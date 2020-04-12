Don't Buy That: EPR Properties

EPR has nearly half its portfolio in cinemas, and the other half looks scarcely better in a coronavirus world.

This seems odd, given that its largest tenant, AMC, appears to be on the brink of filing of bankruptcy.

I've previously followed and invested in EPR Properties (EPR). I was a buyer of the stock in early 2018, with the shares in the $50s. At the time, I argued that EPR:

Offer[ed] the exciting combination of an 8% yield and projected 5% AFFO growth this year - and that even includes the non-payment of rent on properties from an education tenant. The market doesn't like EPR because it's a REIT and it owns a lot of (high-end) cinemas, but concerns on the latter point are overblown. Box office revenues are generally stable and AMC is in reasonable fiscal health.

However, in 2019, shares appreciated significantly, and the stock no longer made sense. With the yield under 6% by mid-2019 and the projected AFFO growth rate trending lower, I moved on from EPR. And to be fair, I sold a bunch of REITs out of my portfolio in 2019. While my EPR sale was well-timed, I can't honestly say I saw this sort of share price collapse coming.

With The Share Price Way Down, Why Isn't EPR A Buy Now?

At the time I was buying EPR two years ago, I thought the company's skeptics were too negative about two points: the imminent death of movie theaters, and the company's diversification to other assets. This serves as an important lesson in being adaptive in your thinking as conditions evolve. While my outlook may have made sense in 2018, it clearly no longer holds given the economic changes that the virus is causing. As a result, it'd be a mistake to buy the stock again now simply because it's much "cheaper" than the last time I bought it.

If you assume that things will "go back to normal" in, say, six months, then EPR may seem like a steal at this price. The dividend is huge, obviously, and theoretically shares could rebound sharply as well, particularly with the company buying back stock.

However, it's important to take leverage into account. Here you have leverage on leverage. The end operators, such as AMC (AMC), generally have a ton of debt. Then, on top of that, the REIT owners themselves are highly-levered. Thus, any drop in operating cash flows causes major issues. A movie theater bringing in 10% revenues, for example, may no longer be able to cover its debts. The amount it can pay to its landlord drops by far more than 10%; economies of scale run in reverse as revenues decrease.

Meanwhile, at the REIT level, due to significant leverage, a small drop in rents received tends to lead to a large decline in cash flow. If you build your business model on collecting small spreads between your ROI and your cost of capital, and then your ROI dives, it creates major problems. EPR itself, during the financial crisis, saw its FFO plunge from $4.57 in 2008 to $0.13 in 2009. It would not reach 2008 levels again until 2016. And from a tenant standpoint, this crisis appears to be shaping up worse for EPR than that one.

Tenants such as AMC can now potentially use bankruptcy court to totally rework their existing contractual relationships. AMC is in a powerful position because their spaces are huge and hard to rework. If a theater never reopens, what else goes in the space? A church, maybe. But what sort of rent would they pay? The other alternatives, such as a non-chain dollar/discount theater would also be a huge downgrade.

It's true that the virus will pass and things will get better. Whether it's three months from now or a year from now, we'll get past this. That said, if you're a highly-levered REIT renting to now close-to-insolvent tenants, a scenario where business returns to 80% of normal in six months is still an absolute fiasco. Recast cinema contracts lower and you could lose a huge chunk of EPR's remaining equity value.

Fundamentals Have Slumped, But Sentiment Remains Bullish

As of this writing, Seeking Alpha's authors remain strongly bullish on EPR stock in aggregate:

And this isn't just leftovers from before the crisis hit either - three bullish or very bullish articles have come out within the past few weeks. If the thinking were around valuing EPR as a highly speculative roll of the dice in hopes of the economy picking back up faster than expected, I might get it.

But you still see people talking about the huge yield or its discount to book value. EPR cut its dividend in 2009, and the expectation should be the same now. As for book value, try selling cinemas on the open market today and see what price you'd get compared to stated marks on the balance sheet. This crisis has impaired EPR's outlook dramatically.

When I was previously bullish on EPR, I felt that the market was too bearish on theaters, and that its portfolio diversification would shelter it. I don't think these were necessarily inherently wrong, and in a normal modest recession, EPR probably would have done fine. But we have a major economic shock on our hands. And crucially, it's one that has managed to hit nearly all of EPR's tenants with a devastating blow despite the diversification away from theaters:

The next biggest portion of the portfolio after cinemas is in eat and play. Needless to say restaurants are in a world of hurt right now, with most stocks in that sector down two-thirds or more recently. Ski is potentially a problem, though EPR dodged a bullet there when a major tenant, Peak Resorts, sold itself to Vail Resorts (MTN) last year. That substantially upgraded the tenant quality there - still, rent concessions may come up, particularly if the virus makes a reappearance this fall hurting the 2020-21 ski season.

Attractions such as water parks are largely closed for the time being. And, like theme parks, I expect a slow recovery there. Many analysts are modeling a significant prolonged drag on Disney's (DIS) theme parks as a result of this crisis, and EPR's attractions aren't on Disney's level.

We're getting pretty far down the concentration list now, but even here, there are obvious problems. Lodging is a bad place to be - hotel traffic has largely dried up and isn't likely to return to full strength anytime soon. Same for casinos and gyms. If you were designing a portfolio to be coronavirus-resistant, education is arguably the only significant tenant here that you'd have any interest in keeping. In theory, diversification away from theaters should have helped EPR greatly. In this particular economic crash, however, it did very little.

As for the theaters, they still appeared to be in decent shape as recently as last fall. AMC stock, for example, was around $13 when I first bought EPR stock, and it still traded above $10 until late last year. They successfully fended off the Moviepass challenge, and appeared to have a fighting chance heading into what could have been a big box office year.

Obviously, that's all changed with the virus. Now AMC stock is at $2.50 as of this writing, and the New York Post reported over the weekend that the company is exploring a bankruptcy filing. Notably, according to that report, it has already stopped paying rent to its landlords. As Brad Thomas put it, we're entering Movie Theater Apocalypse now; not only is EPR going to take a huge blow, other REITs like Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) have significant exposure as well:

Look back at that chart again. If you want to profit from the market potentially overreacting to the theater situation, it'd arguably make much more sense to buy something that has, say, 5% exposure to cinemas instead of 45%. On top of that, instead of battening down the hatches as you'd expect with your largest tenant plummeting, EPR is instead taking on more risk.

Lever Up, Hope For The Best

The most puzzling thing about EPR's situation now is that they are aggressively doubling-down on their existing properties. Why do I say that?

Look at their recent corporate actions. Unlike many other REITs that are cutting payouts and taking defensive measures to make it through this downturn, EPR has decided to go on offense:

As you can see, EPR, incredibly enough borrowed $750 million in funds on March 20th and decided to immediately plow a chunk of that into a major share buyback program. You have to respect the pure audacity of the move, but it's obviously not a conservative idea when your largest tenants are in deep trouble and there's no clear timeline on when the economic environment will start to improve.

There's nothing inherently wrong with trying to make aggressive moves in a time when others are in retreat. In fact, as a purely contrarian investment strategy, it makes some sense. If there's a decent chance of your business failing anyway, perhaps levering up even more can be a strategic move from an expected value standpoint.

Consider, for example, the hypothetical situation (I'm not suggesting these exact numbers for EPR) of a company trading at $20/share now:

Status Quo: 40% chance of survival, stock worth $50 if it makes it.

Plays Defense (issues equity, sells some properties) 75% chance of survival, stock worth $30 if it makes it

Plays Offense (borrows money, buys back stock) 25% chance of survival, stock worth $100 if it makes it

In this example, if the company sticks to the status quo, it has an expected value of $20 (0.6*$0 + 0.4*$50). That's equal to its current trading price. In the defense scenario, the stock's expected value would rise from $20 to $22.50. However, its maximum upside would now be capped at a relatively low figure; bad news indeed for anyone that had a pre-crisis cost basis.

The aggressive scenario is fascinating in that it raises expected value to $25/share, the best of the three scenarios. It also gives a potential for a huge win in the event that the company survives. The downside, of course, is that you now have a 75% chance of the stock ending up worthless.

I present this thought experiment because, if you're interested in buying EPR stock, you should have some sort of mental model for the odds of it surviving, and what the stock would be worth in the event that it does survive. I do think there's a reasonable chance that, like in the example provided above, EPR is maximizing its theoretical expected value by taking an aggressive line right now. However, there's a big catch...

Are You Buying EPR For Income Or As A High-Reward Gamble?

I brought up my original reasons for buying EPR because it's important to stay grounded.

Do not fall victim to "thesis drift". That's when you buy a stock for one reason, and then - once conditions change - you adopt some new reason for maintaining your holding.

Always be asking yourself, "If I'd never heard of this company before, would I want to buy it today?"

If you bought EPR years ago for its 8% dividend, you'd hardly recognize the company today. It's no longer a relatively stable high-yielder. Now it's an extremely high-yielder that is actively taking on more risk even as nearly all of its tenants are currently not operating normally and its largest source of revenues is apparently about to file for bankruptcy. You're no longer income investing at this point, you're making a exceptionally speculative gamble. That's fine if you are treating it as funds that have a good chance of going to zero. But if you need your money for things in the near future and can't afford to lose it, EPR is not investable at this point.

The EPR preferred shares are an especially dangerous holding. By their nature, preferred shares tend to attract retirees and other income-seekers due to their higher payouts and (generally) less volatile nature.

However, preferreds are an inherently unfortunate set-up in one way. Capital gains are limited as shares can't go (much) above par, thanks to call risk. So maximum reward is greatly capped. Meanwhile, risk of wipe-out is not that much different than common stock. Just look at the B-tier mall REITs over the past few years for example. Their preferreds ended up performing nearly as badly as the common shares. Sure, preferreds are slightly higher up in the cap structure. But the difference is often trivial in many downward spiral situations.

EPR has shown you that they are willing to run exception risk with their capital allocation. Borrowing money and using it on buying back stock during a massive economic shock - it's a bold play. There's a good chance they end up heroes or wiped out, with the added leverage decreasing the odds of a "muddle through" outcome.

Yet, if you own preferred shares, you get asymmetric returns of the wrong sort. If EPR's courage pays off, common stock owners will reap huge returns while you merely get your interest payments and modest share price upside back to $25. And if EPR fails, your preferreds will likely get wiped out right along with the common. Bonds are truly much safer than common stock; preferreds, not so much.

Now, if you managed to get some of the EPR.PG at $9, that's not a terrible bet. In addition to the then-16% yield, you could theoretically get nearly a triple in capital gains as well if the company makes it through this mess. That's not bad. At $16 though, the yield is back down to 9% to lend to a company who - again - currently has its tenants shut down, its largest one heading for Chapter 11, and who, in the face of that, is borrowing more money to buy back stock. I just don't see how a 9% interest rate possibly justifies the risk, particularly as so many good assets have gone on sale lately.

Don't Be Anchored To The Past: EPR Has Changed For The Worse

Since I had previously owned EPR's common stock in a better economic climate, it came back onto my radar quickly during this sell-off. If I previously liked it in the $50s, I must love it at $25 now? No, no I don't.

In a sell-off like this, it's easy to stay focused on our past ideas - in a crisis, it's normal to narrow your scope and return to the things you understand best. But keep in mind that the price of everything (particularly REITs) has gone down sharply. You don't have to be loyal to EPR just because it was a good investment in a past economic cycle.

This particular cycle is about as bad as you could possibly get for EPR. Just about everything that could go wrong is doing so for the company's tenants.

And despite that, the REIT's management has decided to go for broke with its audacious borrow money to buy back stock gambit. It might work. But there's plenty of highly-levered companies out there that could produce strong returns if they make it through this crisis. EPR's tenant mix is uniquely challenging given the specifics of the coronavirus. Speculators are getting ahead of themselves with shares doubling off the lows recently. If and when AMC files for bankruptcy, it should pour a bucket of cold water on the rebound trade here.

