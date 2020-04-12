When To Buy This 'Blood On The Streets' Event

My last SA article was entitled “My ‘Buy when there is blood on the Street’ shopping list”. In that article, I shared a list of names of companies that I have collected over the years. The purpose of that list was to buy these companies when stocks go into a severe bear market. In that article, I did not go into the timing or strategy to buy. In this article, I share a strategy to commit fresh capital to this list of companies.

To recap the aforementioned article, the shopping list includes the following companies: Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and the ETF ETFMG Prime Cyber Security (HACK).

One purpose of that article was to solicit input from readers to add to this list. Readers did provide candidates and they are excellent companies. Applying my own filter to readers’ input, I have added Microsoft (MSFT) and Disney (DIS) to my shopping list. The reason that I added MSFT is because of its strong Windows and Office franchises, explosive growth in Team and consistently high growth in Azure. MSFT is enjoying strong tailwinds. It also has a strong cash, cash equivalent and liquidity position. MSFT shares have held up exceptionally well in the recent market downturn.

Disney probably has the strongest IP franchises of all media companies. Its balance sheet is not as strong as l would like and most of its businesses are suffering. However, it has sufficient liquidity and if we look past this pandemic, DIS and its IP franchises will continue to shine.

Defensive actions have been taken to mitigate market uncertainty

Before I consider committing any fresh capital, I have done the following defensive moves. I have set aside enough cash to last a “long time” so that I can pay all the bills that will come due. In setting aside cash, I have made very conservative assumptions of the dividend income that I will collect as I believe many companies will stop paying dividend or will drastically reduce their dividend to common shareholders. Many companies have already done that to preserve cash. I have also assessed my current portfolio holding and made assessment regarding each company’s liquidity position and their ability to survive a severe downturn in their respective business. If I have doubt of a company’s ability to survive or if I believe that the company’s prospect is severely impaired, I would have sold to protect whatever is left of the capital invested in that company.

Milestone and red flag events have been identified to help make future investment decisions

I do not know if the market has made the bottom on March 23 or not. On that day, the S&P 500 index closed at 2237, a 34% drop from its high of 3386. Since then, the same index advanced about 23%, a true roller coaster ride indeed. The two important questions for me are: Did March 23 mark the bottom of this bear market? Will the shape of the rebound be V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped or L-shaped?

I do not profess to know the answer to both of these questions, but my gut tells me that there will be more volatility ahead. Since I believe that the country and the economy will come back and being an investor with a long-term horizon, I still want to commit the capital that I have to these great companies.

There is no way for me to pick the bottom. If I did, it would have been sheer luck, but I am never lucky. The next best thing, in my opinion, is to commit incremental amount of capital as the recovery starts to take hold. Hence, I look for a set of recovery milestones. As this bear market was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the forced shut down of a large part of the economy, the milestones that I look for are related to the resolution of the pandemic and the restart of the economy. My concern is that both the resolution of the pandemic and the restart of the economy will likely have their ups and downs. Hence, I will look for red flags along the way as well.

The way I plan to use the milestones is to assign a portion of my available capital to each milestone. When the milestone is reached, I will commit this portion of my capital to some of the companies on my shopping list.

I should caution the readers that I am not a trained health care professional. Any information about the virus or pandemic I share below is a result of reading relevant materials. Readers should form their own opinions. Another point I want to note is that this pandemic has caused many Americans and citizens of other countries to die. It has ravaged many families through the loss of love ones, through the Covid-19 illness, through suffering economically and psychologically. These people are real people and not a data point in the statistics. My heart goes out to them. My purpose is not to try to benefit from any human suffering, but rather to better support my family through generating alpha for my capital.

There is an implicit assumption that I have made, and that is scientists and pharmaceutical companies will come up with a vaccine that is effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Another assumption is that mass immunization with the vaccine will start to happen in twelve to eighteen months. Hence, we will have to live through this interim period with mitigation methods. The milestones that I will be looking for are the effectiveness of the mitigation methods. Clinical trials of vaccines have already been started by companies such as Moderna (MRNA) and Inovio (INO). Many large pharmaceutical companies with huge resources such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE) are hotly pursuing vaccine development with partners as well, and plan to ramp up production ahead of completion of clinical trials.

The first milestone that I will look for is the inflection of new confirmed cases. An inflection in new confirmed cases is an indicator that testing and social distancing are beginning to stem the exponential growth in new confirmed cases. Hopefully, continued adherence to these strategies will, over time, decrease new confirmed cases to a small manageable number. I believe we are close to that milestone as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Daily new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US. Source: CDC.

In order to smooth out the noise in the daily number, I plotted a two-day moving average of the daily data. The two-day moving average is starting to show the leveling of new cases. In anticipation of the inflection, the S&P 500 rallied 12% during the week of April 6, the best weekly gain since 1974.

Another milestone to look for is the rate with which the Chinese economy rebounds, given that its local (non-imported) Covid-19 cases are in single-digit. While China was the first country to suffer from this virus pandemic, it is the first economy that comes out of it. The rate at which the Chinese economy rebound will give us some clues to how well the US economy will rebound. The US economy is more consumer-driven whereas the Chinese economy is more export and manufacturing-driven. With the economy of the rest of the developed world still mired in the pandemic, Chinese factory orders are probably weak. Hence, it may be helpful to watch both the Chinese manufacturing sector as well as the consumer sector for hints.

Another milestone to look for is a plan from the Presidential task force to re-open the US economy. I hope that the plan includes extensive testing of our citizens as well as guidelines for some sort of continued but less stringent social distancing. The implementation of this plan will clearly represent another important milestone, particularly for the lifting of the psychology, and the propensity to spend, of the citizens.

As I look for these milestones, I will look for red flag events as well. A red flag will be raised if the new confirmed cases do not decline in line with the decline rate of China, Korea and Italy. A big red flag will be raised if China or Korea experiences a second wave of outbreak. A very big red flag will be raised if the current vaccine development and clinical trials suffer major setbacks. Should any one of these red flag events happen, I would consider raising cash. While I am not a trader, I want to balance both defense and offense in times like this.

Simple technical factors have been established to select companies to buy

All the companies on the shopping list are great companies. I wish I could buy all of them, but I just do not have the capital to do so. In order to determine which companies on my shopping list to buy at the time to buy, I have developed the following set of data shown in Table 1. Table 1 does not focus on the fundamentals of each company such as P/E, P/B or EV/EBITDA as all forward view of E, B and EBITDA are guesses at best. Rather, Table 1 gives me some simple technical data to help me to select from this list of great companies to buy. My current thought is to buy the companies with the lower percentage increase from the Lo. They have a lower percentage rebound from the Lo as investors probably assess that their profitability rebound will be slower. That may very well be true. Since all these great companies will do well in the long-term, I want to pick the ones that trade at a relatively higher discount, using the “percent increase from Lo” as a benchmark. I welcome your thoughts on this subject.

Table 1: Selected technical data of companies on my shopping list. Source: SA data base. Note: To simplify the data, I rounded down the price to the next lower whole number. For example, DIS closing price on April 9 was $104.5. I rounded the closing price down to $104.

Takeaway

To take advantage of this bear market, I have developed a list of companies to buy. Since I do not know when the market will bottom, I have put together a set of milestones to trigger incremental commitment of available capital. I have also put together a set of red flag events that may trigger a trimming of my portfolio to raise cash. In times like this, it is better to be prudent and only commit capital when events point to the eventual resolution of the pandemic and a return of the economy to a firmer footing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.