly cash burn of ~$102M - ~$107M for the company. Our assumption, based on the average for the past four LTM periods, suggests no immediate liquidity concerns for JACK given the ~$150M revolving credit facility available at its disposal.

However, the franchisee rental income, comprising ~35% of total revenue (excluding contributions for advertising and other services), could potentially dry up in the downturn bringing significant volatility to an important revenue stream. With no sizable debt maturities until 2023, we expect JACK to shore up its finances and ensure the continuity of dividend payments. However, given the higher gearing and interest cover, further debt financing will be costly and add more risk. Furthermore, we expect the company to halt heavy capital expenditure and suspend the ~$122M worth share buybacks remaining under the current repurchase program.

Source: koyfin.com

Uncertainty Justifies a Lower Premium

Reflecting its uncertain outlook and the over-reliance on the domestic market, JACK currently trades at ~12.9x in terms of NTM EV/EBITDA, with a discount of ~27.3% to the peer average. However, the premium of ~9.7% to its own average over the past year mirrors the QSR industry’s brighter prospects in the wake of the epidemic.

Source: koyfin.com

Our EBITDA forecasts imply an overvaluation of ~15.3% - ~51.9% for JACK, assuming the current consensus multiple. Meanwhile, its formidable peers, such as MCD and QSR, have already clarified their outlook and fortified finances positioning themselves to ride out even a prolonged period of sales contraction. With no such clarity over its outlook, we urge a ‘wait-and-see’ approach for JACK due mainly to the attractiveness of the QSR industry following the virus outbreak.

Sources: The Author; Data from Company Financials, koyfin.com, Seeking Alpha and Author Estimates

Conclusion

Thanks to their expansive off-premise business, the QSR operators remain largely immune from the coronavirus outbreak. However, prolonged lockdown measures could precipitate a sharp economic downturn. The depressed consumer spending could delay a faster sales recovery. Amid the ongoing leadership transition and franchisee under-performance, the uncertain sales outlook further clouds JACK’s prospects. Making matters worse, JACK, unlike its well-capitalized peers, is yet to clarify its path forward. With our EBITDA estimates and the company’s current consensus NTM EV/EBITDA multiple indicating an overvalued stock, JACK is a ‘Hold’ for us even if QSR players remain attractive in the outbreak.

If this article was insightful to you, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive updates on our latest research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.