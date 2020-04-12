Mutual Fund Observer is used to evaluate funds with March data for Risk (Ulcer Index), Risk-Adjusted Returns (Martin Ratio), and trends among others.

Introduction

The bottom line for me is that I’m not at all troubled saying (a) markets may well be considerably lower sometime in the coming months and (b) we’re buying today when we find good value. I don’t find these statements inconsistent. - Calibrating, Howard Marks

I made the case that "Small Investors Should Be Conservative Going Into 2020" based on slowing global growth and high valuations among other reasons. In January/February, I developed what I considered to be conservative portfolios for Vanguard funds, and two for Fidelity funds which I am now using for my target funds and allocations.

Each month, I download risk and performance data on about a thousand funds from Mutual Fund Observer. This article looks at how funds and how the portfolios have been performing through the March turbulence. Table #1 shows the Lipper Categories that have been trending the strongest for the past three months - bonds, bonds, and more bonds. Rank is my ranking system, Ulcer Index measures depth and duration of draw downs, Martin Ratio is the risk-adjusted return, APR is the average return over the past two years, and Bear is the average performance during the past two recessions.

Table #1: Trending Lipper Categories

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Risk vs Reward

'The low from mid-March will get taken out,' he [Gundlach] said, and he will be interested in buying at that time. He compared U.S. equities to Japan in 1989, Europe in 1999 and the emerging markets in 2006. Like those markets, “the U.S. will be a poor performer and it will not get back to its high on a real basis,” Gundlach said. - Gundlach – U.S. Stocks Have Not Bottomed, Advisor Perspectives, Robert Huebscher

Below, I summarized funds for two year average return against the risk taken, measured as the "Ulcer Index", which takes into account the depth and length of draw down. The data is from nearly 150 mixed asset funds, largely from Vanguard, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab. The three Target Portfolios that I follow are shown as red triangles in Chart #1, along with a conservative Intelligent Portfolio (red square) which I had set up as part of Schwab's robo-advisor services.

It is noticeable that the Fidelity Moderate Portfolio that I follow and the Mixed Asset Target Allocation Moderate and Growth funds outperformed during this two year period. I will monitor the Schwab Intelligent Portfolio to see how it performs over a full business cycle.

Chart #1: Mixed Asset Risk and Return

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

For a longer term comparison of mixed asset fund performance over a complete business cycle, I chose only no load funds and ended up with Fidelity, Vanguard, and T. Rowe Price. For risk (Ulcer Index), Vanguard funds have the lower risk (blue), while T Rowe Price has higher risk (red) in the conservative funds, and Fidelity had more risk in the aggressive funds. T Rowe Price funds have the highest total return (blue) in most funds while Fidelity had the lowest (red). For total return and risk adjusted return, Vanguard excels in the Target Today, Conservative, and Moderate Categories which I like to own. Funds and environments can change over time.

Table #2: Full Cycle Risk and Return (Nov 2007 - Dec 2019)

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Fund Categories

I attempt to select only funds that are available to the individual investor through Charles Schwab, Fidelity, and Vanguard. I rank the funds from Mutual Fund Observer based on my preferences of Risk, Risk-Adjusted Return, Income, Trend, and Quality. Table #3 shows the Top Ranked Lipper Categories by nine Buckets. The metrics are based on the past 24 months of data.

Table #3: Top Performing Lipper Categories (24 months)

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

The Top Ranked Funds for the Top Ranked Lipper Categories are shown in Table #4.

Table #4: Top Performing Funds by Top Performing Lipper Categories

Bucket 1: Safety Vanguard Fidelity Schwab CEF ETF 1. U.S. Gov Short VSGBX VGSH 2. GNMA VFIIX FGMNX GNMA 3. U.S. Treasury Short VFISX FUMBX SCHO 4. U.S. Gov Gen FGOVX AGZ Bucket 2: 1 to 2 Years 1. Muni Gen & Ins Debt VWLTX FTABX OPTAX VTEB 2. U.S. Treasury Gen VFITX FUAMX PRTIX SCHR 3. Mxd-Ast Trgt 2015 VTXVX FLIFX SWYBX 4. Mxd-Ast Trgt Today VTINX FIKFX Bucket 3: 3 to 4 Years 1. Mxd-Ast Trgt 2020 VTWNX FPIFX SWYLX 2. Utility FIUIX BUI VPU 3. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Mod VSCGX JABAX SWCGX AOM 4. Mxd-Ast Trgt 2025 VTTVX FQIFX SWYDX Bucket 4: 4 to 5 Years 1. S&P 500 Index VFINX FXAIX SWPPX VOO 2. Telecom FWRLX FCOM 3. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Agg Gro MAAGX AOA 4. Consumer Goods FDFAX FSTA Inflation Resistant 1. Inflation Protected Bond VIPSX FIPDX SWRSX SCHP 2. Real Return FSRRX 3. Real Estate FRESX CSRSX RFI XLRE Yield 1. U.S. Mortgage FMSFX BKT VMBS 2. Multi-Sector Income BRAMX FIXD 3. Gen Bond FPCIX MCI IUSB Global & International Bonds 1. Intrntnl Income VTABX FCDSX BNDX 2. Emer Mrkts Hard Crncy Debt VEMBX AEDVX TRECX MSD VWOB 3. Global High Yield FGHNX MHOAX PGHY Global & International Equity 1. Global Health Biotech VGHCX FPHAX GGHCX IXJ 2. Intrntnl Multi-Cap Core VTMGX FSPSX PRCNX EFAV 3. Intrntnl Multi-Cap Value FIENX SFNNX DDWM Defensive 1. Alt Equity Market Neutral BTAL 2. Commodities Precious Metals IAU

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Review of Target Portfolios

The markets are currently rallying on a flush of liquidity, and a massive short-covering rally, which is likely reaching its “exhaustion” stage. Over the next few months, stocks will begin to price in the severity of the economic damage, a substantial decline in earnings, and the realization that hopes for a “V-Shaped” recovery are not likely. - Real Investment Report, Lance Roberts

I uploaded the three target portfolios into the Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio Tool. Table #5 is my Target Vanguard Conservative Portfolio that I follow. It had a maximum draw down during the past two years of less than 8%. The Vanguard Managed Payout (VPGDX) is designed to have a consistent real yield and is undergoing changes next month. The riskiest fund is the Emerging Markets (VEMAX) which I own for long term growth potential.

Table #5: Vanguard Conservative Portfolio

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Table #6 is my Target Fidelity Conservative portfolio that I follow. It had a maximum draw down during the past two years of 8%. Real Estate and Emerging Markets have hurt the performance of this portfolio this year. MFO rates all funds as Average (3) to Best (5).

Table #6: Fidelity Conservative Portfolio

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Table #7 is my Target Fidelity Moderate portfolio that I follow. When I created it, it is was classified as Conservative, but is now classified as "Moderate". It had a maximum draw down during the past two years of less than 11%. BlackRock iShares Global Clean Energy (ICLN) was hurt by the oil price wars, but I believe is a good long term investment.

Table #7: Fidelity Moderate Portfolio

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

The target portfolios can be accessed through the link below the chart. It may be necessary to have an account with Portfolio Visualizer which is free with limited options.

Chart #2: Performance of Target Portfolios

Source: Portfolio Visualizer link

Testing Funds from March Performance

I created four diversified portfolios to maximize return with 6% volatility using funds from Vanguard, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and exchange traded funds. A fifth portfolio was created from the combined funds and is contained in Table #8 (further below). The funds and results can be found in the links provided in the "Source" for the following charts. The Fidelity Portfolio outperformed due to sector funds. It helps to have perfect hindsight. The same can be done for the Vanguard portfolio using exchange traded funds.

Chart #3: Vanguard, Fidelity, Charles Schwab Conservative Portfolios.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer link

I created an ETF Portfolio and a combined portfolio using all of the funds as shown in Chart #4.

Chart #4: Combined Portfolio Compared to Fidelity and ETF Portfolios

Source: Portfolio Visualizer link

Table #8 is the April Model "Combined" Portfolio created from the top performing portfolios shown previously. The MFO Risk classification is Conservative (2). The maximum draw down during the past two years was less than 3.0%. It outperformed because I added the AGFIG US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), BlackRock iShares Gold ETF (IAU), and conservative sector funds.

Table #8: April Combined Model Portfolio

Source: Created by the Author Based on Mutual Fund Observer

Closing

Deploy extra cash slowly and strategically. Mohammed el-Erian argues that the market hasn’t finished its descent. For those who disagree, el-Erian recommends dividing your available cash into five pieces then invest just 20% of your cash in each of the next five months. - April 2020 Newsletter, Mutual Fund Observer, David Snowball

My belief is that the seriousness of COVID-19 and likely recession have not fully been priced into the markets. I like the approach to rebalance portfolios gradually as the market falls further and to look for buying opportunities. I also like the approach to slowly climb the risk ladder instead of jumping into riskier assets.

Be safe and stay healthy.

