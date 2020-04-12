Tootsie Roll Should Amp Its Acquisition Strategy

I agree the company should be considering acquisitions but not solely for the sake of growth. There are specific areas where the right acquisition target could and should benefit the company.

Additionally, the confectionery industry has its own challenges. Consumers are demanding healthier options. The markets expected to grow will likely require product innovation. Ethical practices are also in the spotlight.

Tootsie Roll Industries is often passed over for investment because of its lack of growth or because its growth potential would rely on acquisition.

An investment thesis in Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) could be based on the resilience of its stock price through the market turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, chocolate is considered an indulgence, but an accessible one. According to The Hershey Company (HSY), chocolate is the most preferred snack during the current quarantines.

Or, an investment thesis in Tootsie Roll could be based on the company's designation as a Dividend King, defined as a company that has raised its dividend for over 50 years.

Regardless, I doubt I'll consider recommending an investment in Tootsie Roll until the company more aggressively considers another acquisition.

Many recommending a pass on the candy maker point to either its lack of growth or its growth potential being reliant on acquisition. I would suggest an acquisition is needed not because the company may desire to grow but, rather, for a handful of other reasons. It should consider hedging its seasonality. It should consider broadening its geographic footprint. It should also consider innovating with product ingredients and protecting its innovation.

The company's last acquisition was in 2004 for Concord Confections, the maker of Dubble Bubble and other candy products. Thus, it should not be surprising the company's revenue has fallen in a fairly tight range over the past eight years.

Tootsie Roll is an American institution – a prime example of American enterprise. Though it is likely one of the oldest in the industry at 124 years, Tootsie Roll is actually one of the smaller players in the industry, occupying the 40th spot in the global top 100 according to the Candy Industry. In the United States, it ranks just out of the top ten at number 11.

Revenue for 2019 improved 1.6% from $515.3 million in 2018 to $523.6 million. The company credited the success of its marketing and sales programs for the gain.

Furthermore, its selling, marketing and administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 1.5% when compared to 2018. As a percent of net product sales, these expenses were 22.3% in 2019, a 0.7% improvement compared to 2018.

Besides the increased revenue and fewer expenses, Tootsie Roll also decreased its outstanding share count by approximately 656,000 shares. As a result, diluted earnings improved from $0.86 per share in 2018 to $0.99 per share in 2019.

In addition to its share repurchase activity, as already mentioned, Tootsie Roll also returns value to shareholders via dividends. Yet, despite being considered a Dividend King, its dividend rate has been $0.36 per share annually since 2015. The company qualifies as a Dividend King because of the 3% stock dividend it typically pays in April (paid on April 3rd in 2020).

The majority of the company's common stock is owned by the family of CEO, Ellen Gordon.

“As a result, the Gordon family has the power to elect the Company’s directors and approve actions requiring the approval of the shareholders of the Company.”

At year-end 2019, Tootsie Roll's balance of cash, cash equivalents and investments tallied $392.4 million. The company has no outstanding bank borrowings. It does have a $7.5 million industrial revenue bond due in 2027. The interest rate on the bond resets each week based on the current market rate. As a result of ongoing lower interest rates, Tootsie Roll does not believe it will have “significant interest rate risk” in 2020.

The Industry

An investment in Tootsie Roll should not ignore that the candy industry is under pressure. Increases in the occurrence of obesity and diabetes have consumers focusing on healthier snack options. As such, investors probably shouldn't be expecting double-digit growth rates from confectioners. According to Candy Industry Magazine, global sales of chocolate candies for the year ended March 24, 2019 slipped 1.3% compared to the previous year. Global sales of non-chocolate candies in the same period increased just 0.8%. Through 2024, Mordor Intelligence forecasts a compound annual growth rate in the industry of just 3.45% - and that includes “healthier” options.

In response to consumer concerns, confectioners are replacing ingredients and modifying recipes by favoring natural and organic ingredients over genetically modified or artificial ingredients and high fructose corn syrup. Because they are perceived as a healthy alternative featuring protein, snack bars are gaining in popularity.

Chocolate continues to be the most popular category in the industry. The industry has placed a focus on bolstering the popular ingredient's reputation.

North American and European consumers lead the market in chocolate consumption. The Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions show the greatest potential for growth. As well, it is expected these markets are more likely to embrace innovations relative to ingredients and textures such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

Health concerns are not the only cloud darkening the industry's forecast. Often, there are ethical concerns raised when the industry is discussed.

“In Europe, the US, Australia, and Asia, most of the chocolate that is imported is coming from agricultural zones where slavery, child labor, and other questionable business practices are in force.”

Concerns Regarding Tootsie Roll

Specifically regarding Tootsie Roll, these trends impacting the industry offer potential investors legitimate hesitations.

First, considering the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions show the greatest potential for growth, it is of concern that Tootsie Roll sells its products primarily in the United States. In 2019, only 8.6% of sales were made in foreign markets. Of those sales, the majority were made in Mexico, Canada and Spain. The company does have a 97% ownership in the Spanish brands Fleer Española and Rizzle Inversiones. The Spanish investment operated at a loss in 2019, albeit smaller than 2018. Even after restructuring, it is expected to operate at a loss in 2020, albeit a smaller loss when compared to 2019.

To its credit, Tootsie Roll assures its products are gluten-free, soy-free and corn-free. They are also free of peanuts, tree nuts, and nut products. However, in order to appeal to the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, the industry is expected to embrace ingredients and textures such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. Of further concern, historically, Tootsie Roll has not expended “material” amounts of money on research and development. As well, the company does not hold any material patents.

Another valid concern regarding Tootsie Roll is based on its historic seasonality. Confectionery sales increase around holidays, specifically Easter, Christmas, Valentine's Day and Halloween in that order. However, Tootsie Roll's sales substantially improve only in the period prior to Halloween. Considering the company has not made an acquisition since 2004, it would be reasonable to expect the company to consider targets for acquisition offering a hedge against this seasonality.

The Right Type Of Target

Acquisition activity was relatively quiet in 2019 with only two significant transactions domestically. Shari's Berries was acquired by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) mid-year. The Hershey Company acquired One Brands, a protein bar producer, in November. The covid-19 pandemic has the potential to change the pace of M&A activity due to its impact on the economy. It's my opinion Tootsie Roll should consider acquiring to stave off acquirers. But, it should only consider the right type of target.

For example, R.M. Palmer Company in Pennsylvania is also a prime example of American entrepreneurship. It not only has a strong foothold in Easter sales, it has been, comparatively, quite innovative. In 1959, it installed the first automatic molding line. In the early 1970's, it introduced a production line that could manufacture solids, double layers and filled centers. By 1977, it had designed another line capable of molding solid and hollow chocolate at the same time. In 1986, the company added its fifth line which was over a mile long. In 1991, yet another line was added – this time with the capability of decorating with up to six colors while molding and filling candy. In 2015, R.M. Palmer introduced a milk chocolate coin weighing one pound, measuring over 8 inches tall and wrapped in gold foil making it the largest “coin” available for sale in the world.

Though its roots centered on the Easter holiday, R.M. Palmer did expand, over the years, into additional seasonal candies as well as everyday offerings.

Similar to Tootsie Roll, R.M. Palmer is a family-led company. Though Tootsie Roll is publicly traded, it has been led by the same family for decades. In the 1930's, the Rubin family purchased enough shares to acquire control. Bernard Rubin was CEO until his death in 1948. His brother, William, then led the company until 1962. William's daughter, Ellen, became the majority shareholder after his death and her husband was CEO until his death in 2015. She, then, assumed the CEO position. On the other hand, Richard M. Palmer founded his company in 1942. The company is now run by his son Richard, Jr. In 1991, the junior Palmer was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame.

Dissimilar to Tootsie Roll, R.M. Palmer Company does file for patents protecting its designs. The company has also fought to protect those patents.

Annual sales for R.M. Palmer are estimated at $175 million. Tootsie Roll paid approximately $217 million in 2004 for Concord Confections which had annual sales of approximately $116 million in 2003. If R.M. Palmer were considering strategic alternatives, an acquisition by Tootsie Roll would seem plausible considering its cash position and liquidity.

The ages of the leaders at both companies could easily spur succession conversations. Mrs. Gordon is in her 8th decade of life while Mr. Palmer Jr. is in his 7th.

There is little overlap in the product offerings of the two companies. And, both brands have been household names for decades.

The companies are staffed similarly. Tootsie Roll employs approximately 2,200 in 8 plants for an average of 275 employees per plant. R.M. Palmer employs 850 in 3 plants for an average of 283 employees per plant.

The innovative yet protective culture at R.M. Palmer could be a beneficial influence at Tootsie Roll.

Unfortunately, the covid-19 pandemic could have the potential to dramatically impact R.M. Palmer's sales during the Easter season in 2020. It could be enough of a stumbling block to spark the ocmpany to consider strategic alternatives.

Takeaway

It would seem there are several headwinds discouraging investment in Tootsie Roll – industry trends, a lack of growth potential and its dependence on the U.S. economy and Halloween season. It does seem the status quo may not suffice for years longer.

On the other hand, the company is financially healthy and could be prime for M&A activity. Such activity could impact the trajectory of this American institution for the positive - if it acquires the right target.

In my opinion, until Tootsie Roll shows an inclination to acquire or merge with the likes of a company such as R.M. Palmer Company, an investment would be ill-advised. Of course, waiting to invest until after an announcement would most likely mean missing out on any share price appreciation such an announcement would generate. But, for my investment club, I'll still recommend missing the price spike in exchange for the visibility of an apropos target and the potential stability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.