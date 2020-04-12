Sabina Gold & Silver: Digging Into The Valuation

It's been a much better start to Q2 for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) than the drubbing the sector took in Q1, and many of the top-tier takeover targets in the sector have regained much of their lost ground. Unfortunately, there are also quite a few juniors that remain well below their 200-day moving averages and haven't responded as favorably to the relentless bid under the gold (GLD) price.

One of these companies is Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF), a junior gold company that owns the high-grade Back River Gold Project in Nunavut, Canada. While the company's valuation may look far too cheap compared to prior acquisitions, the massive hurdle for Sabina is up-front capital costs, which are well above the costs to put other 150,000-ounce to 200,000-ounce per annum mines into production. I believe that the higher capex at Back River justifies much of the valuation gap compared to prior takeovers, and for this reason, I see more attractive takeover targets elsewhere.

Sabina Gold and Silver may have a world-class project in Nunavut, but investors haven't enjoyed a world-class share price performance, given that the stock is more than 30% below its May 2016 highs, despite a surge in the price of gold. While some investors might argue that most juniors haven't fully participated in the gold price rise, and this would be true, few have seen the weak performance that Sabina has since the 2016 highs. As we can see in the chart below, the stock has had one of the most unsatisfactory returns against a basket of junior gold companies and underperformed the price of gold by a whopping 55% since Q2 2016. Some investors might be wondering how they got their investment in Sabina so wrong, especially considering the company's modest enterprise value of US$267 million at US$0.96. Before digging into the valuation, however, let's take a quick look at the company's project:

Sabina Gold & Silver has one of the most attractive gold projects in North America, with a total gold inventory of 7.18 million ounces of gold resources at an average weighted grade of 6.27 grams per tonne gold. The inferred portion of the company's resource is the highest-grade, with 1.85 million ounces of this resource coming in at 7.43 grams per tonne gold, or nearly a quarter of an ounce per tonne gold. When it comes to open-pit gold projects, these are unheard of grades, and this is what makes Sabina Gold & Silver so unique. Currently, the average grade of open-pit projects is 1.46 grams per tonne gold in North America and Australia, and more than 70% of Sabina's resource is open-pit, and at a grade of above 5 grams per tonne gold.

Therefore, Sabina's average open-pit grades dwarf the industry average in Tier-1 jurisdictions and come in over 200% higher. Unfortunately, while Sabina wins in grades compared to most projects in North America, it's a little off the beaten path in western Nunavut, which makes it a little less accessible than most prospective mines in Ontario and Quebec.

Despite the project being a little out of the way, however, the project economics remain strong based on the 2015 Feasibility Study [FS]. The 2015 FS envisions a project with 198,000 ounces per year of gold production over the mine life, at all-in sustaining costs per ounce of $763, including closure costs. These costs are well below the current industry average for all-in sustaining costs of $980/oz and point to the Back River Project being a high-margin mine that would enjoy gross margins of over 50% at current gold prices. If we use a gold price of $1,350/oz gold for the project, which is quite conservative, given that we're trading 20% higher, the After-Tax NPV (5%) at Back River is over US$500 million, nearly double the company's current enterprise value at US$0.96 per share. Let's take a look at how the company is being valued per ounce of resources below:

Based on 297 million shares outstanding, US$18 million in cash, and a share price of US$0.96, Sabina Gold & Silver's enterprise value comes in at $267 million based on Friday's closing price. I have arrived at this figuring by multiplying 297 x $0.96 and then subtracting out $18 million in cash. If we divide this enterprise value of US$267 million by 7.18 million ounces of gold resources, we come up with an enterprise value per ounce of $37.19. Based on the fact that the past six acquisitions in Canada and the United States fetched a median price paid per ounce of $70.30, and the two-period moving average is sitting at $99.17/oz, it is clear that Sabina is trading at a reasonable valuation at $37.19/oz. When it comes to Sabina's resource size compared to these six acquisitions, Sabina is well above the median, suggesting that the company does belong among these peers. This is because Sabina Gold & Silver's 7.18 million-ounce resource clearly compares favorably to the median resource size in these six takeovers of 4.4 million ounces of gold.

So why do we have such a large discrepancy between what suitors are willing to for companies like Kaminak Gold (OTCPK:KMKGF), Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF), and Sabina's current enterprise value per ounce of $37.19? The answer might be upfront capital. Unfortunately, Sabina Gold & Silver is in a league of its own in this department, and not in a good way. Based on the 2015 Feasibility Study completed on the Back River Project, the estimated initial capital costs were US$415 million. This figure is more than double the average upfront capital for past acquisitions. This average is based on upfront capital estimates for Newcastle Gold (OTCPK:CTMQF), Integra Gold, Kaminak Gold, Aurico Metals, and Barkerville Gold (OTCPK:BGMZF). Northern Empire is not included in this list as there was no current economic study completed at the time of the acquisition by Couer d' Alene Mines (CDE). Based on these five acquisitions, the average to put these projections into production was US$220 million, a figure that is significantly lower than the US$415 million projected to put Back River into production. To Sabina's disadvantage, the 2015 Feasibility Study Metrics are out of date and have since been revised higher.

(Source: Author's Chart)As noted in recent filings, the capital expenditure estimate has been revised higher by 15% to US$475 million, more than double the US$220 million average initial capex for prior takeovers of world-class projects in the United States and Canada. While Sabina has thus far spent US$55 million of this capex on some of the development at Back River, this still leaves an initial capex of US$420 million to put the project into production. Unfortunately, in a sector where many of the gold majors that can afford this level of financing are de-leveraging their balance sheets and selling off assets, this doesn't bode particularly well for Sabina Gold & Silver. Instead, takeover targets with initial capital costs of sub $200 million like Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) are much more attractive, as they carry lower capital risk, despite similar production profiles.

In addition to the increased initial capex estimates since the 2015 Feasibility Study, there are other recurring costs that will weigh on the project's economics a little. As outlined in the land tenure agreement with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association [KIA] in April 2018, there will be additional costs to development and mining at Back River. The first is an annual payment of $0.5 million until a production decision is made, and a yearly payment of $1.0 million each following year. The second recurring cost is the grant to the KIA of a 1% net smelter royalty [NSR] on production at the Back River Project. While these aren't huge issues as many development stage companies have NSR's on their projects, this will affect the After-Tax NPV (5%) a little at Back Water once factored in.

In summary, while Sabina Gold & Silver may have one of the most impressive gold projects in North America, and may look extremely undervalued, I believe the high initial capex is the reason for a portion of the discounted valuation.

While many takeover targets in the sector have a target on their head currently given their modest initial capex and 150,000-ounce annual production profiles, I believe Sabina is lower down on the list due to the higher capex risk. This is because most mid-tier and intermediate producers can't foot a US$420 million capex bill, and most majors are busy reducing debt, and not likely in the mood to foot a US$420 million capex bill, and another US$300 million for an acquisition. Based, I continue to see other takeover targets in the sector as more attractive, hence why Sabina Gold & Silver does not make my top-10 takeover target list. For this reason, I would view any rallies to the US$1.25 level for Sabina Gold & Silver as an area to take some profits.

