Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Could Emerge A King Amid Current Market

Investment Thesis

Few investments have been spared throughout the recent carnage due to fears associated with COVID-19 and there are many investments that have been clobbered far more than deserved, one such investment is the notorious activist investor William "Bill" Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:PSHZF) or "PSH."

The fund has traded at a minimum of an ~11% discount to NAV the last couple years. But in March 2020 it reached one of its largest discounts to NAV since its 2014 inception, at ~40%. The discount has recently closed to 30%, largely as a result of the announcement to purchase 29.096 shares at a tender offer of $19.01/share for $553 million in total market capitalization.

Often times when you see such a large discount to NAV it can mean one of two things: One, the management and performance fees are too high and any "alpha" the manager can add will just get eaten up through fees. Two, general investor sentiment is expecting NAV to fall significantly over the short-term due to significant losses in the underlying assets.

PSH charges a 0.375% (1.5% per annum) of the NAV and an annual performance fee of 16% but utilizes a high water mark structure on the NAV (after payment of the dividend). These fees are by no means a bargain in the investment management industry, however unlike many other closed-end funds where the investment manager has only a negligible investment, Ackman and his team are by far the largest investors in PSH. Combined they own more than 22% of the fully diluted shares outstanding, representing more than $1.28 billion of PSH’s equity. The large ownership stake in PSH materially improves the alignment of management interests with other shareholders as the management has less incentive to engage in excessive risk-taking behaviour as they also have to potential to suffer larger losses than any shareholder.

Not only that but if you look at the fund performance since inception versus the S&P benchmark, any shareholder invested over that time frame would say it was well worth the fees.

On the other hand, there is the potential for NAV to drop over the coming months. As of year-end 2019, 74% of financial assets were in industries that will likely take a severe blow over the next few months as a result of COVID-19, such as hospitality, retail, and restaurant companies. Most notable portfolio companies include Restaurant Brands International (QSR), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Starbucks (SBUX), Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT). Prospects of the larger portfolio companies are discussed later in the article. Although some short-term declines in NAV may result in the near term, PSH has the means to take advantage of the current investor sentiment through its tremendous liquidity position.

PSH's balance sheet has over $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents including fees due from brokers and trade and other receivables. This doesn't even include $51 million in derivatives positions that can be unwound in less than 30 days. The liquidity position has increased more than two-fold from the previous year and represents more than 18% of total assets.

This is a very large war chest to have to take advantage of the current environment with many mispriced securities which could deliver outstanding returns over the next couple years and thus increase NAV, or else buyback shares or pay out a larger dividend, any of which should close the gap between the current market price and NAV.

In addition, in July 2019, PSH issued $400 million of 4.950% 20-year unsecured bonds, callable at 100% of par after 15 years. This opportunistic issuance was meant to refinance PSH’s existing debt which comes due in 2022. The interest rate of the 2039 Bonds is materially below what was implied by the then trading price of PSH’s pre-existing 2022 bonds at 5.55% per annum and extends the maturity out so that liquidity is not interrupted in the near term.

Background

Being the amateur investor I started buying early on in the equity sell off as I thought the health concerns being that extreme to warrant a complete economic shutdown was preposterous. Ackman and PSH on the other hand in their letter to shareholders in late March 2020 had discussed the implementation of a hedge strategy rather than selling shares of portfolio companies to protect capital. It is largely because of this prudence and forethought that Ackman is CEO and the largest shareholder of a fund with nearly $6 billion in net assets while I am not.

In February, PSH purchased credit default swaps (CDS) on various investment grade and high yield credit default swap indices, namely the CDX IG, CDX HY, and ITRX EUR. As we can see at the time IG and HY corporate bond yield spreads were in line with their levels over the previous year as the thought of an impending calamity that would turn the lights off in much of global business seemed inconceivable.

The corporate spreads at this time have reached all time highs at over 70 bps on IG and over 360 bps on HY. PSH paid $27 million for credit default insurance that were valued $2.6 billion at the time the company opted to exit the position realizing a gain of $1.3 billion. Although the value of some major portfolio companies took a hit since early February (CMG down 20%, QSR down 45%, HLT down 52%, HHC down 52%) the portfolio NAV is largely unchanged since the time.

Ackman's rationale for exiting the position was:

By March 12th, our CDS contracts had increased in value to $2.75 billion, and we began selling. We sold because the risk-reward ratio of holding the contracts at 140 basis points was not nearly as compelling as when spreads were at 50 basis points. Also, our CDS position had become a very large percentage of our portfolio, approaching 40% of our capital as our companies’ stock prices declined. Furthermore, the deterioration in markets greatly increased the opportunity cost of our owning CDS. In order to make a meaningfully greater profit on CDS, spreads would have to widen further to approximately the levels they briefly achieved during the financial crisis. Had we had been able to sell our entire CDS position on March 12th, we would likely have done so, but because of the very large size of the position, it would take us more time to exit. Source: March 26 Investor Letter

While it remains to be seen if credit spreads increase substantially over the coming months as we see more defaults ensue and whether the exit timing made sense, the investment strategy substantially increased PSH's liquidity placing itself in an even more advantageous position to take advantage of the current market dynamic.

Most of the proceeds from the hedging strategy have now been redeployed in portfolio companies and the aforementioned share buyback program that was recently implemented but as noted above there remains substantial liquidity.

In summary, as a result of the reinvestment of the proceeds from our hedging transactions, we have four percentage points more cash (free cash before the decline was equal to 14% of the portfolio), and we have increased our stakes in Agilent by 16%, Berkshire Hathaway by 39%, Hilton by 34%, Howard Hughes by 158%, Lowe’s by 46%, and Restaurant Brands by 26%. We have also reestablished a 10% of capital position in Starbucks. If our portfolio companies grow in value and their stock prices increase over the long term as we expect, the long-term returns for PSH will be substantially greater than before as a result of the reinvestment of the proceeds from the hedging transactions. Source: 2019 YEFS

Portfolio Companies

Restaurants

Restaurants that have easy-to-use digital ordering, delivery, and drive-thru will emerge stronger from this crisis than ones with more emphasis on the "in-house" dining experience, as their customers will become more accustomed to ordering home delivery on the company’s mobile apps, and using the drive-thru or digital order ahead for takeout orders. CMG, QSR and SBUX will lose a substantial amount of sales during restaurant shutdowns, but will likely gain digital and delivery market share during this period, and will thereby emerge stronger from the crisis.

Over the next 5 years, QSR will deploy $100 million CAD in digitalizing the drive-through menus. QSR expects that the savings in printing the menus and the labor needed to change the menus in the drive-throughs will offset the cost of the digital menus.

As of March 20, 2020 CMG partnered with Uber Eats as digital orders grew to $1 Billion at 2019 YE (about 18% of total revenue) and offered free delivery on orders above $10 for the month of March.

Although CMG represented 20% of the portfolio at 2019 YE, PSH did sell of one-third of the position in mid February before any major carnage began due to its high concentration from being one of the top performers in the portfolio in 2019 posting a net contribution of 14% of the total 61%.

What is overlooked with SBUX is that while in-store cafes are closed at the present time, grocery and drive-thru locations remain open. Additionally, Starbucks had set in motion its online strategy well before the onset of COVID-19, as SBUX had recorded a third of its sales from its app or online as of 2017. More recently, the company added 1.4 million customers in the United States to the 90-day active Starbucks Rewards member base in Q1 (16% increase from the previous year).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Agilent represented 2% of the portfolio at 2019 YE, but Ackman has increased the proportion by 16% since then. A is a provider of testing equipment for labs around the globe and should benefit from increases in investments in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and safety-testing measures in the wake of the COVID-19. Recent closures of university labs, may impact operations in the short-term.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

The hotel industry has been highly impacted by the crisis as many hotels have closed or are experiencing very large declines in occupancy, HLT is no exception. As a result, HLT's revenues will likely decline over the next several or more quarters, and to begin to recover with increases in economic activity as the global economy reopens. However, the crisis will likely cause independent hotels to seek an affiliation with global brands like Hilton, which will contribute to the company’s long-term growth. Hilton is well positioned to succeed because it has an elite management team in the industry, a portfolio of great brands, a dominant market position, a capital-light economic model, and a strong balance sheet.

The HLT represented 16% of financial assets at 2019 YE and the position size has been increased 34% since. I still don't think a one year ~13x EV/EBITDA multiple is cheap enough for me to buy this stock personally, but Ackman has stated the futileness of basing investment decisions a multiple on a one year profitability projection and should incorporate a longer term DCF analysis.

HLT has touched on the strong traction of its loyalty program (Hilton Honors). Membership has risen at a 16% CAGR over the 2012 to 2019 period, and has only scratched the surface on leveraging customer analytics. For context, HLT already receives a 75-80% share of hotel wallet from Diamond Honors customers, with a doubling of wallet share once it gets a customer to sign up for loyalty. There is plenty of untapped potential on this front to improve engagement in the Blue/Silver/Gold tiers.

Source: HLT Investor Presentation

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC)

HHC will see severe short-term losses due to the crisis. In particular, the decline in oil prices will negatively impact Houston, the location of the Woodlands and Bridgelands, two of HHC’s master-planned communities. HHC’s Summerlin master plan community will also be affected due to the impact on the casino and conference business in Las Vegas.

In order to offset these risks, HHC sold the 208,000-square-foot Woodlands Medical building in mid March 2020 (a non-core asset) at a price of $115 million. With net proceeds of $64 million, the sale marks a gain of $52 million on a cash basis and is expected to result in a gain of approximately $39 million on a GAAP basis.

In addition, HHC recently completed a $600 million equity offering. HHC was able to complete the offering as a result of a $500 million investment from Pershing Square ($432 million from PSH) and $100 million from other long-term oriented shareholders. In the current market dynamic "cash is king" and HHC has more than $1 billion of cash on its balance sheet in which to take advantage of the low interest rate environment and acquire/develop properties.

PSH has increased their investment 158% since 2019 YE and now owns ~30% of outstanding shares.

Lowes Companies Inc. (LOW)

LOW should also emerge stronger following the crisis as it has the capital structure and liquidity to withstand any short-term negative impact on its business. As consumers spend more time in their homes, they have historically shown a greater propensity to do repair and other home-related upgrades. LOW is also a provider of crisis related items such as cleaning supplies, masks, goggles, protective equipment and clothing, and appliances which are a staple outside of a crisis.

The company has $716MM of cash on hand versus $1.94 Billion in short term borrowings, and $16.76 billion in long term debt. Not the strongest of financial positions. But given that it should be less impacted by COVID-19 than other companies and cash flow should remain stable, debt levels are really not that excessive. Debt held is also fairly cheap so it makes sense to have some on the balance sheet.

LOW represented 14% of financial assets at 2019 YE and its allocation has increased by 46% since.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Aside from A, BRK (B class) was the only other new company PSH initiated a position in 2019 and represented 13% of investment holdings at 2019 YE and PSH has since increased their position by 39%. Like myself PSH, took advantage of the opportunity to invest at a valuation which represents one of its lowest price to book value ratios in years.

I'm not sure how much I need to get into how BRK is such a strong reliable investment in the current environment, as there are have been several articles on Seeking Alpha recently discussing such. But in case you just returned on a vacation where you escaped civilization I'll give my quick take.

Much like PSH, Warren Buffet has prepared his balance sheet to take advantage of the current market dynamic as there was $128 Billion in cash and short-term treasury bills representing 16% of assets.

Buffet has largely been on the sidelines throughout the crisis aside from the faulty purchase of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) that was later sold off as fears amid the coronavirus heightened and the risk/reward ratio made less sense so decided to cut his loss and wanted to cut his exposure to airline companies. Buffet still sits on a sizeable "war chest" to either buyback stock which he is known to do when price is low relative to book value or purchase undervalued securities in turbulent markets.

BRK has a reputation for growing BVPS as a result of recessionary times through pulling either one of those levers which was exactly the case from the fallout of the tech bubble in the early 2000s and the great recession in 2008-2009. As mentioned before Buffet coined the term be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy right!

BRK is definitely a stock worth owning on its own right now for similar reasons as PSH, however by buying PSH at a 30% discount to NAV you actually get BRK cheaper.

Conclusion

I am not crazy about some of the assets held by PSH such as QSR, CMG, SBUX and most definitely not HLT, as I believe it is going to be tough times ahead for at least one year for these restaurant/hotel companies, but this negative sentiment has likely already been baked into the stock prices of these respective assets.

Aside from that I believe the 30% discount from NAV provides plenty of downside protection and the ample liquidity gives PSH plenty of flexibility to take advantage of some great investment opportunities which may also include its own stock through an increased buyback pace. This is why PSH might be one of the winners of the current equity market turbulence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSHZF, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.